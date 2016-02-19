Insecticides
1st Edition
Action and Metabolism
Description
Insecticides: Action and Metabolism provides a comprehensive review of the action of insecticides and a survey of their metabolism. This book discusses the toxicology of insecticides. Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the mechanisms whereby toxicants exert their effects. This text then discusses the insecticidal action of organophosphates, which is described as the toxic organic compounds containing phosphorus. Other chapters consider the mode of action of organophosphates by inhibiting cholinesterase with consequent disruption of nervous activity caused by accumulation of acetylcholine at nerve endings. This book discusses as well the erratic patterns of selective toxicity to insects of the carbamates. The final chapter deals with the real hazard to human health as well as the effects upon wild life of insecticides and chlorinated pesticides. This book is a valuable resource for organic and agricultural chemists, as well as biologists, agriculturists, neurophysiologists, environmental scientists, and research workers.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Introduction
Toxicology
Modes of Killing
The Causal Chain Leading to Death
Background Chemistry
Electronic Interpretations
Background Neurobiology
References
Chapter 2 Physical Toxicants
Indifferent Narcotics
The Cutoff Point
The ρ-σ-π Analysis
References
Chapter 3 Organophosphates: Chemistry and Inhibitory Activity
Nomenclature
Nonenzymic Reactions
Reaction with Cholinesterase
References
Chapter 4 Organophosphates: Action, Therapy, and Metabolism
Mode of Action
Therapy
Metabolism
References
Chapter 5 Carbamates
Toxicity
Mode of Action
Mechanism of Cholinesterase Inhibition
Metabolism
Synergism
References
Chapter 6 DDT and Related Compounds
Structure and Chemistry
DDT Analogs
Toxicity
Mechanism of Action
Metabolism of DDT
References
Chapter 7 Cyclodienes
Toxicity
Mode of Action
Metabolism
References
Chapter 8 Nicotinoids
Toxicity
Mechanism of Action
Metabolism
References
Chapter 9 Rotenoids
Mode of Action
Metabolism
References
Chapter 10 Pyrethroids
Mode of Action
Metabolism
References
Chapter 11 Fluorine Compounds
Fluoro-organics
Sodium Fluoride
References
Chapter 12 Lindane and Other Hexachlorocyclohexanes
Toxicity
Mode of Action
Metabolism
References
Chapter 13 Various Compounds
Arsenicals
Silica Aerogels
Ryanodine
DNOC and Dinex
References
Chapter 14 Synergism, Antagonism, and Other Interactions
Inductive Effects
Noninductive Effects
References
Chapter 15 Resistance
DDT Resistance
Cyclodiene Resistance
Lindane Resistance
Organophosphate Resistance
Carbamate Resistance
Conclusion
References
Chapter 16 Selectivity; Penetration
General Principles
Contact of Toxicant and Organism
Penetration into the Organism
Metabolism
Penetration to the Target
Disposal (Storage and Excretion)
Attack upon the Target
Consequences of a Successful Attack upon the Target
References
Chapter 17 Insecticides and Environmental Health
Problems of Human Health
Effects upon Wildlife
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483270685