Inorganic Species, Part 1 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124983014, 9780323141376

Inorganic Species, Part 1

1st Edition

Editors: Roger Minear
eBook ISBN: 9780323141376
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1982
Page Count: 300
Description

Inorganic Species, Part 1 separately considers the various inorganic and organic components that occur in water. While this separation is traditional, it does provide some distinct organizational advantages. This is important because of the wide-ranging audience likely to be using these works. Both practicing professionals and students in environmentally related disciplines will find these volumes to be a useful reference source. This book comprises six chapters, and begins with a focus on the origin and nature of selected inorganic constituents in natural waters. Succeeding chapters go on to discuss redox potential, which discusses its measurement and importance in water systems; alkalinity and acidity; conductance, which is defined here as a collective measure of dissolved ions; the theory and measurement of turbidity and residue; and, finally, a summary of methods for water-quality analysis of specific species. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of geology and environmental engineering.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

1 Origin and Nature of Selected Inorganic Constituents in Natural Waters

I. Introduction

II. Chemical Reactions of Inorganic Species in Aqueous Solution

III. Origin and Nature of Trace Inorganic Constituents in Natural Waters

References

2 Redox Potential: Its Measurement and Importance in Water Systems

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Framework

III. Measurement of Redox Potential

IV. Reference Electrodes

V. Applications

References

3 Alkalinity and Acidity

I. Introduction

II. Concepts and Specific Systems

References

4 Conductance: a Collective Measure of Dissolved Ions

I. Introduction

II. Specific Conductance

III. Equivalent Conductance

IV. Ionic Mobility

V. Evaluation of Factors Affecting Equivalent Conductance

VI. Techniques and Instruments

VII. Applications and Interpretations of Conductivity Values

References

5 The Theory and Measurement of Turbidity and Residue

I. The Sample

II. Theory of Light Scattering

III. Measurement of Turbidity

IV. The Determination of Residue—Suspended and Dissolved Solids

References

6 A Summary of Methods for Water-Quality Analysis of Specific Species

I. Introduction

II. Analysis Considerations

III. Classical Methods of Analysis

IV. Spectroscopic Instrumental Methods

V. Electrochemical Methods

VI. Chromatography

References

Index

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141376

Roger Minear

