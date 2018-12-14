The fully updated fifth edition of Injection Techniques in Musculoskeletal Medicine is a trusted step-by-step guide for a wide range of practitioners who deal with the management of painful joints and soft tissues, particularly in relation to sports and overuse injuries.

Area by area guidance is given for each lesion on appropriate patient selection and delivery of the drug. Every technique has its own two-page spread; the first consisting of a detailed but easy to follow description of the causes, positive assessment findings, anatomical details and injection procedure. The facing page shows an anatomical illustration of the region and a photograph showing the landmarks for the injection. This edition features brand new full colour photographs and case studies

An online trainer, which covers all the most common injection techniques and aims to test the reader’s knowledge, accompanies this edition. This trainer uses case studies, videos, animations and interactive self assessment on anatomical landmarks, differential diagnoses, assessment criteria, drug selection and technical skills. There is also access to a library of over 50 video clips showing supplementary injection techniques which clearly demonstrate the correct anatomical position for each needle insertion.