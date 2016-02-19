Insecticides: Action and Metabolism provides a comprehensive review of the action of insecticides and a survey of their metabolism. This book discusses the toxicology of insecticides. Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the mechanisms whereby toxicants exert their effects. This text then discusses the insecticidal action of organophosphates, which is described as the toxic organic compounds containing phosphorus. Other chapters consider the mode of action of organophosphates by inhibiting cholinesterase with consequent disruption of nervous activity caused by accumulation of acetylcholine at nerve endings. This book discusses as well the erratic patterns of selective toxicity to insects of the carbamates. The final chapter deals with the real hazard to human health as well as the effects upon wild life of insecticides and chlorinated pesticides. This book is a valuable resource for organic and agricultural chemists, as well as biologists, agriculturists, neurophysiologists, environmental scientists, and research workers.