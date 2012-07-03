Innovations in Fetal and Neonatal Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 39-2
1st Edition
Authors: Hanmin Lee Ronald Hirschl
eBook ISBN: 9781455744275
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739127
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd July 2012
Description
The Guest Editors have assembled a list of topics that provide state-of-the-art coverage on fetal surgery. Topics covered include fetal cardiac intervention, abdominal wall defects, NEC, esophageal atresia, and spinia bifida. Some articles provide the clinical basics, like general concepts of fetal surgery, while others provide a detailed look at CDH in utero, CDH post natal, ECMO/placenta, stem cell, and anorectal malformations.
About the Authors
Hanmin Lee Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA
Ronald Hirschl Author
University of Michigan
