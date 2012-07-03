Innovations in Fetal and Neonatal Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Perinatology, Volume 39-2

The Guest Editors have assembled a list of topics that provide state-of-the-art coverage on fetal surgery. Topics covered include fetal cardiac intervention, abdominal wall defects, NEC, esophageal atresia, and spinia bifida. Some articles provide the clinical basics, like general concepts of fetal surgery, while others provide a detailed look at CDH in utero, CDH post natal, ECMO/placenta, stem cell, and anorectal malformations.