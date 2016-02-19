Inhaled Particles VI
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Symposium and Workshop on Lung Dosimetry Organised by the British Occupational Hygiene Society in Co-Operation with the Commission of the European Communities, Cambridge, 2–6 September 1985
Inhaled Particles VI contains the proceedings of an international symposium and workshop on lung dosimetry, organized by the British Occupational Hygiene Society in cooperation with the Commission of the European Communities and held at Cambridge on September 2-6, 1985. The symposium presents results of research on the entry, destiny, and effects of respired particles, with emphasis on mechanisms and dose-response relationships. This book contains, in three separate parts, 84 papers from the symposium, 34 workshop papers, and 20 poster presentations. Parts 1 and 2 are further divided into sections. Section 1 presents several papers concerning the influence of breathing pattern and activity on regional deposition of inhaled particles. Section 2 shows comparative studies of aerosol deposition in experimental animals and humans. Subsequent sections explore the mineral content of lungs to differing exposures; biological effects of dusts; hazard parameters; dust measurement; exposure of workers to vermiculite and attapulgite; effects of dust exposure in the coal mining industry; and effects of silica dust exposure. Other topics of significance include toxicity of artificial mineral fibers and utility of magnetopneumography as a non-invasive investigational test.
Table of Contents
Preface
Part 1: Inhaled Particles Symposium
Section 1: Particle Inhalation and Deposition
Influence of Breathing Mode and Activity Level on the Regional Deposition of Inhaled Particles and Implications for Regulatory Standards
Tracheobronchial Deposition Predictions for Infants, Children and Adolescents
Effects of Airway Branching Patterns on Particle Deposition in the Lungs
Validation of an In Vivo Aerosol Probe Technique by Measurements of Deposition and Morphometry in Excised Human Lungs
Deposition of Monodisperse Insoluble Aerosol Particles in the 0.005 to 0.2 μm Size Range within the Human Respiratory Tract
Section 2: Deposition, Clearance and Retention
Regional Deposition of Inhaled Monodisperse Coarse and Fine Aerosol Particles in Small Laboratory Animals
Monte Carlo Model for Aerosol Deposition in Human Lungs
Particle Deposition in Volumetric Regions of the Human Respiratory Tract
Modeling an Aerosol Dispersion Test for Detecting Early Airway Changes
Deposition of 0.02-2 µm Particles in the Human Respiratory Tract: Effects of Variations in Respiratory Pattern
Flow Limitation on Expiration Induces Central Particle Deposition and Disrupts Effective Flow of Airway Mucus
Particle Clearance from the Lungs: Assessment of Effects Due to Inhaled Irritants
Analyses of Particles in the Lung Free Cell, Tracheobronchial Lymph Nodal, and Pleural Space Compartments Following their Deposition in the Lung as Related to Lung Clearance Mechanisms
Overloading of Lung Clearance during Chronic Exposure of Experimental Animals to Particles
Size-Dependent Lymphatic Short Term Clearance of Amosite Fibers in the Lung
Clearance of TC-99M DTPA Aerosol from Coalminers' Lungs
Section 3: Dust in Lungs
Mineral Particles in Airway Walls in the Lungs of Long-Term Chrysotile Miners
Biological Estimation of Environmental and Occupational Exposure to Asbestos
The Significance of the Selective Retention of Mineral Dusts
Estimation of Amphibole Exposure from Asbestos Body and Macrophage Counts in Sputum—A Survey in Vermiculite Miners
Chrysotile and Crocidolite Asbestos Pulmonary Fiber Concentrations and Dimensions After Inhalation and Clearance in Fischer 344 Rats
