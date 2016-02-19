Insecticides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227382, 9781483270685

Insecticides

1st Edition

Action and Metabolism

Authors: R. D. O'Brien
eBook ISBN: 9781483270685
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 344
Description

Insecticides: Action and Metabolism provides a comprehensive review of the action of insecticides and a survey of their metabolism. This book discusses the toxicology of insecticides. Organized into 17 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the mechanisms whereby toxicants exert their effects. This text then discusses the insecticidal action of organophosphates, which is described as the toxic organic compounds containing phosphorus. Other chapters consider the mode of action of organophosphates by inhibiting cholinesterase with consequent disruption of nervous activity caused by accumulation of acetylcholine at nerve endings. This book discusses as well the erratic patterns of selective toxicity to insects of the carbamates. The final chapter deals with the real hazard to human health as well as the effects upon wild life of insecticides and chlorinated pesticides. This book is a valuable resource for organic and agricultural chemists, as well as biologists, agriculturists, neurophysiologists, environmental scientists, and research workers.

Table of Contents


Preface

Chapter 1 Introduction

Toxicology

Modes of Killing

The Causal Chain Leading to Death

Background Chemistry

Electronic Interpretations

Background Neurobiology

References

Chapter 2 Physical Toxicants

Indifferent Narcotics

The Cutoff Point

The ρ-σ-π Analysis

References

Chapter 3 Organophosphates: Chemistry and Inhibitory Activity

Nomenclature

Nonenzymic Reactions

Reaction with Cholinesterase

References

Chapter 4 Organophosphates: Action, Therapy, and Metabolism

Mode of Action

Therapy

Metabolism

References

Chapter 5 Carbamates

Toxicity

Mode of Action

Mechanism of Cholinesterase Inhibition

Metabolism

Synergism

References

Chapter 6 DDT and Related Compounds

Structure and Chemistry

DDT Analogs

Toxicity

Mechanism of Action

Metabolism of DDT

References

Chapter 7 Cyclodienes

Toxicity

Mode of Action

Metabolism

References

Chapter 8 Nicotinoids

Toxicity

Mechanism of Action

Metabolism

References

Chapter 9 Rotenoids

Mode of Action

Metabolism

References

Chapter 10 Pyrethroids

Mode of Action

Metabolism

References

Chapter 11 Fluorine Compounds

Fluoro-organics

Sodium Fluoride

References

Chapter 12 Lindane and Other Hexachlorocyclohexanes

Toxicity

Mode of Action

Metabolism

References

Chapter 13 Various Compounds

Arsenicals

Silica Aerogels

Ryanodine

DNOC and Dinex

References

Chapter 14 Synergism, Antagonism, and Other Interactions

Inductive Effects

Noninductive Effects

References

Chapter 15 Resistance

DDT Resistance

Cyclodiene Resistance

Lindane Resistance

Organophosphate Resistance

Carbamate Resistance

Conclusion

References

Chapter 16 Selectivity; Penetration

General Principles

Contact of Toxicant and Organism

Penetration into the Organism

Metabolism

Penetration to the Target

Disposal (Storage and Excretion)

Attack upon the Target

Consequences of a Successful Attack upon the Target

References

Chapter 17 Insecticides and Environmental Health

Problems of Human Health

Effects upon Wildlife

References

Author Index

Subject Index




About the Author

