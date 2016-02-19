Insect Biology in the Future: ""VBW 80"" contains essays presented to Sir Vincent Wigglesworth during his 80th year. Wigglesworth is fairly designated as the founding father and remarkable leader of insect physiology. His papers and other works significantly contribute to this field of study. This book, dedicated to him, underlines the value of insect material in approaching a wide spectrum of biological issues. The essays in this book tackle the insects' physiology, including their evolution and dominance. The papers also discuss the various avenues of water loss and gain as interrelated components of overall water balance in land arthropods. This reference suggests possible areas for further research mainly at the whole animal level. It also describes the fat body, hemolymph, endocrine control of vitellogenin synthesis, reproduction, growth, hormones, chemistry, defense, and survival of insects. Other topics of importance include cell communication and pattern formation in insects; plant-insect interaction; and insecticides.

Wigglesworth's Contribution to Insect Biology and the State of the Art

Insects and Insect Physiology in the Scheme of Things

The Components of Water Balance

Insect Cuticle through the Electron Microscope—Distinguishing Fact from Artifact

Cuticle Water Relations: Toward a New Cuticle Waterproofing Model

Water and Ions in the Gut

Water Transport by Electroosmosis

Epithelial Transport and Control in Recta of Terrestrial Insects

The Control of Water Relations in Insects

The Fat Body as a Protein Factory

The Cell Biology of Fat Body Development

Hormonal Modulation of Carbohydrate and Lipid Metabolism in Fat Body

Hemolymph as a Dynamic Tissue

Lipid-Protein Interactions in Insects

Endocrine Control of Vitellogenin Synthesis

The Physiology of Reproduction in Rhodnius and Other Insects: Some Questions

Regulation of the Corpora Allata in Adult Female Insects

Growth in Insects

Eclosion Hormone: Its Role in Coordinating Ecdysial Events in Insects

The Hormonal Control of Morphogenesis of a Lepidopteran Epidermal Cell

Morphogenesis in Tissue Culture: Control by Ecdysteroids

Hormonal Control of RNA Synthesis in Wing Epidermis

Hormone Action—A Search for Transducing Mechanisms

Positional Information as a Regulator of Growth in the Imaginal Wing Disc of Drosophila melanogaster

Physical and Pattern Continuity in the Insect Epidermis

The Genetics of Pattern Formation

Cell Communication and Pattern Formation in Insects

Pheromones and Their Chemistry

Insect Antifeedants from Plants

Chemistry of Plant/Insect Interactions

Neural Mechanisms

Neuronal Guidance and Pathfinding in the Developing Sensory Nervous System of Insects

Pheromone Communication in Moths Sensory Physiology and Behavior

The Compound Eye

Epithelial Physiology of Insect Sensilla

Functional Organisation of Arthropod Neuroglia

The Past and Future of Insect Muscles

Pacemaker Neurones and Rhythmic Behavior

Chemistry, Defense, and Survival: Case Studies and Selected Topics

The Future for Insecticides

The Future of Tsetse Biology

Science of a Pest: Research on the African Armyworm at the International Center of Insect Physiology and Ecology, Nairobi

The Scientific Papers of V. B. Wigglesworth from 1925 to 1979