Assessment by Analytical Microscopy of the Total Lung Fiber Burden in Mesothelioma Patients Matched with Four other Pathological Series
Inhaled Manual Metal Arc and Shieldgas Stainless and Mild Steel Welding Fumes in Rat Lung
Section 4: Biological Reactions to Dust
Effects of Inhaled Oxidant and Acid Air Pollutant Combinations on Nasal and Trachel Tissues in Exercising Rats
Comparative Investigation of Carcinogenic and Mutagenic Activity of Airborne Particulate Matter from Polluted Areas Using Human and Rodent Tissue Culture Cells
Assessment of Lung Injury Produced by Particulate Emissions of Space Heaters Burning Automotive Waste Oil
Comparison of Responses and Deposition Following Human Exposures via Oral or Nasal Inhalation of Sulphuric Acid Aerosols
The Pathology of Slate Workers' Pneumoconiosis in North Wales and Vermont
Comparative In Vitro Cytotoxicity and Relative Pathogenicity of Mineral Dusts
Suppression of Inhaled Particle Cytotoxicity by Pulmonary Surfactant and Re-Toxification by Phospholipase: Distinguishing Properties of Quartz and Kaolin
Inflammatory Cell Recruitment as a Measure of Mineral Dust Toxicity
Immunological Consequences of Mineral Dust Inhalation
Effect of Coffee and Tea Dust in Industrial Workers
Section 5: Hazard Parameters
Relationships between Retained Amphibole Fibers and Fibrosis in Human Lung Tissue Specimens
Application of Fiber Retention and Carcinogenicity Curves to Fiber Size Distributions of Asbestos
Animal Experiments with Chemically Treated Fibers
Comparison of the Size Distributions of Occupational Asbestos and Man-Made Mineral Fibers Determined by Transmission Electron Microscopy
Physical Characterization and Aerodynamic Behavior of Plate-like Particles
Aerodynamic Properties of Different Crystal forms of Hexamethylmelamine
Section 6: Dust Measurement
Agglomeration of Coalmine Dust and its Effect on Respirable Dust Sampling
Particle Size-Selective Sampling in the Workplace: Rationale and Recommended Techniques
The ISO and ACGIH Standardized Size Fractions and their Relation to Human Deposition Data
On the Biologically-Relevant Sampling of Airborne Particles
Characteristics of Airborne Particles Associated with Animal Allergy in Laboratory Workers
Identification and Quantification of Mould Spores by Scanning Electron Microscopy (SEM): Analysis of Filter Samples Collected in Norwegian Saw Mills
Section 7: Epidemiology—Fibrous Dusts
Mortality of Vermiculite Miners Exposed to Tremolite
Radiological Changes in Vermiculite Workers Exposed to Tremolite
A Cross-Sectional Study of U.S. Attapulgite Workers
Mortality among Persons Mining and Milling Attapulgite Clay
HM Naval Bases: Mesothelioma and Time Since First Employment
Environmental Airborne Asbestos Pollution and Pleural Plaques in Corsica
Possible Effects of the Introduction of the 1969 Asbestos Regulations
Section 8: Epidemiology—Coal and Diesel
The Geographical Distribution of Mortality Ascribed to Certain Pneumoconioses during 1968-78 and Related Industries in England and Wales
Criteria for Long-Term Dust Standards on the Basis of Personal Dust Exposure Records
The Influence of Exposure Variability on Doseresponse Relationships
The MRC Questionnaire on Symptoms of Bronchitis. A Comparison with Medical Diagnoses and Lung Function
Differences between Long-Term Participants and Non-Responders in a Study of Coalminers' Respiratory Health and Exposure to Dust
Interstitial Fibrosis in Coalworkers—Experience in Wales and West Virginia
The Relationship between Radiographic and Pathological Appearances of Progressive Massive Fibrosis
Reproducibility of a Radiographic Classification of Progressive Massive Fibrosis
Factors Influencing the Occurrence of Progressive Massive Fibrosis (PMF) in Miners and Ex-Miners
