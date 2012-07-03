Innovations in Fetal and Neonatal Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739127, 9781455744275

Innovations in Fetal and Neonatal Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 39-2

1st Edition

Authors: Hanmin Lee Ronald Hirschl
eBook ISBN: 9781455744275
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739127
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd July 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Guest Editors have assembled a list of topics that provide state-of-the-art coverage on fetal surgery. Topics covered include fetal cardiac intervention, abdominal wall defects, NEC, esophageal atresia, and spinia bifida.  Some articles provide the clinical basics, like general concepts of fetal surgery, while others provide a detailed look at CDH in utero, CDH post natal, ECMO/placenta, stem cell, and anorectal malformations.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455744275
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739127

About the Authors

Hanmin Lee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco, San Francisco, CA

Ronald Hirschl Author

University of Michigan

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.