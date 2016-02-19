Inorganic Species, Part 1
1st Edition
Inorganic Species, Part 1 separately considers the various inorganic and organic components that occur in water. While this separation is traditional, it does provide some distinct organizational advantages. This is important because of the wide-ranging audience likely to be using these works. Both practicing professionals and students in environmentally related disciplines will find these volumes to be a useful reference source. This book comprises six chapters, and begins with a focus on the origin and nature of selected inorganic constituents in natural waters. Succeeding chapters go on to discuss redox potential, which discusses its measurement and importance in water systems; alkalinity and acidity; conductance, which is defined here as a collective measure of dissolved ions; the theory and measurement of turbidity and residue; and, finally, a summary of methods for water-quality analysis of specific species. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of geology and environmental engineering.
List of Contributors
Preface
1 Origin and Nature of Selected Inorganic Constituents in Natural Waters
I. Introduction
II. Chemical Reactions of Inorganic Species in Aqueous Solution
III. Origin and Nature of Trace Inorganic Constituents in Natural Waters
References
2 Redox Potential: Its Measurement and Importance in Water Systems
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Framework
III. Measurement of Redox Potential
IV. Reference Electrodes
V. Applications
References
3 Alkalinity and Acidity
I. Introduction
II. Concepts and Specific Systems
References
4 Conductance: a Collective Measure of Dissolved Ions
I. Introduction
II. Specific Conductance
III. Equivalent Conductance
IV. Ionic Mobility
V. Evaluation of Factors Affecting Equivalent Conductance
VI. Techniques and Instruments
VII. Applications and Interpretations of Conductivity Values
References
5 The Theory and Measurement of Turbidity and Residue
I. The Sample
II. Theory of Light Scattering
III. Measurement of Turbidity
IV. The Determination of Residue—Suspended and Dissolved Solids
References
6 A Summary of Methods for Water-Quality Analysis of Specific Species
I. Introduction
II. Analysis Considerations
III. Classical Methods of Analysis
IV. Spectroscopic Instrumental Methods
V. Electrochemical Methods
VI. Chromatography
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th June 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141376