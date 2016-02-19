Flight Testing, Volume III: Instrumentation Catalog serves as a guide to instrumentation equipment and components in common use for flight testing in the countries represented on the Advisory Group for Aeronautical Research and Development (AGARD) Flight Test Panel.

This book solicits information from users rather than manufacturers of the equipment, which ensures the content relates to practical flight testing. This catalog is not intended to suffice for purchase orders for the equipment mentioned, but rather to contain information of importance in the preliminary design of instrumentation systems and furnish leads for more detailed inquiry.

This publication is suitable for design, development, or research engineers, test pilots, and instrumentation personnel.