Innovative Thermal and Non-Thermal Processing, Bioaccessibility and Bioavailability of Nutrients and Bioactive Compounds
1st Edition
Description
Innovative Thermal and Nonthermal Processing, Bioacessibility and Bioavailability of Nutrients and Bioactive Compounds presents the implications of conventional and innovative processing on the nutritional and health aspects of food products. Chapters cover the relationship between gastronomic science, nutrition and food science in the development of healthy products, introduce the most commonly used conventional and innovative approaches to preserve foods and extract valuable compounds, describe how processing affects bioavailability and bioaccessibility of lipids, particularly fatty acids, protein, amino acids and carbohydrates, and discuss how processing affects bioavailability and bioaccessibility of minerals, water-soluble vitamins, and fat soluble vitamins.
Final sections cover processing, bioavailability and bioaccessibility of bioactive compounds, describing how processing (conventional and non-conventional) is affecting to bioavailability and bioaccessibility of bioactive sulphur compounds, polyphenols, flavonoids, and bioactive peptides.
Key Features
- Presents the implications of conventional and innovative processing on the nutritional and health aspects of food products
- Introduces the most commonly used conventional and innovative approaches to preserve foods and extract valuable compounds
- Explains how processing (conventional and non-conventional) affects the bioavailability and bioaccessibility of bioactive sulphur compounds, polyphenols, flavonoids and bioactive peptides
Readership
Food technologists, nutritionists, food processors and agricultural engineers as well as those who work in the food manufacturing industry and are seeking to improve their products from a nutritional point of view and/or design new functional products. Also of interest to graduate students in the aforementioned areas of research
Table of Contents
Section 1. Introduction
1. An integrated strategy between gastronomic science, nutrition, and food science in the development of healthy products
2. Methods for determining bioavailability and bioaccessibility of bioactive compounds and nutrients
3. Green technologies for food processing: Main aspects
Section 2. Processing, bioavailability and bioaccessibility of macronutrients
4. Lipids and fatty acids
5. Proteins and amino acids
6. Carbohydrates
Section 3. Processing, bioavailability and bioaccessibility of micronutrients
7. Minerals
8. Water-soluble vitamins
9. Fat soluble vitamins
Section 4. Processing, bioavailability and bioaccessibility of bioactive compounds
10. Sulphur compounds
11. Polyphenols
12. Bioactive peptides
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 8th June 2019
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141755
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141748
About the Editor
Francisco Barba
Assistant Professor in Nutrition, Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Valencia, Spain. He holds a Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology at University of Valencia and he hold degrees in Pharmacy, Food and Technology. He has performed a postdoctoral stay in the Université de Technologie de Compiègne (UTC), Département de Génie des Procédés Industriels, Laboratoire Transformations Intégrées de la Matière Renouvelable (Compiegne, France) and nowadays he is doing a postdoctoral stay (Marie Curie IEF) in the Department of Food Chemistry (University of Copenhagen) to explore different non-thermal applications for preserving and extracting bioactive compounds from plant food materials and by products. Prior to his current appointment, he was also engaged as a visiting researcher in the Department of Food Biotechnology and Food Process Engineering in Technological University of Berlin, Germany. His research focus is on non-thermal processing for preservation and/or extraction of bioactive compounds from liquid and solid food. He has more than 100 publications, including 60 published or accepted peer reviewed papers in international journals of high impact factor in the Food Science and Technology area (Journal Citation Reports, ISI Web of Knowledge).
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Nutrition, Food Science and Technology, Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Valencia, Spain
Jorge Manuel Alexandre Saraiva
Dr. Jorge A. Saraiva is professor of food technology, biocatalysts and food biotechnology, among other subjects. He holds a PhD in biotechnology, with a specialization in food science and engineering. His research focus is on non-conventional/emergent processing, particularly on high pressure (~ 9000 atm) for: i) cold pasteurization of foods, food properties improvement and new foods production; ii) biotechnological applications (ex: microbial growth in extreme conditions)) and biocatalysis and cold extraction of natural compounds (ex: pharmaceuticals) under pressure.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Aveiro, Portugal
Giancarlo Cravotto
Giancarlo Cravotto is a researcher in the Department of Drug Science and Technology at the University of Turin. His research activity is documented in more than 300 peer-reviewed scientific papers and approximately 20 international and national patents. His research activity has been centered on natural products extraction, purification, synthesis and chemical modification. These studies have paved the road to new synthetic procedures by means of non-conventional energy sources (microwaves, acoustic and hydrodynamic cavitation, mechanochemistry, flow chemistry etc.). These studies also prompted the development of innovative hybrid reactors and green protocols, and these techniques and equipment have been applied in organic synthesis, in plants extraction, in food processing, in the degradation of persistent organic pollutants, sample preparation and several applications of industrial interest.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Turin, Italy
Jose Lorenzo
José Manuel Lorenzo Rodríguez is head of research at the Meat Technology Centre of Galicia, Ourense, Spain. He received his B.S. and M.S. in Food Science and Technology at the University of Vigo and obtained his Ph.D. in Food Science and Technology from the University of Vigo.
Affiliations and Expertise
Meat Technology Centre of Galicia, Spain