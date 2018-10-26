Inorganic and Composite Fibers
1st Edition
Production, Properties, and Applications
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
Part I: Carbon-based Fibers
2. Carbon fibers
3. Preox fibers
4. Carbon nanotubes
5. Graphene
6. Silicon carbide fibers
Part II: Metaloxid-based fibers
7. Glass fibers
8. Mineral and ceramic fibers
9. Basalt fibers
Part III: Metal-based fibers
10. Metal fibers-steel and copper
11. Metal coated fibers-silver and gold
12. Nitinol
Part IV: Composite fibers
13. Cellulosic-based composite fibers
14. Electrospun composites
Part V: Structural Health Monitoring of processes related to composite manufacturing
20. Weaving Process
21. Stamping Process Supervision
22. Infusion Process Supervision
Description
Inorganic and Composite Fibers: Production, Properties, and Applications provides a comprehensive review on the development, production and application of modern inorganic and composite fibers. Particular emphasis is placed on current production processes, parameters and finishing and functionalization methods for improving their properties and the problems associated with the testing of fibers. Fibers covered include carbon, glass and basalt fibers, metal fibers, such as copper and steel, fibers coated with silver or gold, and nitinol. In addition to pure inorganic fibers, the book looks at organic fibers with a high level of inorganic content, such as cellulosic fibers.
Including contributions from leading experts from universities, research institutes, and producing companies, this book assists materials scientists and engineers in the composites, automotive, textile and medical industries to more efficiently and effectively select fibers for a range of different applications areas.
Key Features
- Presents a thorough introduction to inorganic fibers, such as carbon fiber and nanotubes, graphene, glass fibers, and many more, including the fundamentals of production, processing and finishing of each fiber type
- Includes coverage of a range of application areas of inorganic fibers to assist in product development
- Keeps researchers up-to-date by providing information on the latest developments in this field, thus supporting further research
Readership
Academic researchers and Industrial professionals involved in the development of new products using fibers/fiber reinforcement. Masters and PhD students in materials sciences, composites, textiles and biomaterials courses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 343
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 26th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081022290
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081022283
About the Authors
Boris Mahltig Author
Dr Boris Mahltig is an expert in functionalization, finishing and composite fibres, based at the Faculty of Textile and Clothing Technology, Niederrhein University. He has many years of research and teaching experience in the area of high performance fibers. He has more than 110 publications in textiles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Textile and Clothing Engineering, Hochschule Niederrhein, Monchengladbach, Germany
Yordan Kyosev Author
Dr Yordan Kyosev is Professor of textile materials, textile technology and quality management at the Faculty of Textile and Clothing Technology, Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, Germany. He has extensive expertise in both braiding technology and mathematical modelling of braided products, and is the author of numerous publications on braiding and the 2014 title Braiding Technology for Textiles. He is also the main developer of the leading braiding CAD software, Texmind Braider.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Textile Materials, Textile Technology and Quality Management, Faculty of Textile and Clothing Technology, Niederrhein University of Applied Sciences, Germany