Instant Messaging Reference
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Table of Contents
Virtual reference: An overview and brief history; IM Basics; Basic IM reference: Set-up and use; Conducting the IM reference interview; Managing patron expectations and staff attitudes; Evaluating/updating service; Taking your service to the next level: Widgets, enterprise IM and collaborative IM; Issues with IM reference; Promoting your IM reference service.
Virtual reference is a vital component in twenty-first century reference service and the time for debate over its virtues and necessity has passed. This book focuses on the practical implementation of instant messaging (IM), including privacy and security and its future potential. Targeting busy practitioners who are looking for comprehensive answers about instant messaging in particular, rather than virtual reference in general, this book addresses questions from the basics of what IM is and how it operates to the more complicated issues such as privacy and security to its future potential as a strong candidate in the virtual reference arena.
- Exclusively focused on instant messaging reference services
- Provides practical information about starting and running a successful instant messaging reference service
- Includes significant background information and in-depth discussion of the broader issues raised by instant messaging and instant messaging reference
Practitioners and students in Library and Information Science
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2008
- Published:
- 31st January 2008
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631233
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843343585
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843343578
The strength of the book lies in its accessibility and comprehensive nature., Library Management
Rachel Bridgewater Author
Rachel Bridgewater is the Reference Co-ordinator at Washington State University Vancouver. In addition to co-ordinating reference services, Rachel teaches, develops and supports web applications, and serves as the library's copyright expert. Rachel is also part-time faculty in Emporia State University’s School of Library and Information Science. Rachel frequently speaks about technology topics at local, national, and international conferences. In her talks, Rachel often addresses the impact of emerging technologies on culture, learning, and teaching.
Meryl Cole Author
Meryl B. Cole is a reference librarian at Washington State University Vancouver. Her background in international teaching and curriculum development fuels and informs her interest in teaching in today’s increasingly wired world. A firm believer that libraries need to promote their services as any other organization does, Meryl draws upon on her extensive experience in corporate communications to market library services to the community at large.
Washington State University Vancouver, USA