Instinctive Living - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080092539, 9781483184449

Instinctive Living

1st Edition

A Study of Invertebrate Behaviour

Authors: Theodore Savory
Editors: J. F. Harris G. Kerkut E. W. Yemm
eBook ISBN: 9781483184449
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 98
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
16.99
31.95
27.16
24.95
21.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Instinctive Living: A Study of Invertebrate Behaviour discusses the behaviors of some invertebrate animals. The book is divided into nine chapters; the first two chapters discuss the active invertebrate and environment. Then, the text elaborates on the movement, kineses, and taxes of these animals, as well as their responses to stimuli. These mechanisms are known as reflex or reflex actions. The latter parts discuss in detail the invertebrate mind and behavior. This text will be invaluable to zoologists, general scientists, and those interested in studying animals, specifically the invertebrates.

Table of Contents


Preface

I. The Active Invertebrate

II. The Active Environment

III. Directed Movements

IV. Kineses and Taxes

V. The Complex World

VI. The Animal Machine

VII. The Instinctive Level

VIII. The Invertebrate Mind

IX. Invertebrate Behavior

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
98
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1959
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483184449

About the Author

Theodore Savory

About the Editor

J. F. Harris

G. Kerkut

E. W. Yemm

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.