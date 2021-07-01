Innovative and Emerging Technologies in the Bio-marine Food Sector: Applications, Regulations, and Prospects presents the use of technologies and recent advances in the emerging marine food industry. Written by renowned scientists in the field, the book focuses primarily on the principles of application and the main technological developments achieved in recent years. It includes technological design, equipment and applications of these technologies in multiple processes. Extraction, preservation, microbiology and processing of food are extensively covered in the wide context of marine food products, including fish, crustaceans, seafood processing waste, seaweed, microalgae and other derived by-products.

This is an interdisciplinary resource that highlights the potential of technology for multiple purposes in the marine food industry as these technological approaches represent a future alternative to develop more efficient industrial processes. Researchers and scientists in the areas of food microbiology, food chemistry, new product development, food processing, food technology, bio-process engineers in marine based industries and scientists in marine related areas will all find this a novel resource.