Innovative and Emerging Technologies in the Bio-marine Food Sector
1st Edition
Applications, Regulations, and Prospects
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Innovative and Emerging Technologies in the Bio-marine Food Sector: Applications, Regulations, and Prospects presents the use of technologies and recent advances in the emerging marine food industry. Written by renowned scientists in the field, the book focuses primarily on the principles of application and the main technological developments achieved in recent years. It includes technological design, equipment and applications of these technologies in multiple processes. Extraction, preservation, microbiology and processing of food are extensively covered in the wide context of marine food products, including fish, crustaceans, seafood processing waste, seaweed, microalgae and other derived by-products.
This is an interdisciplinary resource that highlights the potential of technology for multiple purposes in the marine food industry as these technological approaches represent a future alternative to develop more efficient industrial processes. Researchers and scientists in the areas of food microbiology, food chemistry, new product development, food processing, food technology, bio-process engineers in marine based industries and scientists in marine related areas will all find this a novel resource.
Key Features
- Presents novel innovative technologies in the Bio-marine food sector, including principles, equipment, advantages, disadvantages, and future technological prospects
- Explores multi-purpose uses of technologies for extraction, functional food generation, food preservation, food microbiology and food processing
- Provides industrial applications tailored for the marine biological market to foster new innovative applications and regulatory requirements
Readership
Researchers and scientists in the areas of food microbiology, food chemistry, new product development, food processing and food technology, bio-process engineers in marine based industries and scientists in marine related areas
Table of Contents
1. Principles, equipment and recent advances in technology for marine sources
2. Ultrasound-assisted extraction of proteins and carbohydrates of marine resources
3. Ultrasound-assisted extraction of lipids, carotenoids and pigments from marine resources
4. Other Ultrasound assisted processes and regulations from marine sources
5. Principles, equipment and recent advances in pulsed electric fields from marine resources
6. Pulsed electric fields for the extraction of proteins and carbohydrates from marine resources
7. PEF for the extraction of lipids, carotenoids and pigments from marine resources
8. Other pulse-assisted processes and regulations from marine resources
9. Principles, equipment and recent advances in supercritical fluids equipment from marine resources
10. Supercritical fluid extraction of proteins and carbohydrates of marine resources
11. Supercritical fluid extraction of lipids, carotenoids and pigments from marine resources
12. Other supercritical fluid processing and regulations from marine resources
13. Principles, equipment and recent advances in microwave processing
14. Microwave-assisted extraction of proteins and carbohydrates of marine resources
15. Microwave-assisted extraction of lipids, carotenoids and pigments from marine resources
16. Other Microwave-assisted processes and regulations
17. Application of ionic liquids to extract high-value compounds from marine biomass
18. Application of pressurized liquids to extract high-value compounds
19. Application of plasma technologies for food preservation from marine resources
20. High-pressure processing for food preservation of marine resources
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st July 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128200964
About the Editors
Marco Garcia-Vaquero
Marco Garcia-Vaquero, DVM, MVetSci, PhD., works at the School of Veterinary Medicine at University College Dublin (UCD, Ireland), a School that has been ranked as the 24th in the world in 2018 according to the QS World Rankings. His work aims to improve and develop new extraction technologies to obtain high-value compounds from algae that could be used as novel food and feed ingredients with multiple biological effects. During his career so far, Dr. Garcia Vaquero has published over 30 publications, more than 30 conference contributions and his work has led to the start of 2 patenting processes in the area of functional foods and innovative technologies. His expertise in the area of marine derived ingredients and foods, particularly algae, is recognized by being a management committee member of the European Network EUAlgae.
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Researcher, School of Veterinary Medicine, University College Dublin, Belfield, Dublin 4, Ireland
Gaurav Rajauria
Gaurav Rajauria, M.Sc., Ph.D., is a Natural Product Chemist/Technologist at University College Dublin, Ireland. His primary research interest aims at mining and characterizing functional ingredients from underutilized marine resources and food waste-streams. His research also focuses on improving quality of meat, milk, eggs and other farm animal products by formulating feed with functional ingredients to refine animal diets. He advises number of masters, PhDs and post-doctoral researchers across multiple research projects. His research is published in various books and peer-reviewed journals, and is regularly presented at national and international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Agriculture and Food Science, University College Dublin, Belfield, Dublin, Ireland
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.