Effects of Particle Size of Coalmine Dusts in Experimental Anthraco-Silicosis: I. Influence of Size of Mineral Composition and Surface Properties of Dusts from Same Origin
Effects of Particle of Size Coalmine Dusts in Experimental Anthraco-Silicosis: II. Retention and Penetration of the Dust
Effects of Particle Size of Coalmine Dusts in Experimental Anthracosilicosis: III. Tissue Reactions in Lymph Nodes
Compared In Vitro and In Vivo Toxicity of Coalmine Dusts. Relationship with Mineralogical Composition
The Effect of Quartz Content on the Pathogenicity of Coalmine Dusts
Effects of Exposure to Diesel Emissions among Coalminers: A Prospective Evaluation
Pulmonary Retention of Inhaled Submicron Particles in Rats: Diesel Exhaust Exposures and Lung Retention Model
Relationships of Lung Structural and Functional Changes to Accumulation of Diesel Exhaust Particles
Section 9: Epidemiology—Silica
Factors Affecting Latency of Silicosis development in North Carolina
Temporal Patterns of Silica Dust Exposure and Lung Dimensions in Relation to Silicosis
Progression of Silicosis in Relation to Silica Dust Exposure
A 50 Year Survey and Follow-up of Silicosis in an Industrial Country: Mineral Exposure and Pneumoconiosis
Pulmonary Function in Silicosis
Section 10: Man-Made Mineral Fibers
Problems in Assessing Airborne Man-Made Mineral Fiber Concentrations in Relation to Epidemiology
Mortality among a Cohort of Man-Made Mineral Fibers (MMMF) Production Workers in Seven Countries: Extension of the Follow-up until 1982
Querschnittsuntersuchung Zur Frage Gesundheitlicher Beeinträchtigungen Des Bronchopulmonalen Systems Durch Den Umgang Mit Künstlichen Mineralfasern
Respiratory Health of Man-Made Mineral Fibers Production Workers: Results of an Epidemiological Survey in France
Chronic Inhalation Toxicology of Fibrous Glass in Rats and Monkeys
Effect of Chemical Composition on Pulmonary Clearance of Man-Made Mineral Fibers
Section 11: Magnetopneumography
Magnetic Iron Dust as a Probe of Particle Clearance, Phagocytosis and Particle Cytotoxicity in the Lungs
Lung Macrophage Function Evaluated Using Magnetic Aerosols
Magnetopneumographic Study of Human Alveolar Clearance in Health and Disease
Magnetopneumography and its Application to Occupational Hygiene
Part 2: Workshop on Lung Dosimetry
Editors' Preface
Introduction
New Approaches to Respiratory Tract Dosimetry Modeling for Inhaled Radionuclides
Session W1. Assessment of Lung Doses to Workers from Inhaled Radioactive Particles
The Effect of Particle Collection Statistics on the Estimation of Exposure to Airborne Contamination
Evaluation of the Probability Distribution of Intake from a Single Measurement on a Personal Air Sampler
Particle Size Distribution of Yellowcake in a Brazilian Uranium Mill
an Assessment of the Estimated Thorium Lung Burdens of 130 Miners in a Rare-Earth and Iron Mine in China
The Distribution of Inhaled Uranium Dust in the Human Thorax
The Impact of Upgraded In Vivo Lung Measurement Capability on an Internal Dosimetry Program
Factors Affecting the Assessment of Lung Deposits of Transuranics
A Comparison of Long-Term Retention of Plutonium Oxide in Lung Based on Excretion Data with Observed Lung Burdens at Autopsy
Session W2. Deposition and Clearance of Inhaled Particles in Relation to Lung Dosimetry
A Modeling Study of Regional Deposition of Inspired Aerosols with Reference to Dosimetric Assessments
Mass Deposition from Inspired Polydisperse Aerosols
Regional Deposition of 2.5 to 5.0 µm Polystyrene Microspheres Inhaled by Women
Influence of the Growth of Salt Aerosol Particles on Deposition in the Lung
Deposition and Clearance of 141Ce in the Respiratory Tract Following Inhalation of 141CeO2 in Rats
Effect of Age on the Metabolism of Inhaled Beryllium Fluoride in Rats
24-h and 48-h Retention of 5 µm Polystyrene Particles in Relationship to Lung Function and Inhalation Flow Rate
