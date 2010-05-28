Insect Pharmacology
1st Edition
Channels, Receptors, Toxins and Enzymes
The publication of the extensive 7-volume work Comprehensive Molecular Insect Science provided library customers and their end-users with a complete reference encompassing important developments and achievements in modern insect science, including reviews on the ecdysone receptor, lipocalins, and bacterial toxins. One of the most popular areas in entomology is pharmacology, and this derivative work, Insect Pharmacology, taps into a previously unapproached market – the end user who desires to purchase a comprehensive yet affordable work on important aspects of this topic. Contents will include timeless articles covering sodium channels, spider toxins and their potential for insect control, insect transformation for use in control, amino acid and neurotransmitter transporters, and more. New summaries for each chapter will give an overview of developments in the related article since its original publication.
- Articles selected by the known and respected editor-in-chief and co-editor of the original MRW
- The articles are classic reviews offering broad coverage of essential topics in pharmacology, with special addenda including author notes on the chapter since its original publication
- Introduction by the editor puts the selected body of work in context for this volume, highlighting the need for entomologists, pharmacologists and related researchers to have these reviews in their personal collection
Insect researchers working with pest control, pharmacology and related topics; chemical ecologists, developmental biologists and researchers working with genetic insect transformation; graduate students in entomology.
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 28th May 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123814487
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123814470
Lawrence I. Gilbert
Department of Biology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC
Sarjeet Gill
Sarjeet S. Gill is Professor of Cell Biology in the Department of Cell Biology and Neuroscience at the University of California, Riverside, and Entomologist in the Agricultural Experimental Station on the same campus. His research interests are in biochemistry, molecular biology and insect toxicology, with a focus on mechanisms of bacterial and viral pathogenesis, and the role of the midgut and Malpighian tubules in insect homeostasis. Dr. Gill's research also employs the use of whole genome tools to analyze gene function. His research has been continually funded through the NIH and USDA, he continues to serve on national and international committees related to his research interests, and is an elected fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science.
University of California, Riverside, USA