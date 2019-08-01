Insomnia and Fatigue after Traumatic Brain Injury

Charles Morin joined the School of Psychology at Laval in 1994, after completing an internship in clinical psychology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (1985-86) and a postdoctoral internship (1986-87) at Virginia Commonwealth University. He then worked as Director of the Center for the Study of Sleep Disorders and Professor in the Department of Psychiatry from 1987 to 1994. His research program focuses on sleep disorders and more particularly on the epidemiology and therapeutic approaches to insomnia. His work is funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the National Institute of Mental Health in the United States. He holds a Canada Research Chair in Sleep Disorders. He is associate editor of Sleep and Behavioral Sleep Medicine and is a member of the editorial board of several other scientific journals. He has been President of the Canadian Sleep Society and the Clinical Section of the Canadian Psychological Association. He is the director of the Center for the Study of Sleep Disorders and is a member of the Research Center of the Mental Health University Institute of Quebec. He was part of a working group of the American Psychiatric Association mandated to review the diagnostic criteria for sleep disorders for the DSM-5. He has received several awards for his exceptional contribution to psychology, including the Noël-Mailloux Award from the Ordre des psychologues du Québec (2004), the Adrien Pinard Award from the Quebec Society for Research in Psychology (2006), the Prix Donald O. Hebb of the Canadian Psychological Association (2009).