Injection Techniques in Musculoskeletal Medicine
5th Edition
A Practical Manual for Clinicians in Primary and Secondary Care
Description
The fully updated fifth edition of Injection Techniques in Musculoskeletal Medicine is a trusted step-by-step guide for a wide range of practitioners who deal with the management of painful joints and soft tissues, particularly in relation to sports and overuse injuries.
Area by area guidance is given for each lesion on appropriate patient selection and delivery of the drug. Every technique has its own two-page spread; the first consisting of a detailed but easy to follow description of the causes, positive assessment findings, anatomical details and injection procedure. The facing page shows an anatomical illustration of the region and a photograph showing the landmarks for the injection. This edition features brand new full colour photographs and case studies
An online trainer, which covers all the most common injection techniques and aims to test the reader’s knowledge, accompanies this edition. This trainer uses case studies, videos, animations and interactive self assessment on anatomical landmarks, differential diagnoses, assessment criteria, drug selection and technical skills. There is also access to a library of over 50 video clips showing supplementary injection techniques which clearly demonstrate the correct anatomical position for each needle insertion.
Key Features
• Illustrations, references, lesions, drugs, controversies
• Chapters on Other Injectable Substances; Landmark and Image Guided Injections
• Latest evidence in injection therapy literature
• Adapted and simplified practical sections
• Brand new full colour photographs
• Case studies
Table of Contents
Section 1 INJECTION THERAPY – THE EVIDENCE
The evidence base for injection therapy
Corticosteroids and local anaesthetics
Other substances used for injection therapy
Landmark and image guided injections
Aspiration and miscellaneous injections
Safety, drugs and sport, medicolegal issues
Section 2 PRACTICAL GUIDELINES FOR INJECTION THERAPY
Overview
How to use this book
Contraindications to injection therapy
Preparation protocol
Injection technique flowchart
References
Section 3 UPPER LIMB INJECTIONS
Examination of the upper limb
The shoulder
The elbow
The wrist and hand
Temporomandibular joint
Summary of suggested upper limb dosages
Section 4 LOWER LIMB INJECTIONS
Examination of the lower limb
The hip
The knee
The ankle and foot
Summary of suggested lower limb dosages
Section 5 SPINAL INJECTIONS
Spinal injection guidelines
Examination of the spine
Spinal injection techniques
Summary of suggested spinal dosages
References
Appendix 1 Landmark technique accuracy and outcome studies
Appendix 2 Injection Survey
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 319
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 14th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077265
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702077272
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702069574
About the Author
Stephanie Saunders
Affiliations and Expertise
Founder and Director, Orthopaedic Medicine Seminars, London, UK
Steve Longworth
Affiliations and Expertise
General Practitioner, CY O'Connor Village Medical Centre, Piara Waters, Perth, Western Australia