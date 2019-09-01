Innovation Strategies in Environmental Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128173824

Innovation Strategies in Environmental Science

1st Edition

Editors: Charis Galanakis
Paperback ISBN: 9780128173824
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2019
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
209.94
178.45
150.00
127.50
115.00
97.75
131.00
111.35
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Innovation Strategies in Environmental Science introduces and examines economically viable innovations to optimize performance and sustainability. By exploring short and long-term strategies for the development of networks and platform development, along with suggestions for open innovation, chapters discuss sustainable development ideas in key areas such as urban management/eco-design and conclude with case studies of end-user-inclusive strategies for the water supply sector. This book is an important resource for environmental and sustainability scientists interested in introducing innovative practices into their work to minimize environmental impacts.

Key Features

  • Presents problem-oriented research and solutions
  • Offers strategies for minimizing or avoiding the environmental impacts of industrial production
  • Includes case studies on topics such as end user-inclusive innovation strategies for the water supply sector

Readership

Experts working in climate change, sustainability (environmental, ecologic), management of aqueous (waste and aquatic) resources, renewable energy, eco-innovation, system design, and policy-making

Table of Contents

1. Unpacking landscape pressures on urban waste management systems
Piergiuseppe Morone
2. Success factors for environmentally sustainable product innovation
Lisa Melander
3. Public driven and public perceptible innovation of environmental sector
Attila Gere, Ryan Zemel, Petraq Papajorgij and Howard R. Moskowitz
4. Implementing environmental sustainability engagement into business: sustainability management, innovation and sustainable business models
Marco Bellucci, Laura Bini and Francesco Giunta
5. Open and eco-innovations in traditional industries
Francisco J. Sáez-Martínez and Laura Mercedes Avellaneda-Rviera
6. Achieving environmental sustainability with ecodesign practices and tools for new product development
Daniel Jugend, Marco Antonio Paula Pinheiro, João Victor Rojaz Luiz, Paulo Augusto Cauchick-Miguel and Angelo Varandas
7. Green and low carbon technology innovations
Qian Shi and Xiaodong Lai Sr.
8. Sustainable and innovative practices of SMEs in the water and waste management sector
Leonardo Borsacchi and Patrizia Pinelli
9. Innovative and sustainable membrane technologies
Pei Sean Goh and Nidal Hilal

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128173824

About the Editor

Charis Galanakis

Dr. Galanakis is a dynamic and interdisciplinary scientist with a fast-expanding work in food and environmental science and technology, innovation and sustainability, industry, and academia. He is the research and innovation director of Galanakis Laboratories (Chania, Greece) and the coordinator of the Food Waste Recovery Group of the ISEKI-Food Association (Vienna, Austria). He serves as an expert evaluator and monitor of international and regional funded programs and proposals, whereas he is an editorial board member and subject editor of Food and Bioproducts Processing and Food Research International. He has edited nine books from Academic Press: Food Waste Recovery: Processing Technologies and Industrial Techniques (2015), Innovation Strategies in the Food Industry: Tools for Implementation (2016), Nutraceutical and Functional Food Components: Effects of Innovative Processing Techniques (2017), Olive Mill Waste: Recent Advances for Sustainable Management (2017), Handbook of Grape Processing By-Products: Sustainable Solutions (2017), Handbook of Coffee Processing By-Products: Sustainable Applications (2017), Sustainable Food Systems from Agriculture to Industry: Improving Production and Processing (2018), Sustainable Meat Production and Processing (2019), and Separation of Functional Molecules in Food by Membrane Technology (2019), and three books from Woodhead Publishing: Polyphenols: Properties, Recovery, and Applications (2018), Sustainable Recovery and Reutilization of Cereal Processing By-Products (2018), and Innovations in Traditional Foods (2019).

Affiliations and Expertise

Galanakis Laboratories, Chania, Greece

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.