Inorganic Pollutants in Water
1st Edition
Description
Inorganic Water Pollutants: Status and Future Prospects for Devices provides a clear understanding of inorganic pollutants and the challenges they cause in aquatic environments. The book explores the point of source, how they enter water, the effects they have and then eventual detection and removal. Through a series of case studies, the authors explore the success of the detection and removal techniques they have developed and include before and after photos. Inorganic Water Pollutants provides a single platform of information on the present knowledge of inorganic pollutants, for researchers, engineers and technologists working in the fields of environmental science, environmental engineering and chemical engineering/ sustainability. Through this text, the authors introduce new researchers to the problem of inorganic contaminants in water, while also presenting the current state of art in terms of research and technologies to tackle this problem. This approach provides the reader with a deep understanding of the problem as well as opportunity to come out with economically viable and sustainable solutions.
Key Features
- Presents existing solutions to the pollution problem but also the challenges of these solutions and proposes new solutions that will have less challenges
- Includes case studies detailing success stories, challenges and implementation of these tools globally
- Presents solutions which are both economically and ecologically sustainable
Readership
Students, researchers, engineers and technologist in the files of environmental science, environmental engineering and sustainable chemistry
Table of Contents
- The fate of inorganic pollutants in water
2. The occurrence of inorganic pollutants in surface and subsurface water
3. Types of inorganic pollutants: metals and metalloids
4. Priority inorganic pollutants
5. Sources and types of metals and metalloids water ecosystem
6. Toxic effects of metals and metalloids on flora and fauna of the aquatic ecosystem
7. Effects of Inorganic pollutants on Human Health
8. Methods for detection of inorganic pollutants
9. Heavy Metals and acids
10. Metal Complexes: Organic Forms
12. Methods of Inorganic Pollutants detection in water
13. Nanomaterials and nanotechnology for detection of Inorganic pollutants
14. Imaging/IoT technologies for inorganic pollutants monitoring
15. Various treatment technology for inorganic pollutants
16. Nanomaterials in remediation and Detection of Inorganic pollutants
17. Low-cost bio-adsorbent for the removal of pollutants
18. Advance processes/IoT solution with treatment systems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128189658
About the Editor
Pooja Devi
Dr. Pooja is a Scientist at Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, Chandigarh. She has established various materials and opto/electrochemical knowledge protocols for inorganic pollutants detection in water, the technology of same has been transferred to the industry. Her present research focus is on bio recognition (peptides) elements-based sensor design for inorganic and organic water pollutants. She is currently working on integrating imaging technologies with colorimetric sensors for water pollutants detection and remediation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientist, Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, Chandigarh, India
Pardeep Singh
Dr. Pardeep singh is presently working as Assistant professor (Department of Environmental Science PGDAV college University of Delhi new Delhi India .He has obtained his master degree from Department of Environmental Science Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi India in 2011. He obtained his doctorate degree form Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi in the year of 2017. The area of his doctoral research is degradation of organic pollutants through various indigenous isolated microbes and by using various types of photocatalytic. He has published more than 35 papers in the international journals in the fields of waste management
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Environmental Studies, PGDAV College, University of Delhi, New Delhi, India
Sushil Kansal
Dr. Sushil Kansal is a professor of Chemical Engineering at Panjab University, Chandigarh. He has nearly 20 years teaching and research experience in Chemical Engineering and Environmental Engineering. He has many fellowships and awards in his credit and is a regular reviewer for many international journals, as well as having many publications in journals and books. He has been awarded with Smt. Prem Lata Jain Best Researcher Award (2017) by Smt. Prem Lata Jain and Prof. D. V. S. Jain Research Foundation.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Chemical Engineering, Panjab University, Chandigarh, India