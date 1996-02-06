Inside PC Card: CardBus and PCMCIA Design

PC Card (or PCMCIA) technology allows computers to interface with each other using less space than conventional interfaces. Currently, most applications are in the personal computing market, to enhance peripheral capabilities. As the industry changes, the applications will grow outside of the PC arena, into areas such as medical instrumentation and digital cameras, where peripheral expansion was previously unavailable.

One of the advantages of this book over others is that it does more than repeat standards or list suppliers. It actually describes and demonstrates design examples which can be applied to projects. This makes it a useful guide design engineers who want to take advantage of the PC Card technology in their work.

Faisal Haque is Design Engineering Manager at Baynetworks in Santa Clara, California and has been involved in PCMCIA design for the past four years. He is currently the chair of the PC Card ATA Working Group and has contributed to the 1995 PC Card Standard.