Insect Integument and Colour - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123813893, 9780123813909

Insect Integument and Colour, Volume 38

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Stephen Simpson Jerome Casas
eBook ISBN: 9780123813909
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123813893
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 9th July 2010
Page Count: 376
Table of Contents

  1. Increasing Demands and Vanishing Expertise in Insect Integrative Biology

    2. Jérôme Casas and Stephen Simpson

  2. Chitin Biochemistry: Synthesis, Hydrolysis and Inhibition
    E. Cohen

  3. Diverse Strategies of Protein Sclerotization in Marine Invertebrates: Structure-Property Relationships in Natural Biomaterials

    4. Daniel J. Rubin, Ali Miserez, and J. Herbert Waite

  4. Insect Cuticular Surface Modifications: Scales and Other Structural Formations

    5. Helen Ghiradella

  5. Structural colours

    6. Jean-Pol Vigneron and Priscilla Simonis

  6. Molecular and Physiological Basis of Color Pattern Formation
    H. Frederik Nijhout

  7. Insect Colors and Visual Appearance in the Eyes of their Predators
    Marc Théry and Doris Gomez

Description

Advances in Insect Physiology publishes eclectic and thematic volumes containing important, comprehensive and in-depth reviews of all aspects of insect physiology. It is an essential reference source for invertebrate physiologists and neurobiologists, entomologists, zoologists and insect biochemists. First published in 1963, the serial is now edited by Steve Simpson and Jerome Casas to provide an international perspective. This thematic volume on insect integument and colour contributes to the revival of insect integrative biology.

Key Features

  • Contributions from the leading researchers in entomology
  • Discusses physiological diversity in insects
  • Includes in-depth reviews with valuable information for a variety of entomology disciplines

Readership

Entomologists, zoologists, insect biochemists, insect physiologists

About the Serial Editors

Stephen Simpson Serial Editor

ARC Federation Fellow; School of Biological Sciences; University of Sydney; New South Wales, Australia

Jerome Casas Serial Editor

Institut de Recherche sur la Biologie de l'Insecte, France

