Insanity, Art, and Culture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483200699, 9781483225722

Insanity, Art, and Culture

1st Edition

Authors: Francis Reitman
eBook ISBN: 9781483225722
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1954
Page Count: 112
Description

Insanity, Art, and Culture reviews the pictorial products of the mentally ill from a cultural point of view. This book investigates the artistic abilities of the mentally ill.

Organized into six chapters, this book begins with an overview of the definition of terms used in the study and the features of the art of the insane within the western hemisphere. This text then explains the hypothesis of cultural conditioning and discusses the schizophrenic characteristics in paintings. Other chapters consider the symptomatic value of psychotic art from the point of views of cultural anthropology. This book examines as well the art products of great artists who in the course of their lives suffered from mental illness. The final chapter deals with the negative interrelation between art and illness, which arise when refined cognitive activities were preserved intact.

This book is a valuable resource for artists, psychiatrists, cultural anthropologists, and occupational therapists.

Table of Contents


Author's Foreword

I. Psychotic Art

II. Cultural Influences

III. The Influence of the Medium

IV. A Psychotic Artist

V. Psychic Art

VI. Eccentricity and Culture

VII. Conclusions

References

Index

No. of pages:
112
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1954
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483225722

About the Author

