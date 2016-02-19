Inhibition and Destruction of the Microbial Cell
Inhibition and Destruction of the Microbial Cell focuses on the effects of various classes of toxic chemical agents on microbial cell. This book is organized into 14 chapters that cover the topics from two points of view: the agent and the target (the microbial cell).
The introductory chapters are devoted to the inhibitory effects of elevating temperature and to the lethal effect of environmental thermal energy supply restriction on growing bacteria. A chapter focuses on the effect of various classes of antibacterial compounds, such as 4-amino-quinaldinium and 8-hydroxyquinoline derivatives, chlorhexidine, amidines, halogens, dyes, and nitrofurans. The subsequent chapters examine the effects of other chemical agents on microorganisms, including toxic gases, solutes, ions, and radiations. The book goes on examining the inhibition and destruction of specific microorganisms, such as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Enterobacteriaceae, Mycobacteria, Cocci, bacterial spores, molds, yeasts, and viruses. The last chapter discusses the effect of the cultural prehistory of microorganisms upon their response to inhibition and destruction.
This book is an invaluable resource for graduate research workers and scientists in pure and applied microbiology. This will also be a good reference for undergraduates reading specialized courses at honors level in microbiology or applied courses in food science and agriculture. Furthermore, it will be of interest to the medical profession, especially those involved in public health and pathology, as well as to scientists in the pharmaceutical industry.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
1. Inhibition and Destruction of Microorganisms by Heat
I. Introduction .
II. Growth temperature relationships
III. Lethal temperature relationships
References
2. The Effect of Low Temperatures on Microorganisms: Conditions under which Cold becomes Lethal
I. Introduction
II. Effects of temperature on microorganisms
III. Psychrophiles
IV. Low-maximum temperature for growth of psychrophilic microorganisms
V. Minimum temperature for growth of microorganisms
VI. Temperature-sensitive mutants
VII. Effect of freezing and thawing on microorganisms
VIII. Cold shock
IX. Freeze-drying
References
3A-G. The Inhibition and Destruction of the Bacterial Cell by Chemicals
3A. Membrane Active Antibacterial Compounds
I. Application and uses
II. Mode of action
References
3B. Chlorhexidine
I. Introduction
II. Properties
III. Antimicrobial activity
IV. Mode of action
V. Application
References
3C. Derivatives of 4-Amino-Quinaldinium and 8-Hydroxyquinoline
I. 4-Amino-quinaldinium derivatives
II. 8-Hydroxyquinoline derivatives
III. Other chelating agents
References
3D. Amidines
I. Introduction
II. Propamidine
III. Dibromopropamidine
References
3E. The Halogens
I. General
II. Chlorine compounds
III. Iodine compounds
References
3F. Antibacterial Dyes and Nitrofurans
I. Dyes
II. Nitrofurans
References
3G. Ethylenediaminetetra-acetic Acid
I. Introduction
II. Antibacterial activity
III. Effect of EDTA on yeast protoplasts
IV. Summary
References
4. Toxic Gases
I. Ethylene oxide
II. Beta-propiolactone
III. Formaldehyde
IV. Propylene oxide
V. Methyl bromide
VI. Ozone
VII. Peracetic acid
VIII. Ethylenimine
IX. Glycidaldehyde
References
5. Influence of Solutes and Ions on Microorganisms
I. Introduction
II. Microorganisms that grow in high solute concentrations
III. Hydrogen and hydroxyl ions
IV. Heavy metal ions
V. The action of certain anions
VI. Concluding remarks
References
6. The Inhibition and Destruction of the Microbial Cell by Radiations
I. Introduction
II. Definition of terms
III. Ionizing energy and its effects on microorganisms
IV. The effects of radio frequency energy on microorganisms
V. The effects of ultraviolet light on microorganisms
References
7. Inhibition and Destruction of Pseudomonas aeruginosa
I. Introduction
II. The organism
III. Pathogenicity
IV. The elimination of P. aeruginosa
V. Mechanisms of resistance
References
8. The Inhibition and Destruction of Cocci
I. Introduction
II. Physical agents
III. Chemical agents
References
9. The Inhibition and Destruction of Enterobacteriaceae of Pathogenic and Public Health Significance
I. Introduction
II. Survival of enteric bacteria
III. The destruction and elimination of enteric bacteria
IV. Inhibition of enteric bacteria
V. Considerations with respect to detection and enumeration of enteric organisms in foods
References
10. The Destruction of Mycobacteria
I. Introduction
II. Effect of natural and physical agents
III. Destruction by chemical agents other than chemotherapeutic drugs
IV. A summary of disinfection methods
V. Concluding remarks
References
11. The Destruction of Bacterial Spores
I. Introduction
II. Sporulation and germination
III. Effect of heat on bacterial spores
IV. Effect of radiations on bacterial spores
V. Effect of antibacterial agents on bacterial spores
VI. Effect of gases on bacterial spores
VII. 'Cross-resistance'
VIII. Overall conclusions
References
12. Inhibition and Destruction of Moulds and Yeasts
I. Introduction.
II. The polyene antifungal antibiotics
III. Non-polyene antifungal antibiotics
IV. Quaternary ammonium salts .
V. Miscellaneous synthetic antifungal agents
VI. Discussion
References
13. Inactivation of Viruses
I. Introduction
II. General biology of viruses and their inactivation
III. Inactivation methods
IV. Summary
References
14. The Influence of Inoculum History on the Response of Microorganisms to Inhibitory and Destructive Agents
I. Introduction
II. Physiological condition of the inoculum
III. Procedures for preparation of test inoculum
IV. Modifications of cell structure and metabolism during pretreatment
V. Effect of the menstruum on the antibacterial agent
VI. Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
