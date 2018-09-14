Innovations in the Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 47-3
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors in the Twenty-First
Preface: NET-Working for the Future
The New World Health Organization Classification for Pancreatic Neuroendocrine
Neoplasia
Liquid Biopsies for Neuroendocrine Tumors: Circulating Tumor Cells, DNA, and MicroRNAs
The NETest: The Clinical Utility of Multigene Blood Analysis in the Diagnosis and Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors
Novel Functional Imaging of Neuroendocrine Tumors
Molecular Genetic Studies of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: New Therapeutic Approaches
When and How to Use Somatostatin Analogues
New Treatments for the Carcinoid Syndrome
Gastrinomas: Medical or Surgical Treatment
Current Chemotherapy Use in Neuroendocrine Tumors
Peptide Receptor Radiotherapy Comes of Age
Surgical Approaches to the Management of Neuroendocrine Liver Metastases
Gastric Carcinoids
The Problem of Appendiceal Carcinoids
Carcinoid Heart Disease: A Review
The Problem of High-Grade Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Neoplasms: Well-Differentiated Neuroendocrine Tumors, Neuroendocrine Carcinomas, and Beyond
Lung and Thymic Carcinoids
The Genesis of the Neuroendocrine Tumors Concept: From Oberndorfer to 2018
Description
This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, edited by Dr. Ashley Grossman, will focus on Innovations in the Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors. Topics include, but are not limited to, Molecular targeted therapy of NETs – State of the art; Surgical approaches to the management of liver metastases; Liquid biopsies for NETs – circulating tumour cells and DNA; Novel functional imaging of NETs; The problem of appendiceal carcinoids; Peptide radioreceptor therapy comes of age; Current chemotherapy use in NETs; The problem of grade 3 NETs; Molecular genetic studies of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumours reveal new therapeutic approaches; The new WHO classification; Gastrinomas – medical or surgical treatment; When and how to use somatostatin analogues; The NETest as the way forward; Lung and thymic carcinoids; Carcinoid heart disease; Gastric carcinoids; New treatments for the carcinoid syndrome; and The genesis of the NETs concept – From Oberdorfer to 2018.
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 14th September 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323641067
- 9780323641050
About the Authors
Ashley B. Grossman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Endocrinology, University of Oxford, Churchill Hospital, Headington, Oxford, United Kingdom