Innovative Therapeutics, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 28-3

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Ted Rosen, covers the innovative management of dermatologic disorders including Severe Hand Eczema, Pruritus, Furunculosis, Lupus Erythematosus, CTCL, Hidradenitis Suppurativa. Innovative uses of Topical Metronidazole, Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors, Rituximab, TNF-alpha Inhibitors, Thalidomide, Zinc, Dapsone, Spironolactone as an antiandrogen in the treatment of female pattern hair loss, and Therapeutics in Pediatric Dermatology are also reviewed.