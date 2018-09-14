Innovations in the Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323641050, 9780323641067

Innovations in the Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 47-3

1st Edition

Authors: Ashley B. Grossman
eBook ISBN: 9780323641067
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641050
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th September 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors in the Twenty-First

Preface: NET-Working for the Future

The New World Health Organization Classification for Pancreatic Neuroendocrine

Neoplasia

Liquid Biopsies for Neuroendocrine Tumors: Circulating Tumor Cells, DNA, and MicroRNAs

The NETest: The Clinical Utility of Multigene Blood Analysis in the Diagnosis and Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors

Novel Functional Imaging of Neuroendocrine Tumors

Molecular Genetic Studies of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors: New Therapeutic Approaches

When and How to Use Somatostatin Analogues

New Treatments for the Carcinoid Syndrome

Gastrinomas: Medical or Surgical Treatment

Current Chemotherapy Use in Neuroendocrine Tumors

Peptide Receptor Radiotherapy Comes of Age

Surgical Approaches to the Management of Neuroendocrine Liver Metastases

Gastric Carcinoids

The Problem of Appendiceal Carcinoids

Carcinoid Heart Disease: A Review

The Problem of High-Grade Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Neoplasms: Well-Differentiated Neuroendocrine Tumors, Neuroendocrine Carcinomas, and Beyond

Lung and Thymic Carcinoids

The Genesis of the Neuroendocrine Tumors Concept: From Oberndorfer to 2018

Description

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, edited by Dr. Ashley Grossman, will focus on Innovations in the Management of Neuroendocrine Tumors. Topics include, but are not limited to, Molecular targeted therapy of NETs – State of the art; Surgical approaches to the management of liver metastases; Liquid biopsies for NETs – circulating tumour cells and DNA; Novel functional imaging of NETs; The problem of appendiceal carcinoids; Peptide radioreceptor therapy comes of age; Current chemotherapy use in NETs; The problem of grade 3 NETs; Molecular genetic studies of pancreatic neuroendocrine tumours reveal new therapeutic approaches; The new WHO classification; Gastrinomas – medical or surgical treatment; When and how to use somatostatin analogues; The NETest as the way forward; Lung and thymic carcinoids; Carcinoid heart disease; Gastric carcinoids; New treatments for the carcinoid syndrome; and The genesis of  the NETs concept – From Oberdorfer to 2018.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323641067
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323641050

About the Authors

Ashley B. Grossman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Endocrinology, University of Oxford, Churchill Hospital, Headington, Oxford, United Kingdom

