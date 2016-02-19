Instrumentation Catalog - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781483197272, 9781483222301

Instrumentation Catalog

2nd Edition

Flight Testing

Editors: Enoch J. Durbin Edward Seckel
eBook ISBN: 9781483222301
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 1350
Description

Flight Testing, Volume III: Instrumentation Catalog serves as a guide to instrumentation equipment and components in common use for flight testing in the countries represented on the Advisory Group for Aeronautical Research and Development (AGARD) Flight Test Panel.

This book solicits information from users rather than manufacturers of the equipment, which ensures the content relates to practical flight testing. This catalog is not intended to suffice for purchase orders for the equipment mentioned, but rather to contain information of importance in the preliminary design of instrumentation systems and furnish leads for more detailed inquiry.

This publication is suitable for design, development, or research engineers, test pilots, and instrumentation personnel.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Second Edition

Preface

Acknowledgement

Agard Flight Test Manual

Introduction

Intent

Organization

Notes on the Information Given Under Accuracy, Cost and Availability

Section A

Section B

Section C

Section D

Section E

Section F

Section G

Section H

Section I

Section J

Section K

About the Editor

Enoch J. Durbin

Edward Seckel

