Inorganic Pollutants in Water

Inorganic Water Pollutants: Status and Future Prospects for Devices provides a clear understanding of inorganic pollutants and the challenges they cause in aquatic environments. The book explores the point of source, how they enter water, the effects they have and then eventual detection and removal. Through a series of case studies, the authors explore the success of the detection and removal techniques they have developed and include before and after photos. Inorganic Water Pollutants provides a single platform of information on the present knowledge of inorganic pollutants, for researchers, engineers and technologists working in the fields of environmental science, environmental engineering and chemical engineering/ sustainability. Through this text, the authors introduce new researchers to the problem of inorganic contaminants in water, while also presenting the current state of art in terms of research and technologies to tackle this problem. This approach provides the reader with a deep understanding of the problem as well as opportunity to come out with economically viable and sustainable solutions.