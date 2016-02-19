Instinctive Living
1st Edition
A Study of Invertebrate Behaviour
Authors: Theodore Savory
Editors: J. F. Harris G. Kerkut E. W. Yemm
eBook ISBN: 9781483184449
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1959
Page Count: 98
Description
Instinctive Living: A Study of Invertebrate Behaviour discusses the behaviors of some invertebrate animals. The book is divided into nine chapters; the first two chapters discuss the active invertebrate and environment. Then, the text elaborates on the movement, kineses, and taxes of these animals, as well as their responses to stimuli. These mechanisms are known as reflex or reflex actions. The latter parts discuss in detail the invertebrate mind and behavior. This text will be invaluable to zoologists, general scientists, and those interested in studying animals, specifically the invertebrates.
Table of Contents
Preface
I. The Active Invertebrate
II. The Active Environment
III. Directed Movements
IV. Kineses and Taxes
V. The Complex World
VI. The Animal Machine
VII. The Instinctive Level
VIII. The Invertebrate Mind
IX. Invertebrate Behavior
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 98
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184449
About the Author
Theodore Savory
About the Editor
J. F. Harris
G. Kerkut
E. W. Yemm
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.