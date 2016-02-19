Inorganic Species, Part 1 separately considers the various inorganic and organic components that occur in water. While this separation is traditional, it does provide some distinct organizational advantages. This is important because of the wide-ranging audience likely to be using these works. Both practicing professionals and students in environmentally related disciplines will find these volumes to be a useful reference source. This book comprises six chapters, and begins with a focus on the origin and nature of selected inorganic constituents in natural waters. Succeeding chapters go on to discuss redox potential, which discusses its measurement and importance in water systems; alkalinity and acidity; conductance, which is defined here as a collective measure of dissolved ions; the theory and measurement of turbidity and residue; and, finally, a summary of methods for water-quality analysis of specific species. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of geology and environmental engineering.