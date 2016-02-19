Inorganic Chemistry
Inorganic Chemistry: A Concise Text Inorganic Chemistry is intended to provide a concise text-book of inorganic chemistry at a standard intermediate between that required for Advanced Level in schools and honors degree courses.
The book is organized into two parts. Part I provides the reader with a background of basic principles sufficient to promote a rational understanding of the chemistry of the elements, including simple ionic crystal structures and the shapes of molecules. It concludes with a chapter describing the general methods of extraction and purification of metals. Part II aims to present a reasonable selection of the more important properties of the elements and their compounds.
Every effort has been made to include up-to-date factual material, for example recent developments in the chemistry of the noble gases are described in the final chapter of the book. Wherever possible, effort is made to interpret and explain the descriptive chemistry in the light of modern physical concepts. In this way, the reader will not only acquire a useful factual basis of the subject but will also develop an appreciation of the rational nature of modern inorganic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part I. General Principles
I. The Structure of the Atom
II. Electronic Configurations of the Elements and the Periodic Classification
III. Types of Chemical Bond
IV. Ionic Crystal Structures
V. The Stereo-chemistry of the Non-transition Elements
VI. Oxidation and Reduction
VII. The Extraction and Purification of Metals
Part II. The Group Chemistry of the Elements
VIII. Hydrogen, Hydrides and the Protonic Acids
IX. The Alkali Metals
X. The Alkaline Earth Elements
XI. The Transition Elements
XII. Copper, Silver and Gold
XIII. Zinc, Cadmium and Mercury
XIV. Boron and Aluminum
XV. Carbon, Silicon, Tin and Lead
XVI. The Nitrogen Family
XVII. Oxygen and Sulfur
XVIII. The Halogens
XIX. The Noble Gases
Index
