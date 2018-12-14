Injection Techniques in Musculoskeletal Medicine - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780702069574, 9780702077265

Injection Techniques in Musculoskeletal Medicine

5th Edition

A Practical Manual for Clinicians in Primary and Secondary Care

Authors: Stephanie Saunders Steve Longworth
eBook ISBN: 9780702077265
eBook ISBN: 9780702077272
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702069574
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 14th December 2018
Page Count: 319
Description

The fully updated fifth edition of Injection Techniques in Musculoskeletal Medicine is a trusted step-by-step guide for a wide range of practitioners who deal with the management of painful joints and soft tissues, particularly in relation to sports and overuse injuries.

Area by area guidance is given for each lesion on appropriate patient selection and delivery of the drug. Every technique has its own two-page spread; the first consisting of a detailed but easy to follow description of the causes, positive assessment findings, anatomical details and injection procedure. The facing page shows an anatomical illustration of the region and a photograph showing the landmarks for the injection. This edition features brand new full colour photographs and case studies

An online trainer, which covers all the most common injection techniques and aims to test the reader’s knowledge, accompanies this edition. This trainer uses case studies, videos, animations and interactive self assessment on anatomical landmarks, differential diagnoses, assessment criteria, drug selection and technical skills. There is also access to a library of over 50 video clips showing supplementary injection techniques which clearly demonstrate the correct anatomical position for each needle insertion.

Key Features

• Illustrations, references, lesions, drugs, controversies

• Chapters on Other Injectable Substances; Landmark and Image Guided Injections

• Latest evidence in injection therapy literature

• Adapted and simplified practical sections

• Brand new full colour photographs

• Case studies

Table of Contents

Section 1 INJECTION THERAPY – THE EVIDENCE

The evidence base for injection therapy

Corticosteroids and local anaesthetics

Other substances used for injection therapy

Landmark and image guided injections

Aspiration and miscellaneous injections

Safety, drugs and sport, medicolegal issues

Section 2 PRACTICAL GUIDELINES FOR INJECTION THERAPY

Overview

How to use this book

Contraindications to injection therapy

Preparation protocol 

Injection technique flowchart 

References

Section 3 UPPER LIMB INJECTIONS

Examination of the upper limb

The shoulder

The elbow 

The wrist and hand

Temporomandibular joint

Summary of suggested upper limb dosages

Section 4 LOWER LIMB INJECTIONS

Examination of the lower limb

The hip

The knee 

The ankle and foot

Summary of suggested lower limb dosages 

Section 5 SPINAL INJECTIONS

Spinal injection guidelines

Examination of the spine

Spinal injection techniques

Summary of suggested spinal dosages

References

Appendix 1 Landmark technique accuracy and outcome studies

Appendix 2 Injection Survey

Index

Details

No. of pages:
319
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702077265
eBook ISBN:
9780702077272
Hardcover ISBN:
9780702069574

About the Author

Stephanie Saunders

Affiliations and Expertise

Founder and Director, Orthopaedic Medicine Seminars, London, UK

Steve Longworth

Affiliations and Expertise

General Practitioner, CY O'Connor Village Medical Centre, Piara Waters, Perth, Western Australia