an Interspecies Comparison of the Translocation of Material from Lung to Blood
Transport of Intratracheally Injected 241Pu and 241Am Hydroxide Polymers in Rat Lung: Biochemical and Electron Microscopic Autoradiographic Studies
Effect of External Irradiation on the Clearance and Fate of Transuranic Oxides Deposited in Rat Lung
The Effect of Alpha Irradiation on Retention of Particles in the Rat Lung
The Induction of Nuclear Abnormalities in the Alveolar Macrophages of Mouse Lung after Inhalation of 239PuO2
Session W3. Lung Dosimetry
Regional Human Lung Dose Following Inhalation of Radioactive Particles at Ages One Month to Adulthood
A Dosimetric Model for Particles in the Respiratory Tract above the Trachea
Nonuniform Particle Deposition on Tracheobronchial Airways: Implications for Lung Dosimetry
The Significance of Enhanced Radionuclide Deposition at Bronchial Bifurcations
Age Dependent Hit Probabilities for Lung Cancer Induction Following Exhalation of Ingested Radon
Local Alpha Dose from Uranium Bearing Particles in Lungs of Former Miners and Millers
Autopsy Studies of the Microdistribution of α-active Nuclides in Lung Tissue
Specific Energy Distributions for Alpha Emitters in the Dog Lung
Session W4. Effects of Inhaled Radioactive Particles
High LET Radiation Effects in Lung Tissue
The Sensitivity of Three Diploid Human Cell Lines to Alpha-Irradiation
Organs and Cells at Risk After Inhalation of Insoluble Beta-Emitting Radionuclides: Lessons from Experimental Studies
Respiratory System Risk Estimation for Inhaled Radionuclides Utilizing Lognormal Response Surfaces
Inhalation Carcinogenesis of Fine Particles of Plutonium Oxide Formed from the Combustion of A Plutonium-Magnesium Alloy. Comparison to Pure Micrometric PuO2
Summary and Concluding Remarks
Part 3: Poster Presentations
Poster Program
Aerosol Deposition in Man—Theory and Experiment
Theoretical Deposition of Fibrous Particles in the Respiratory Tract of Humans and Rats
Oral Deposition of Monodisperse Aerosols in Humans during Natural Oronasal Breathing
Particle Clearance from Human Lung
The Clearance of Particles of Colloidal Gold from Subpleural Alveoli
Lung Burden of Nickel Oxide (Green) Following Long-Term Inhalation by Rats
Quantitative X-ray Diffraction Analysis of Chrysotile and Crocidolite by the Silver Membrane Filter Method: Application to Asbestos-Cement Bulk Samples
Automated Asbestos Measurement by the Manchester Asbestos Program, and its Extension to Low Concentration Samples
Comparison of Rules A and B According to NIOSH New Method 7400 for Counting Asbestos Fibers
In Vitro Co-Effects of Chrysotile Fibers and Benzo(a)Pyrene on Morphological Transformation of Rat Pleural Mesothelial Cells
Immunomodulation Induced by Quartz Dust in Animals and Effect of Antisilicotic Treatment
Effects of Particle Size of Coal Mine Dusts in Experimental Anthracosilicosis. In Vitro Studies on Human Macrophages
Combining X-Ray Diffraction and Electron Diffraction in Chemical Compound Analysis of Metal Aerosols
Chrysotile and Tremolite Content of Quebec Miners
Mineral Particles in the Lungs of Urban Male Cigarette Smokers
Asbestos Fibers in Lung Tissue from Chrysotile Production and Textile Workers. Preliminary Report
Factors Affecting Prevalence of Mucus Hypersecretion and Airflow Obstruction in the Coal Industry of New South Wales, Australia
Lung Function of Coal Miners. Results of an Epidemiological Study in Three German Coal Mines
Radiographic Studies and Pathology of Various Kinds of Pneumoconiosis in China
Environmental Assessment of Diesel Emissions in Underground Coal Mines
Effects of Diesel Equipment Usage on Prevalence of Chronic Bronchitis, Lung Carcinoma and Ischaemic Heart Disease in Coal Workers
List of Participants
Author Index
Subject Index
