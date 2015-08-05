Instrumentation and Control Systems
2nd Edition
Description
Instrumentation and Control Systems addresses the basic principles of modern instrumentation and control systems, including examples of the latest devices, techniques and applications in a clear and readable style. Unlike the majority of books in this field, only a minimal prior knowledge of mathematical methods is assumed. The book focuses on providing a comprehensive introduction to the subject, with Laplace presented in a simple and easily accessible form, complimented by an outline of the mathematics that would be required to progress to more advanced levels of study.
Taking a highly practical approach, the author combines underpinning theory with numerous case studies and applications throughout, to enable the reader to apply the content directly to real-world engineering contexts. Coverage includes smart instrumentation, DAQ, crucial health and safety considerations, and practical issues such as noise reduction, maintenance and testing. PLCs and ladder programming is incorporated in the text, as well as new information introducing the various software programs used for simulation.
The overall approach of this book makes it an ideal text for all introductory level undergraduate courses in control engineering and instrumentation. It is fully in line with latest syllabus requirements, and also covers, in full, the requirements of the Instrumentation & Control Principles and Control Systems & Automation units of the new Higher National Engineering syllabus from Edexcel.
Key Features
- Completely updated
- Assumes minimal prior mathematical knowledge
- Highly accessible student-centred text
- Includes an extensive collection of problems, case studies and applications, with a full set of answers at the back of the book
- Helps placing theory in real-world engineering contexts
Readership
This book is addressed to all pre-degree students and first year engineering undergraduates who require a general introduction to the principles of instrumentation engineering and control engineering. Students on BTEC Higher National Engineering programmes (HNC and HND) and Foundation Degree.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Structure of the Book
- Performance Outcomes
- Software Tools
- Changes for the 2nd Edition
- Acknowledgement
- Chapter 1. Measurement Systems
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Instrumentation Systems
- 1.3 Performance Terms
- 1.4 Reliability
- 1.5 Requirements
- Problems
- Chapter 2. Instrumentation System Elements
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Displacement Sensors
- 2.3 Speed Sensors
- 2.4 Fluid Pressure Sensors
- 2.5 Fluid Flow
- 2.6 Liquid Level
- 2.7 Temperature Sensors
- 2.8 Sensor Selection
- 2.9 Signal Processing
- 2.10 Signal Transmission
- 2.11 Smart Systems
- 2.12 Data Presentation Element
- Problems
- Chapter 3. Measurement Case Studies
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Case Studies
- 3.3 Data Acquisition Systems
- 3.4 Testing
- Problems
- Chapter 4. Control Systems
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Control Systems
- 4.3 Basic Elements
- 4.4 Case Studies
- 4.5 Discrete-Time Control Systems
- 4.6 Digital Control Systems
- 4.7 Hierarchical Control
- Problems
- Chapter 5. Process Controllers
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 On–Off Control
- 5.3 Proportional Control
- 5.4 Derivative Control
- 5.5 Integral Control
- 5.6 PID Control
- 5.7 Tuning
- 5.8 Digital Systems
- Problems
- Chapter 6. Correction Elements
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Pneumatic and Hydraulic Systems
- 6.3 Directional Control Valves
- 6.4 Flow Control Valves
- 6.5 Motors
- 6.6 Case Studies
- Problems
- Chapter 7. PLC Systems
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Logic Gates
- 7.3 PLC System
- 7.4 PLC Programming
- 7.5 Testing and Debugging
- 7.6 Case Studies
- Problems
- Chapter 8. System Models
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Gain
- 8.3 Dynamic Systems
- 8.4 Differential Equations
- Problems
- Chapter 9. Transfer Function
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Transfer Function
- 9.3 System Transfer Functions
- 9.4 Block Manipulation
- 9.5 Multiple Inputs
- 9.6 Sensitivity
- Problems
- Chapter 10. System Response
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Inputs
- 10.3 Determining Outputs
- 10.4 First-Order Systems
- 10.5 Second-Order Systems
- 10.6 Stability
- Problems
- Chapter 11. Frequency Response
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Sinusoidal Inputs
- 11.3 Bode Plots
- 11.4 System Identification
- 11.5 Stability
- 11.6 Compensation
- Problems
- Chapter 12. Nyquist Diagrams
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 The Polar Plot
- 12.3 Stability
- 12.4 Relative Stability
- Problems
- Chapter 13. Control Systems
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Controllers
- 13.3 Frequency Response
- 13.4 Systems with Dead Time
- 13.5 Cascade Control
- 13.6 Feedforward Control
- 13.7 Digital Control Systems
- 13.8 Control Networks
- Problems
- Answers
- Chapter 1
- Chapter 2
- Chapter 3
- Chapter 4
- Chapter 5
- Chapter 6
- Chapter 7
- Chapter 8
- Chapter 9
- Chapter 10
- Chapter 11
- Chapter 12
- Chapter 13
- Appendix A. Errors
- A.1 Measurement Errors
- A.2 Random Errors
- A.3 Combination of Errors
- Appendix B. Differential Equations
- B.1 Differential Equations
- B.2 Solving Differential Equations
- Appendix C. Laplace Transform
- C.1 The Laplace Transform
- C.2 Obtaining the Transform
- C.3 The Inverse Transform
- C.4 Solving Differential Equations
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2015
- Published:
- 5th August 2015
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081006214
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081006139
About the Author
William Bolton
Former Lecturer at Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK, and now retired, William Bolton has worked in industry and academia as a senior lecturer in a college of technology, a member of the Nuffield Advanced Physics team, an adviser to a British government aid project in Brazil on technical education, as a UNESCO consultant in Argentina and Thailand, and as Head of Research and Development at the Business and Technician Education Council. He has written many engineering textbooks, including Mechatronics, 4th ed., Engineering Science, 5th ed., Higher Engineering Science, 2nd ed., Mechanical Science, 3rd ed., and Instrumentation and Control Systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Lecturer, Buckingham Chilterns University College, High Wycombe, UK