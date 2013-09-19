Insomnia, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 8-3
1st Edition
Authors: Jack D Edinger
eBook ISBN: 9780323188739
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188722
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2013
Description
This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics will be Guest Edited by Jack Edinger, PhD, at National Jewish Health and will focus on Insomnia. Article topics include cognitive-behavioral insomnia therapy, Insomnia and Cancer, Dissemination Training for CBTI, Insomnia and short sleep duration, neurophysiology of sleep quality and insomnia, Pain, Sleep, and Insomnia, Insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea, Epidemiological studies conclusions on nature, persistence, and consequences of insomnia, pharmacological management of insomnia, Hyperarousal and insomnia, role of genes in insomnia expression, and the role of bright light therapy in managing insomnia.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 19th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188739
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323188722
About the Authors
Jack D Edinger Author
Affiliations and Expertise
National Jewish Health
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.