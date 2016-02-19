Insect Biology in The Future
Insect Biology in the Future: ""VBW 80"" contains essays presented to Sir Vincent Wigglesworth during his 80th year. Wigglesworth is fairly designated as the founding father and remarkable leader of insect physiology. His papers and other works significantly contribute to this field of study. This book, dedicated to him, underlines the value of insect material in approaching a wide spectrum of biological issues. The essays in this book tackle the insects' physiology, including their evolution and dominance. The papers also discuss the various avenues of water loss and gain as interrelated components of overall water balance in land arthropods. This reference suggests possible areas for further research mainly at the whole animal level. It also describes the fat body, hemolymph, endocrine control of vitellogenin synthesis, reproduction, growth, hormones, chemistry, defense, and survival of insects. Other topics of importance include cell communication and pattern formation in insects; plant-insect interaction; and insecticides.
Wigglesworth's Contribution to Insect Biology and the State of the Art
Insects and Insect Physiology in the Scheme of Things
The Components of Water Balance
Insect Cuticle through the Electron Microscope—Distinguishing Fact from Artifact
Cuticle Water Relations: Toward a New Cuticle Waterproofing Model
Water and Ions in the Gut
Water Transport by Electroosmosis
Epithelial Transport and Control in Recta of Terrestrial Insects
The Control of Water Relations in Insects
The Fat Body as a Protein Factory
The Cell Biology of Fat Body Development
Hormonal Modulation of Carbohydrate and Lipid Metabolism in Fat Body
Hemolymph as a Dynamic Tissue
Lipid-Protein Interactions in Insects
Endocrine Control of Vitellogenin Synthesis
The Physiology of Reproduction in Rhodnius and Other Insects: Some Questions
Regulation of the Corpora Allata in Adult Female Insects
Growth in Insects
Eclosion Hormone: Its Role in Coordinating Ecdysial Events in Insects
The Hormonal Control of Morphogenesis of a Lepidopteran Epidermal Cell
Morphogenesis in Tissue Culture: Control by Ecdysteroids
Hormonal Control of RNA Synthesis in Wing Epidermis
Hormone Action—A Search for Transducing Mechanisms
Positional Information as a Regulator of Growth in the Imaginal Wing Disc of Drosophila melanogaster
Physical and Pattern Continuity in the Insect Epidermis
The Genetics of Pattern Formation
Cell Communication and Pattern Formation in Insects
Pheromones and Their Chemistry
Insect Antifeedants from Plants
Chemistry of Plant/Insect Interactions
Neural Mechanisms
Neuronal Guidance and Pathfinding in the Developing Sensory Nervous System of Insects
Pheromone Communication in Moths Sensory Physiology and Behavior
The Compound Eye
Epithelial Physiology of Insect Sensilla
Functional Organisation of Arthropod Neuroglia
The Past and Future of Insect Muscles
Pacemaker Neurones and Rhythmic Behavior
Chemistry, Defense, and Survival: Case Studies and Selected Topics
The Future for Insecticides
The Future of Tsetse Biology
Science of a Pest: Research on the African Armyworm at the International Center of Insect Physiology and Ecology, Nairobi
The Scientific Papers of V. B. Wigglesworth from 1925 to 1979
