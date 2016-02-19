Instructor's Manual to Accompany Microcomputer Use: Word Processors, Spreadsheets, and Data Bases with Accompanying MicroUSE Software - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123196293, 9781483214061

Instructor's Manual to Accompany Microcomputer Use: Word Processors, Spreadsheets, and Data Bases with Accompanying MicroUSE Software

1st Edition

Authors: Teresa Alberte-Hallam Stephen F. Hallam James Hallam
eBook ISBN: 9781483214061
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 74
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Instructor's Manual to accompany Microcomputer Use Word Processors, Spreadsheets, and Data Bases with Accompanying MicroUSE Software focuses on the concepts and functions common to most commercial word processing, electronic spreadsheet, database management software, and other microcomputer software. Computer engineers will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


To The Instructor

The Software

Textbook Organization

Teacher Preparation

Sample Course Syllabi

Microcomputer Use as a Primary Text

Microcomputer Use as a Supplementary Text

Lesson Plans 1

Part I: Getting Started: Microcomputer Fundamentals

Lesson 1: Getting Started with Microcomputer Hardware

Lesson 2: Getting Started with Microcomputer Software

Part II: Word Processing

Lesson 3: Fundamental Concepts of Word Processing

Lesson 4: Word Processing Applications

Lesson 5: Selecting and Using Word Processing Software

Part III: Electronic Spreadsheets

Lesson 6: Fundamentals Concepts of Electronic Spreadsheets

Lesson 7: Electronic Spreadsheet Applications

Lesson 8: Selecting and Using Electronic Spreadsheet Software

Part IV: Data Base Management Systems

Lesson 9: Fundamentals Concepts of Data Bases

Lesson 10: Data Base Applications

Lesson 11: Data Base Software Selection

Part V: Other Microcomputer Software

Lesson 12: Data Communications

Lesson 13: Statistics and Graphics Software

Lesson 14: Accounting Software Packages

Lesson 15: Microcomputer Applications in Management


Details

No. of pages:
74
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214061

About the Author

Teresa Alberte-Hallam

Stephen F. Hallam

James Hallam

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.