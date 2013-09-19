Insomnia, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323188722, 9780323188739

Insomnia, An Issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics, Volume 8-3

1st Edition

Authors: Jack D Edinger
eBook ISBN: 9780323188739
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188722
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 19th September 2013
Description

This issue of Sleep Medicine Clinics will be Guest Edited by Jack Edinger, PhD, at National Jewish Health and will focus on Insomnia. Article topics include cognitive-behavioral insomnia therapy, Insomnia and Cancer, Dissemination Training for CBTI, Insomnia and short sleep duration, neurophysiology of sleep quality and insomnia, Pain, Sleep, and Insomnia, Insomnia and obstructive sleep apnea, Epidemiological studies conclusions on nature, persistence, and consequences of insomnia, pharmacological management of insomnia, Hyperarousal and insomnia, role of genes in insomnia expression, and the role of bright light therapy in managing insomnia.

English
© Elsevier 2013
Elsevier
9780323188739
9780323188722

About the Authors

Jack D Edinger Author

National Jewish Health

