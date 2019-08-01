Insomnia and Fatigue after Traumatic Brain Injury
1st Edition
A CBT Approach to Assessment and Treatment
Description
Insomnia and Fatigue after Traumatic Brain Injury: CBT Assessment and Treatment Manual covers the most common consequences of traumatic brain injury, with 30% of patients experiencing chronic insomnia, 20% having occasional insomnia, and 30% - 75% having significant and persistent fatigue. There is a strong empirical basis for the effectiveness of cognitive-behavioral interventions for the treatment of insomnia and fatigue in the general population, thus these interventions are applicable with similar benefits to people with TBI. Written by scientist-practitioners in psychology, experts in sleep medicine, cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia, and TBI, the book integrates evidence-based practice collected from TBI and other clinical populations.
Key Features
- Authored by specialists in sleep medicine, CBT and TBI
- Covers both assessment and treatment for TBI insomnia and fatigue
- Contains treatments based on evidence-based practice
- Describes treatment plans that are suitable for inpatient and outpatient settings
- Appropriate for mild to severe TBI
- Includes extensive patient handouts
Readership
Psychologists, neuropsychologists, occupational therapists, social workers, physiotherapists, nurses, physicians, healthcare practitioners working with people with TBI
Table of Contents
PART 1: Essential background
1. Insomnia following TBI: prevalence, etiology, impacts and treatment options
2. Fatigue following TBI: prevalence, etiology, impacts and treatment options
3. Special considerations for assessment of insomnia and fatigue following TBI
4. CBT for insomnia and fatigue in the context of TBI: Rationale of treatment components, adaptations and clinical challenges
PART 2: Practical tools
5. Assessment tools for post-TBI Insomnia
6. Assessment tools for post-TBI Fatigue
7. Intervention tools for post-TBI Insomnia
8. Intervention tools for post-TBI Fatigue
9. Detailed treatment plan (8 weeks)
About the Author
Marie-Christine Ouellet
Dr. Marie-Christine Ouellet is associate professor of psychology at Université Laval in Québec City (Canada) and a researcher at the Centre for Interdisciplinary Research in Rehabilitation and Social Integration (CIRRIS). She completed her Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology at Laval University, specializing on insomnia and fatigue associated with traumatic brain injury. She completed her clinical training in neuropsychology and clinical psychology at the Montreal Neurological Institute, the Douglas Mental Health University Institute, and the Institut de réadaptation en déficience physique de Québec. Her present research program is supported by grants from the Fonds de Recherche du Québec-Santé and the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and pertains mainly to psychopathology (particularly depression, anxiety, insomnia, and fatigue) associated with traumatic brain injury in younger and older adults.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Ecole de psychologie, Universite Laval Researcher, Centre Interdisciplinaire, de Recherche en Readaptation et Integration Sociale (CIRRIS), IRDPQ, Quebec, Canada
Simon Beaulieu-Bonneau
Simon Beaulieu-Bonneau obtained a doctorate in psychology, research and intervention, clinical orientation (Ph.D.) from Laval University in 2012. During his doctoral studies, he did a clinical neuropsychology internship at Baycrest Health Sciences in Toronto. (2010-2011). Between 2012 and 2018, he worked as a research professional at the Center for Interdisciplinary Research in Rehabilitation and Social Integration (CIRRIS) and at Laval University. He joined the School of Psychology at Université Laval as an Assistant Professor in September 2018. His research interests focus on the evaluation, intervention and mobilization of knowledge in neuropsychology of rehabilitation, particularly with adult clients who have suffered a traumatic brain injury or a cerebrovascular accident. He also has expertise in the field of sleep disorders, especially insomnia, and geriatric neuropsychology. A member of the Ordre des psychologues du Québec since 2005 and holder of an assessment certificate for neuropsychological disorders since 2012, Mr. Beaulieu-Bonneau is involved in training and supervision in clinical neuropsychology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Universite Laval, Ecole de psychologie, Quebec, Canada
Josee Savard
Josée Savard, Ph.D., is a professor of psychology at Université Laval and researcher at CHU de Québec-Université Laval Research Center and Université Laval Cancer Research Center (Québec, Canada). Her research projects are mainly centered on the psychological aspects of cancer and the efficacy of cognitive-behavioral interventions for improving patients’ quality of life. More specifically, over the past 20 years, she has worked on cancer-related insomnia and she is recognized as an international leader in the study of this issue. She has published extensively on epidemiological aspects of cancer-related insomnia and its non-pharmacological treatment, particularly the efficacy and accessibility of cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia. Her research program is financially supported by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the Canadian Cancer Society Research Institute. In 2014, she received the Canadian Association of Psychosocial Oncology Award for Education Excellence and in 2015 she was elected fellow of the Canadian Psychological Association for her significant contribution to the advancement of the science of psychology.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Psychology, Universite Laval, CHU de Quebec-Universite Laval Research Center, Université Laval Cancer Research Center, Quebec, Canada
Charles Morin
Charles Morin joined the School of Psychology at Laval in 1994, after completing an internship in clinical psychology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (1985-86) and a postdoctoral internship (1986-87) at Virginia Commonwealth University. He then worked as Director of the Center for the Study of Sleep Disorders and Professor in the Department of Psychiatry from 1987 to 1994. His research program focuses on sleep disorders and more particularly on the epidemiology and therapeutic approaches to insomnia. His work is funded by the Canadian Institutes of Health Research and the National Institute of Mental Health in the United States. He holds a Canada Research Chair in Sleep Disorders. He is associate editor of Sleep and Behavioral Sleep Medicine and is a member of the editorial board of several other scientific journals. He has been President of the Canadian Sleep Society and the Clinical Section of the Canadian Psychological Association. He is the director of the Center for the Study of Sleep Disorders and is a member of the Research Center of the Mental Health University Institute of Quebec. He was part of a working group of the American Psychiatric Association mandated to review the diagnostic criteria for sleep disorders for the DSM-5. He has received several awards for his exceptional contribution to psychology, including the Noël-Mailloux Award from the Ordre des psychologues du Québec (2004), the Adrien Pinard Award from the Quebec Society for Research in Psychology (2006), the Prix Donald O. Hebb of the Canadian Psychological Association (2009).
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Psychology, Laval University, Quebec, Canada