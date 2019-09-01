Innovation Strategies in Environmental Science
1st Edition
Description
Innovation Strategies in Environmental Science introduces and examines economically viable innovations to optimize performance and sustainability. By exploring short and long-term strategies for the development of networks and platform development, along with suggestions for open innovation, chapters discuss sustainable development ideas in key areas such as urban management/eco-design and conclude with case studies of end-user-inclusive strategies for the water supply sector. This book is an important resource for environmental and sustainability scientists interested in introducing innovative practices into their work to minimize environmental impacts.
Key Features
- Presents problem-oriented research and solutions
- Offers strategies for minimizing or avoiding the environmental impacts of industrial production
- Includes case studies on topics such as end user-inclusive innovation strategies for the water supply sector
Readership
Experts working in climate change, sustainability (environmental, ecologic), management of aqueous (waste and aquatic) resources, renewable energy, eco-innovation, system design, and policy-making
Table of Contents
1. Unpacking landscape pressures on urban waste management systems
Piergiuseppe Morone
2. Success factors for environmentally sustainable product innovation
Lisa Melander
3. Public driven and public perceptible innovation of environmental sector
Attila Gere, Ryan Zemel, Petraq Papajorgij and Howard R. Moskowitz
4. Implementing environmental sustainability engagement into business: sustainability management, innovation and sustainable business models
Marco Bellucci, Laura Bini and Francesco Giunta
5. Open and eco-innovations in traditional industries
Francisco J. Sáez-Martínez and Laura Mercedes Avellaneda-Rviera
6. Achieving environmental sustainability with ecodesign practices and tools for new product development
Daniel Jugend, Marco Antonio Paula Pinheiro, João Victor Rojaz Luiz, Paulo Augusto Cauchick-Miguel and Angelo Varandas
7. Green and low carbon technology innovations
Qian Shi and Xiaodong Lai Sr.
8. Sustainable and innovative practices of SMEs in the water and waste management sector
Leonardo Borsacchi and Patrizia Pinelli
9. Innovative and sustainable membrane technologies
Pei Sean Goh and Nidal Hilal
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173824
About the Editor
Charis Galanakis
Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry, and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books from Academic Press: Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies and Industrial Techniques (2015), Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry: Tools for Implementation (2016), Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques (2017), Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management (2017), Handbook of Grape Processing By-Products: Sustainable Solutions (2017), Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications (2017), Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing (2018), Sustainable Meat Production and Processing (2019), and Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology (2019), and three books from Woodhead Publishing: Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications (2018), Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products (2018), and Innovations in Traditional Foods (2019).
Affiliations and Expertise
Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece