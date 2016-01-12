Insights from Imaging in Bioinorganic Chemistry, Volume 68
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Opportunities and Challenges for Metal Chemistry in Molecular Imaging. From Gamma Camera Imaging to PET and Multimodality Imaging
- Molecular Magnetic Resonance Imaging Probes Based on Ln3+ Complexes
- Luminescent Iridium(III) and Rhenium(I) Complexes as Biomolecular Probes and Imaging Reagents
- Metalloporphyrins for Medical Imaging Applications
- Macrocyclic Bifunctional Chelators and Conjugation Strategies for Copper-64 Radiopharmaceuticals
- Development of Trackable Anticancer Agents Based on Metal Complexes
- Advanced Chelator Design for Metal Complexes in Imaging Applications: Radiopharmaceuticals, Protein Targeting and Conjugation
- Radiometallo-Labelled Peptides in Tumor Diagnosis and Targeted Radionuclide Therapy
- Labelling of Graphene, Graphene Oxides and of their Congeners: Imaging and Biosensing Applications of Relevance to Cancer Theranostics
- The Chemistry of Monovalent Copper in Solutions of Pure and Mixed Non-aqueous Solvents
Dip Gill and Vivek Pathania
Richard Southworth, Rafael Torres Martin de Rosales, Levente K. Meszaros,Michelle T. Ma, Gregory E. D. Mullen, Gilbert Fruhwirth, Jennifer D . Young, Cinzia Imberti, Julia Bagunya-Torres, Erica Andreozzi and Philip J. Blower
Célia Bonnet and Éva Tóth
Kenneth Kam-Wing Lo
Francesca Bryden and Ross W. Boyle
Brett M. Paterson and Paul S. Donnelly
Ewen Bodio, Pierre Le Gendre, Franck Denat and Christine Goze
Benjamin P. Burke, Johanna Seemann and Stephen J. Archibald
Subhani M. Okarvi and Helmut R. Maecke
James A. Tyson, David Gonzalez Calatayud, Vincenzo Mirabello, Boyang Mao and Sofia I. Pascu
Description
Insights from Imaging in Bioinorganic Chemistry continues a long-running series that describes recent advances in scientific research, in particular, in the field of inorganic chemistry. Several highly regarded experts, mostly from academe, contribute on specific topics. The series editor chooses a sub-field within inorganic chemistry as the theme and focus of the volume, extending invitations to experts for their contributions; the current theme is insights from metal ion imaging in bioinorganic and medicinal chemistry.
Key Features
- Contains concise, informative accounts that are not too highly specialized, therefore appealing to a wide range of scientists and health professionals
- Presents contributions from highly qualified international experts
- Provides intrinsic scientific interest and applications, including important issues relating to the diagnosis and therapeutics that are relevant to public health
Readership
It is anticipated that the audience will be other related practitioners and others involved in medical and health related research. The imaging technologies included have considerable relevance to a wider audience interested in diagnostic and therapeutic methods related to diseases of considerable public concern. Biomedical scientists are anticipated to be attracted to the subject matter.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 524
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 12th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128035658
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128035269
About the Serial Volume Editors
Rudi van Eldik Serial Volume Editor
Rudi van Eldik was born in Amsterdam (The Netherlands) in 1945 and grew up in Johannesburg (South Africa). He received his chemistry education and DSc degree at the former Potchefstroom University (SA), followed by post-doctoral work at the State University of New York at Buffalo (USA) and the University of Frankfurt (Germany). After completing his Habilitation in Physical Chemistry at the University of Frankfurt in 1982, he was appointed as Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Private University of Witten/Herdecke in 1987. In 1994 he became Professor of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, from where he retired in 2010. At present he is Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland, and Visiting Professor of Inorganic Chemistry at the N. Copernicus University in Torun, Poland.
His research interests cover the elucidation of inorganic and bioinorganic reaction mechanisms, with special emphasis on the application of high pressure thermodynamic and kinetic techniques. In recent years his research team also focused on the application of low-temperature rapid-scan techniques to identify and study reactive intermediates in catalytic cycles, and on mechanistic studies in ionic liquids. He is Editor of the series Advances in Inorganic Chemistry since 2003. He serves on the Editorial Boards of several chemistry journals. He is the author of over 880 research papers and review articles in international journals and supervised 80 PhD students. He has received honorary doctoral degrees from the former Potchefstroom University, SA (1997), Kragujevac University, Serbia (2006), Jagiellonian University, Krakow, Poland (2010), University of Pretoria, SA (2010), and Ivanovo State University of Chemistry and Technology, Russia (2012). He has developed a promotion activity for chemistry and related experimental sciences in the form of chemistry edutainment presentations during the period 1995-2010. In 2009 he was awarded the Federal Cross of Merit (‘Bundesverdienstkreuz’) by the Federal President of Germany, and the Inorganic Mechanisms Award by the Royal Society of Chemistry (London).
His hobbies include music, hiking, jogging, cycling and motor-biking. He is the father of two and grandfather of four children.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Erlangen-Nurnberg, Germany
Colin Hubbard Serial Volume Editor
After attending Grammar Schools, Colin D. Hubbard read Chemistry at the University of Sheffield in England, earning honours Bachelors, and Doctor of Philosophy degrees, the latter with R.G. Wilkins and S.F.A. Kettle. Postdoctoral Research followed at MIT and Cornell (G.G. Hammes) and the University of California, Berkeley, (J.F. Kirsch). He accepted a position as Assistant Professor of Chemistry at the University of New Hampshire, Durham in 1967, and proceeded to Associate, Full and Emeritus status. In 1994 he joined the group of Rudi van Eldik as Visiting Professor and Research Associate, first at the University of Witten-Herdecke and subsequently at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, Germany. From 1998 – 2001 he served as a Research Manager at Unilever Research, Colworth, England. Since 2002 he has been a co-editor for Advances in Inorganic Chemistry (Volumes 54, 61, 65, 68 & 70), and a writer of review articles principally on the application of high hydrostatic pressure in inorganic chemistry reactions for mechanism diagnosis. He has spent Sabbaticals at the University of Kent, Canterbury, England, (E.F. Caldin), the University of Alberta, Edmonton, Canada, (H.B. Dunford), the University of Leicester, England (J. Burgess) and the University of Seville, Spain, (F. Sanchez).
Affiliations and Expertise
Oakham, Rutland, UK