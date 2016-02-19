Institutional Neurosis
3rd Edition
Description
Institutional Neurosis describes the clinical features of the disorder in mental hospitals, its differential diagnosis, etiology, treatment, and prevention. This book defines institutional neurosis as a disease characterized by apathy, lack of initiative, loss of interest in things and events not immediately personal or present, submissiveness, and sometimes no expression of feelings of resentment at harsh or unfair orders. The cause of institutional neurosis is uncertain, but it can be associated with many factors in the environment in which the patient lives. This text considers the factors associated with institutional neurosis such as loss of contact with the outside world; enforced idleness; brutality, browbeating and teasing; bossiness of staff; loss of personal friends, possessions and personal events; drugs; ward atmosphere; and loss of prospects outside the institution. This publication is a good reference for medical practitioners and students interested in the mental changes that may result from institutional life.
Table of Contents
Foreword
1 Consideration, Clinical Features and Differential Diagnosis of Institutional Neurosis
2 Aetiology or Factors associated with Institutional Neurosis
3 Consideration of the Factors associated with Institutional Neurosis
1 Loss of Contact with the Outside World
2 Enforced Idleness
3 Brutality, Browbeating and Teasing
4 Bossiness of Staff
5 Loss of Personal Friends, Possessions and Personal Events
6 Drugs
7 Ward Atmosphere
8 Loss of Prospects outside the Institution
4 Treatment of Institutional Neurosis
1 Re-establishment of Patients' Contacts
2 Provision of Daily Sequence of Useful Occupations, Recreations and Social Events 14 Hours a Day, 7 Days a Week
3 Eradication of Brutality, Browbeating and Teasing
4 Alteration of the Attitude of Professional Staff
5 Encourage and Make it Possible for a Patient to have Friends, Possessions and to Enjoy Personal Events
6 Reduction of Drugs
7 Provision of a Homely, Friendly, Permissive Ward Atmosphere
8 Make the Patient Aware of Prospects of Accommodation, Work and Friends Outside Hospital
5 Wider Implications of Institutional Neurosis
Summary
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 98
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1976
- Published:
- 1st January 1976
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483183411