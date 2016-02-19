Inside the Whale
1st Edition
Ten Personal Accounts of Social Research
Inside the Whale: Ten Personal Accounts of Social Research compiles 10 papers studying different topics and reflections on social research. The first paper gives an insight into pursuing a career on social research, which is followed by a paper discussing powers in the society. Then, a paper describes an attempt to reform some Australian housing and banking processes. Topics on accepting social research consultancies in the 1970s; researching academic women; and assessment of social change on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea are then presented. The remaining papers are devoted to reflections and reactions to a community study, Bradstow, and to the methods of doing social research. This book is best for sociologists, as well as to students and experts in the field and related disciplines.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Studying the Locally Powerful: Personal Reflections on a Research Career
In Search of Power
Capital Mistakes
Reflections on an Australian Newtown
Taking the Queen's Shilling: Accepting Social Research Consultancies in the 1970s
Working it Out Together: Researching Academic Women
Nationalism, Race-class Consciousness and Social Research on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea
The Background to Bradstow: Reflections and Reactions
Words, Deeds and Postgraduate Research
A Marxist at Wattie Creek: Fieldwork Among Australian Aborigines
- No. of pages:
- 282
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483188287