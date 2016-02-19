Inhibition and Destruction of the Microbial Cell focuses on the effects of various classes of toxic chemical agents on microbial cell. This book is organized into 14 chapters that cover the topics from two points of view: the agent and the target (the microbial cell). The introductory chapters are devoted to the inhibitory effects of elevating temperature and to the lethal effect of environmental thermal energy supply restriction on growing bacteria. A chapter focuses on the effect of various classes of antibacterial compounds, such as 4-amino-quinaldinium and 8-hydroxyquinoline derivatives, chlorhexidine, amidines, halogens, dyes, and nitrofurans. The subsequent chapters examine the effects of other chemical agents on microorganisms, including toxic gases, solutes, ions, and radiations. The book goes on examining the inhibition and destruction of specific microorganisms, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterobacteriaceae, Mycobacteria, Cocci, bacterial spores, molds, yeasts, and viruses. The last chapter discusses the effect of the cultural prehistory of microorganisms upon their response to inhibition and destruction. This book is an invaluable resource for graduate research workers and scientists in pure and applied microbiology. This will also be a good reference for undergraduates reading specialized courses at honors level in microbiology or applied courses in food science and agriculture. Furthermore, it will be of interest to the medical profession, especially those involved in public health and pathology, as well as to scientists in the pharmaceutical industry.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

1. Inhibition and Destruction of Microorganisms by Heat

I. Introduction .

II. Growth temperature relationships

III. Lethal temperature relationships

2. The Effect of Low Temperatures on Microorganisms: Conditions under which Cold becomes Lethal

I. Introduction

II. Effects of temperature on microorganisms

III. Psychrophiles

IV. Low-maximum temperature for growth of psychrophilic microorganisms

V. Minimum temperature for growth of microorganisms

VI. Temperature-sensitive mutants

VII. Effect of freezing and thawing on microorganisms

VIII. Cold shock

IX. Freeze-drying

3A-G. The Inhibition and Destruction of the Bacterial Cell by Chemicals

3A. Membrane Active Antibacterial Compounds

I. Application and uses

II. Mode of action

3B. Chlorhexidine

I. Introduction

II. Properties

III. Antimicrobial activity

IV. Mode of action

V. Application

3C. Derivatives of 4-Amino-Quinaldinium and 8-Hydroxyquinoline

I. 4-Amino-quinaldinium derivatives

II. 8-Hydroxyquinoline derivatives

III. Other chelating agents

3D. Amidines

I. Introduction

II. Propamidine

III. Dibromopropamidine

3E. The Halogens

I. General

II. Chlorine compounds

III. Iodine compounds

3F. Antibacterial Dyes and Nitrofurans

I. Dyes

II. Nitrofurans

3G. Ethylenediaminetetra-acetic Acid

I. Introduction

II. Antibacterial activity

III. Effect of EDTA on yeast protoplasts

IV. Summary

4. Toxic Gases

I. Ethylene oxide

II. Beta-propiolactone

III. Formaldehyde

IV. Propylene oxide

V. Methyl bromide

VI. Ozone

VII. Peracetic acid

VIII. Ethylenimine

IX. Glycidaldehyde

5. Influence of Solutes and Ions on Microorganisms

I. Introduction

II. Microorganisms that grow in high solute concentrations

III. Hydrogen and hydroxyl ions

IV. Heavy metal ions

V. The action of certain anions

VI. Concluding remarks

6. The Inhibition and Destruction of the Microbial Cell by Radiations

I. Introduction

II. Definition of terms

III. Ionizing energy and its effects on microorganisms

IV. The effects of radio frequency energy on microorganisms

V. The effects of ultraviolet light on microorganisms

7. Inhibition and Destruction of Pseudomonas aeruginosa

I. Introduction

II. The organism

III. Pathogenicity

IV. The elimination of P. aeruginosa

V. Mechanisms of resistance

8. The Inhibition and Destruction of Cocci

I. Introduction

II. Physical agents

III. Chemical agents

9. The Inhibition and Destruction of Enterobacteriaceae of Pathogenic and Public Health Significance

I. Introduction

II. Survival of enteric bacteria

III. The destruction and elimination of enteric bacteria

IV. Inhibition of enteric bacteria

V. Considerations with respect to detection and enumeration of enteric organisms in foods

10. The Destruction of Mycobacteria

I. Introduction

II. Effect of natural and physical agents

III. Destruction by chemical agents other than chemotherapeutic drugs

IV. A summary of disinfection methods

V. Concluding remarks

11. The Destruction of Bacterial Spores

I. Introduction

II. Sporulation and germination

III. Effect of heat on bacterial spores

IV. Effect of radiations on bacterial spores

V. Effect of antibacterial agents on bacterial spores

VI. Effect of gases on bacterial spores

VII. 'Cross-resistance'

VIII. Overall conclusions

12. Inhibition and Destruction of Moulds and Yeasts

I. Introduction.

II. The polyene antifungal antibiotics

III. Non-polyene antifungal antibiotics

IV. Quaternary ammonium salts .

V. Miscellaneous synthetic antifungal agents

VI. Discussion

13. Inactivation of Viruses

I. Introduction

II. General biology of viruses and their inactivation

III. Inactivation methods

IV. Summary

14. The Influence of Inoculum History on the Response of Microorganisms to Inhibitory and Destructive Agents

I. Introduction

II. Physiological condition of the inoculum

III. Procedures for preparation of test inoculum

IV. Modifications of cell structure and metabolism during pretreatment

V. Effect of the menstruum on the antibacterial agent

VI. Conclusion

