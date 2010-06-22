Innovative Therapeutics, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437724424

Innovative Therapeutics, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 28-3

1st Edition

Authors: Theodore Rosen
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724424
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd June 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Ted Rosen, covers the innovative management of dermatologic disorders including Severe Hand Eczema, Pruritus, Furunculosis, Lupus Erythematosus, CTCL, Hidradenitis Suppurativa. Innovative uses of Topical Metronidazole, Topical Calcineurin Inhibitors, Rituximab, TNF-alpha Inhibitors, Thalidomide, Zinc, Dapsone, Spironolactone as an antiandrogen in the treatment of female pattern hair loss, and Therapeutics in Pediatric Dermatology are also reviewed.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437724424

About the Authors

Theodore Rosen Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology, Baylor College of Medicine, Dermatology, Chief of Dermatology Service at Michael E. DeBakey Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Houston Texas

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.