Innovative Pre-Treatment Techniques to Prevent Corrosion of Metallic Surfaces, Volume 54
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Silane films for pre-treatment of aluminium: Film formation and curing; EIS investigation of the behaviour in 0.1 M NaCl of a double layer cerium – silane pre-treatment on Al 2024-T3; Deposition of ZrO2 on Al 1050 alloy as an adhesion promoter: Two preparation routes; Sol-gel coatings for pitting corrosion resistance of AA 2024-T3 aluminium alloy; Mg-rich primer for chromate-free protective systems on Al 2024 and Al 7075; Importance of the near-surface region in the surface pre-treatment of rolled recycled aluminium; Corrosion studies and analytical characteristics of galvanised steel substrates pretreated with doped silane solutions; Electrochemical evaluation of protection methods for galvanised steel using passivation treatments without hexavalent chromium; The effect of cerium nitrate on the corrosion behaviour of electrogalvanised steel substrates, evaluated by XPS and SVET; Inhibition of corrosion of zinc by Cr(VI) and Cr(III) treatments; Use of surfactant to develop an aqueous conversion coating: Zinc heptanoate Zn(C7)2; Effect of silane solution concentration on the anticorrosive protection of pretreatments applied on steel; In situ monitoring of dissolution-precipitation mechanisms using coupled quartz crystal microbalance/atomic emission spectroelectrochemistry; Silane pretreatments on copper to improve the adhesion of organic coatings; Improvement of corrosion resistance of Mg alloys by physical and chemical surface treatment; Electrochemical behaviour of Mo, MoTi and MoNb thin films obtained by PVD.
Description
There has long been a need for effective pre-treatment techniques to prevent corrosion of metallic surfaces. This important volume discusses key research on the development of pre-treatment techniques for a range of metals. Chapters review various coatings and preparation methods for aluminium and aluminium alloys such as silane films, sol-gel coatings and magnesium-rich primers. Further chapters discuss the pre-treatment methods for steel, copper and magnesium alloys. The book also assesses methods for monitoring the effectiveness of pre-treatments, covering dissolution-precipitation mechanisms and their electrochemical behaviour.
Innovative pre-treatment techniques to prevent corrosion of metallic surfaces is a valuable reference for all those concerned with corrosion problems and the use of pre-treatment techniques in the coatings industry.
Key Features
- Reviews coating and preparation methods for alluminium alloys
- An authoritative overview of pre-treatments for steel, copper, zinc and magnesium alloys
Readership
All those concerned with corrosion problems and the use of pre-treatment techniques in the coatings industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 16th August 2007
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845693688
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845693657
About the Editors
L Fedrizzi Editor
Professor Lorenzo Fedrizzi is a Senior Professor in the Department of Chemical Science and Technology at the University of Udine, Italy. He is also Chair of the EFC Working Party 14 (Coatings.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Udine, Italy
H Terryn Editor
Professor Dr Ir H. Terryn teaches within the Department of Metallurgy, Electrochemistry and Material Science at Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Belgium. He also works part time at the renowned Netherlands Institute for Metals Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vrije Universiteit Brussels, Belgium
A Simoes Editor
Dr Alda Simões is Associate Professor at the Instituto Superior Técnico in the Technical University of Lisbon, Portugal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Technical University of Lisbon, Portugal