Insect Molecular Biology and Biochemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123847478, 9780123847485

Insect Molecular Biology and Biochemistry

1st Edition

Editors: Lawrence Gilbert
Published Date: 16th August 2011
Description

The publication of the extensive seven-volume work Comprehensive Molecular Insect Science provided a complete reference encompassing important developments and achievements in modern insect science. One of the most swiftly moving areas in entomological and comparative research is molecular biology, and this volume, Insect Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, is designed for those who desire a comprehensive yet concise work on important aspects of this topic.

This volume contains ten fully revised or rewritten chapters from the original series as well as five completely new chapters on topics such as insect immunology, insect genomics, RNAi, and molecular biology of circadian rhythms and circadian behavior. The topics included are key to an understanding of insect development, with emphasis on the cuticle, digestive properties, and the transport of lipids; extensive and integrated chapters on cytochrome P450s; and the role of transposable elements in the developmental processes as well as programmed cell death. This volume will be of great value to senior investigators, graduate students, post-doctoral fellows and advanced undergraduate research students. It can also be used as a reference for graduate courses and seminars on the topic. Chapters will also be valuable to the applied biologist or entomologist, providing the requisite understanding necessary for probing the more applied research areas related to insect control.

Key Features

  • Topics specially selected by the editor-in-chief of the original major reference work
  • Fully revised and new contributions bring together the latest research in the rapidly moving fields of insect molecular biology and insect biochemistry, including coverage of development, physiology, immunity and proteomics
  • Full-color provides readers with clear, useful illustrations to highlight important research findings

Table of Contents

Preface

Contributors

1. Insect Genomics

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Genome Sequencing

1.3. Genome Analysis

1.4. Proteomics

1.5. Structural Genomics

1.6. Metabolomics

1.7. Systems Biology

1.8. Conclusions and Future Prospects

2. Insect MicroRNAs

2.1. Introduction: The Big World of Small RNAs

2.2. Biogenesis of miRNAs

2.3. Mechanism of Action of miRNAs

2.4. Identification of miRNAs in Insects

2.5. Target Prediction

2.6. miRNA Functions

2.7. Conclusions and Perspectives

3. Insect Transposable Elements

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Classification and Transposition Mechanisms of Eukaryotic Transposable Elements

3.3. Methods to Uncover and Characterize Insect TEs

3.4. Diversity and Characteristics of Insect TEs

3.5. Search for Active TEs in Insect Genomes

3.6. Evolution of Insect TEs

3.7. TEs in Insect Populations

3.8. Impact of TEs in Insects

3.9. Applications of Insect TEs

3.10. Summary

4. Transposable Elements for Insect Transformation

4.1. Introduction

4.2. P Element Transformation

4.3. Excision and Transposition Assays for Vector Mobility

4.4. Transformation Marker Systems

4.5. Transposon Vectors

4.6. Transformation Methodology

4.7. Summary

5. Cuticular Proteins

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cuticle Structure and Synthesis

5.3. Classes of Proteins Found in Cuticles

5.4. Genomic Information

5.5. Interactions of Cuticular Proteins with Components of Cuticle

5.6. Summary and Future Challenges

6. Cuticular Sclerotization and Tanning

6.1. Introduction

6.2. A Model for Cuticular Sclerotization

6.3. Sclerotization (Tanning) Precursors

6.4. Transport of Sclerotization Precursors to the Cuticle

6.5. Cuticular Enzymes and Sclerotization

6.6. Control of Sclerotization

6.7. Cuticular Darkening

6.8. Cuticular Sclerotization in Insects Compared to That in Other Arthropods

6.9. Unsolved Problems

7. Chitin Metabolism in Insects

7.1. Introduction

7.3. Chitin Synthesis

7.4. Chitin Degradation and Modification

7.5. Chitin-Binding Proteins

7.6. Chitin-Organizing Proteins

7.7. Hormonal Regulation of Chitin Metabolism

7.8. Chitin Metabolism and Insect Control

7.9. Future Studies and Concluding Remarks

8. Insect CYP Genes and P450 Enzymes

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Diversity and Evolution of Insect CYP Genes

8.3. P450 Enzymes

8.4. P450 Functions

8.5. Regulation of P450 Gene Expression

8.6. Working with Insect P450 Enzymes

8.7. Conclusion and Prospects

9. Lipid Transport

9.1. Historical Perspective

9.2. Flight-Related Processes

9.3. Apolipophorin III

9.4. Lipophorin Receptor Interactions

9.5. Other Lipid-Binding Proteins

10. Insect Proteases

10.1. Introduction and History

10.2. Proteases in Eggs and Embryos

10.3. Hemolymph Plasma Proteases

10.4. Cellular Proteases

10.5. Conclusions and Future Prospects

11. Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of Digestion

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Overview of the Digestive Process

11.3. Midgut Conditions Affecting Enzyme Activity

11.4. Digestion of Carbohydrates

11.5. Digestion of Proteins

11.6. Digestion of Lipids and Phosphates

11.7. Microvillar Membranes

11.8. The Peritrophic Membrane

11.9. Organization of the Digestive Process

11.9.2.9. Lepidoptera

11.10. Digestive Enzyme Secretion Mechanisms

11.11. Concluding Remarks

12. Programmed Cell Death in Insects

12.1. Introduction

12.2. PCD, Apoptosis, Autophagy, or Necrosis?

12.3. Historical Overview and Current Trends

12.4. The Manduca Model

12.5. The Drosophila Model

12.6. Insights from Other Tissues

12.7. Summary and Conclusions

13. Regulation of Insect Development by TGF-β Signaling

13.1. Overview and Components

13.2. Dpp, the BMP Pathway, and Gradients

13.3. Other Developmental Contexts and Regulation of BMPs

13.4. Activins and Non-Canonical TGF-β Signaling

13.5. Evolution of TGF-β Signaling in Insects

14. Insect Immunology

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Insect Immunology Background

14.3. PAMP-Recognition Proteins in Insect Immunology

14.4. Humoral Innate Immune Responses

14.5. Cellular Innate Immune Responses

14.6. Newly Emerging Topics in Insect Immunology

14.7. Conclusion

15. Molecular and Neural Control of Insect Circadian Rhythms

15.1. Introduction

15.2. The Drosophila Circadian Pacemaker

15.3. Input Pathways to the Drosophila Circadian Pacemaker

15.4. Neural Control of Drosophila Circadian Behavior

15.4.1. Anatomy of the Drosophila Circadian Neural Circuit

15.5. Control of Circadian Rhythms in Non-Drosophilid Insects

15.6. Conclusions

Index

About the Editor

Lawrence Gilbert

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Biology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC

