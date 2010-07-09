Insect Integument and Colour, Volume 38
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Increasing Demands and Vanishing Expertise in Insect Integrative Biology
- Chitin Biochemistry: Synthesis, Hydrolysis and Inhibition
E. Cohen
- Diverse Strategies of Protein Sclerotization in Marine Invertebrates: Structure-Property Relationships in Natural Biomaterials
- Insect Cuticular Surface Modifications: Scales and Other Structural Formations
- Structural colours
- Molecular and Physiological Basis of Color Pattern Formation
H. Frederik Nijhout
- Insect Colors and Visual Appearance in the Eyes of their Predators
Marc Théry and Doris Gomez
Jérôme Casas and Stephen Simpson
Daniel J. Rubin, Ali Miserez, and J. Herbert Waite
Helen Ghiradella
Jean-Pol Vigneron and Priscilla Simonis
Description
Advances in Insect Physiology publishes eclectic and thematic volumes containing important, comprehensive and in-depth reviews of all aspects of insect physiology. It is an essential reference source for invertebrate physiologists and neurobiologists, entomologists, zoologists and insect biochemists. First published in 1963, the serial is now edited by Steve Simpson and Jerome Casas to provide an international perspective. This thematic volume on insect integument and colour contributes to the revival of insect integrative biology.
Key Features
- Contributions from the leading researchers in entomology
- Discusses physiological diversity in insects
- Includes in-depth reviews with valuable information for a variety of entomology disciplines
Readership
Entomologists, zoologists, insect biochemists, insect physiologists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 9th July 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123813909
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123813893
About the Serial Editors
Stephen Simpson Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
ARC Federation Fellow; School of Biological Sciences; University of Sydney; New South Wales, Australia
Jerome Casas Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut de Recherche sur la Biologie de l'Insecte, France