Innovative Therapeutics, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 28-3
1st Edition
Authors: Theodore Rosen
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724424
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd June 2010
Description
This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Ted Rosen, covers the innovative management of dermatologic disorders including Severe Hand Eczema, Pruritus, Furunculosis, Lupus Erythematosus, CTCL, Hidradenitis Suppurativa. Innovative uses of Topical Metronidazole, Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors, Rituximab, TNF-alpha Inhibitors, Thalidomide, Zinc, Dapsone, Spironolactone as an antiandrogen in the treatment of female pattern hair loss, and Therapeutics in Pediatric Dermatology are also reviewed.
About the Authors
Theodore Rosen Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Dermatology, Chief of Dermatology Service at Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Houston Texas
