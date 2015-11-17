Innovation and Future Trends in Food Manufacturing and Supply Chain Technologies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Related Titles
- List of Contributors
- Introduction
- Part One. Supply Chain Developments
- 1. Food Fraud and Authenticity: Emerging Issues and Future Trends
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Background
- 1.3. Emerging Issues and Future Trends
- 1.4. Conclusion
- 2. The Role of Information Technology Developments in Food Supply Chain Integration and Monitoring
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. IT Components in General
- 2.3. Supply Chain Management
- 2.4. Traceability
- 2.5. Food Processing and Packaging
- 2.6. Information Technology in Food Processing and Packaging
- 2.7. Nanotechnology in Food Processing and Packaging
- 2.8. Example
- 2.9. Conclusions
- Part Two. Factory Design and Operation
- 3. Emerging Trends and Methods in Food Factory Design
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Renovation of an Existing Food Factory
- 3.3. Building a New Food Factory
- 3.4. Tools to Facilitate the Renovation or Design of a New Food Factory
- 3.5. Role of Experts, Contractors, or a Department Specialized in the Hygienic Engineering and Design of Food Factories
- 3.6. Conclusions
- 4. Hygiene Concepts for Food Factory Design
- 4.1. Introduction
- 4.2. Food Plant Building Concepts to Prevent Entry and Harborage of Pests
- 4.3. Interior Building Layout: Trends
- 4.4. Air Handling Systems
- 4.5. Interior Construction Elements Reducing the Likeliness of Contamination
- 4.6. Integration of Process Piping and Utilities within Zone M Process Areas
- 4.7. Relocation of Process Piping and Utilities Outside Zone H Process Areas
- 4.8. Conclusion
- 5. Factory-Friendly Approaches to Applying Multivariate Analytics for Productivity and Yield Gains
- 5.1. Introduction
- 5.2. Areas of Opportunity for the Typical Producer
- 5.3. Using Existing Data Sources or Establishing the Data Sets
- 5.4. Deriving Reliable Process Models from Historical Performance
- 5.5. Embedding Predictive Capability within Common Plant Systems
- 5.6. Developing Trends
- 5.7. Sources of Further Information and Advice
- 6. Emerging Methods and Principles in Food Contact Surface Decontamination/Prevention
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Methods and Principles
- 6.3. Future Trends
- 6.4. Sources of Further Information and Advice
- Part Three. Innovative Food Processing Technologies
- 7. Emerging Refrigeration and Freezing Technologies for Food Preservation
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Refrigeration Based Technologies
- 7.3. Technologies that are Product Oriented Technologies
- 7.4. Future Trends
- Sources of Further Information and Advice
- 8. Advanced Heating Technologies for Food Processing
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Ohmic Heating
- 8.3. Radio Frequency and Microwave Heating
- 8.4. Safety
- 8.5. Comparison of Techniques and an Overview of Opportunities
- 9. Emerging Nonthermal Food Preservation Technologies
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Emerging Nonthermal Technologies
- 9.3. Conclusions and Future Trends
- Index
Description
Innovation and Future Trends in Food Manufacturing and Supply Chain Technologies focuses on emerging and future trends in food manufacturing and supply chain technologies, examining the drivers of change and innovation in the food industry and the current and future ways of addressing issues such as energy reduction and rising costs in food manufacture.
Part One looks at innovation in the food supply chain, while Part Two covers emerging technologies in food processing and packaging. Subsequent sections explore innovative food preservation technologies in themed chapters and sustainability and future research needs in food manufacturing.
Key Features
- Addresses issues such as energy reduction and rising costs in food manufacture
- Assesses current supply chain technologies and the emerging advancements in the field, including key chapters on food processing technologies
- Covers the complete food manufacturing scale, compiling significant research from academics and important industrial figures
Readership
R&D managers in the food industry, food processors and manufacturers, postgraduate students and academic researchers with an interest in food processing technology and the issues affecting it.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 308
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2016
- Published:
- 17th November 2015
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782424703
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781782424475
About the Editors
Craig Leadley Editor
Craig Leadley is a graduate food technologist by training and is currently a Principal Research Officer in the Department of Food Manufacturing Technologies at Campden BRI.
His main research interests are in the field of emerging preservation technologies for the food industry, including power ultrasound, high-pressure homogenisation, pulsed light processing and ultra high pressure food processing. More recently Craig has been working on the application of emerging technologies to seafood processing.
Affiliations and Expertise
Novel food processing specialist, Campden BRI, UK