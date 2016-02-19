Instructor's Manual to Accompany Microcomputer Use: Word Processors, Spreadsheets, and Data Bases with Accompanying MicroUSE Software
1st Edition
Authors: Teresa Alberte-Hallam Stephen F. Hallam James Hallam
eBook ISBN: 9781483214061
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 74
Description
Instructor's Manual to accompany Microcomputer Use Word Processors, Spreadsheets, and Data Bases with Accompanying MicroUSE Software focuses on the concepts and functions common to most commercial word processing, electronic spreadsheet, database management software, and other microcomputer software. Computer engineers will find the book useful.
Table of Contents
To The Instructor
The Software
Textbook Organization
Teacher Preparation
Sample Course Syllabi
Microcomputer Use as a Primary Text
Microcomputer Use as a Supplementary Text
Lesson Plans 1
Part I: Getting Started: Microcomputer Fundamentals
Lesson 1: Getting Started with Microcomputer Hardware
Lesson 2: Getting Started with Microcomputer Software
Part II: Word Processing
Lesson 3: Fundamental Concepts of Word Processing
Lesson 4: Word Processing Applications
Lesson 5: Selecting and Using Word Processing Software
Part III: Electronic Spreadsheets
Lesson 6: Fundamentals Concepts of Electronic Spreadsheets
Lesson 7: Electronic Spreadsheet Applications
Lesson 8: Selecting and Using Electronic Spreadsheet Software
Part IV: Data Base Management Systems
Lesson 9: Fundamentals Concepts of Data Bases
Lesson 10: Data Base Applications
Lesson 11: Data Base Software Selection
Part V: Other Microcomputer Software
Lesson 12: Data Communications
Lesson 13: Statistics and Graphics Software
Lesson 14: Accounting Software Packages
Lesson 15: Microcomputer Applications in Management
