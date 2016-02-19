Inside the Whale - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080222448, 9781483188287

Inside the Whale

1st Edition

Ten Personal Accounts of Social Research

Editors: Colin Bell S. Encel
eBook ISBN: 9781483188287
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 282
Description

Inside the Whale: Ten Personal Accounts of Social Research compiles 10 papers studying different topics and reflections on social research. The first paper gives an insight into pursuing a career on social research, which is followed by a paper discussing powers in the society. Then, a paper describes an attempt to reform some Australian housing and banking processes. Topics on accepting social research consultancies in the 1970s; researching academic women; and assessment of social change on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea are then presented. The remaining papers are devoted to reflections and reactions to a community study, Bradstow, and to the methods of doing social research. This book is best for sociologists, as well as to students and experts in the field and related disciplines.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Studying the Locally Powerful: Personal Reflections on a Research Career

In Search of Power

Capital Mistakes

Reflections on an Australian Newtown

Taking the Queen's Shilling: Accepting Social Research Consultancies in the 1970s

Working it Out Together: Researching Academic Women

Nationalism, Race-class Consciousness and Social Research on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea

The Background to Bradstow: Reflections and Reactions

Words, Deeds and Postgraduate Research

A Marxist at Wattie Creek: Fieldwork Among Australian Aborigines

Details

No. of pages:
282
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483188287

About the Editor

Colin Bell

S. Encel

