Inorganic Chemistry

1st Edition

A Concise Text

Authors: J. Bassett
eBook ISBN: 9781483151229
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 356
Description

Inorganic Chemistry: A Concise Text Inorganic Chemistry is intended to provide a concise text-book of inorganic chemistry at a standard intermediate between that required for Advanced Level in schools and honors degree courses.
The book is organized into two parts. Part I provides the reader with a background of basic principles sufficient to promote a rational understanding of the chemistry of the elements, including simple ionic crystal structures and the shapes of molecules. It concludes with a chapter describing the general methods of extraction and purification of metals. Part II aims to present a reasonable selection of the more important properties of the elements and their compounds.
Every effort has been made to include up-to-date factual material, for example recent developments in the chemistry of the noble gases are described in the final chapter of the book. Wherever possible, effort is made to interpret and explain the descriptive chemistry in the light of modern physical concepts. In this way, the reader will not only acquire a useful factual basis of the subject but will also develop an appreciation of the rational nature of modern inorganic chemistry.

Table of Contents


Preface

Part I. General Principles

I. The Structure of the Atom

II. Electronic Configurations of the Elements and the Periodic Classification

III. Types of Chemical Bond

IV. Ionic Crystal Structures

V. The Stereo-chemistry of the Non-transition Elements

VI. Oxidation and Reduction

VII. The Extraction and Purification of Metals

Part II. The Group Chemistry of the Elements

VIII. Hydrogen, Hydrides and the Protonic Acids

IX. The Alkali Metals

X. The Alkaline Earth Elements

XI. The Transition Elements

XII. Copper, Silver and Gold

XIII. Zinc, Cadmium and Mercury

XIV. Boron and Aluminum

XV. Carbon, Silicon, Tin and Lead

XVI. The Nitrogen Family

XVII. Oxygen and Sulfur

XVIII. The Halogens

XIX. The Noble Gases

Index

