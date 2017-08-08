Ingredients Extraction by Physicochemical Methods in Food, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Methods for Extractions of value added nutraceuticals from lignocellulosic wastes and their health application
Siddharth Vats
2. Modern Extraction Techniques for Drugs and Medicinal Agents
Sudipta Saha Ashok K Singh, Amit K Keshari, Vinit Raj, Amit Rai, Siddhartha Maity
3. Advances in extraction, fractionation and purification of low-molecular mass compounds from food and biological samples
Pawel Zarzycki and Elżbieta Włodarczyk
4. Valorization of agri-food by-products by extracting valuable bioactive compounds using green processes
Ramiro Ariel Carciochi, Leandro Galván D´Alessandro, Peggy Vauchel, María Marcela Rodriguez, Susana María Nolasco, Krasimir Dimitrov
5. Extraction of Bioactive Phenolic Compounds by Alternative Technologies
Jorge E. Wong-Paz, Diana B. Muñiz-Márquez, Pedro Aguilar-Zárate, Juan A. Ascacio-Valdes, Karina Cruz, Carlos Reyes-Luna, Raúl Rodríguez, Cristóbal N. Aguilar
6. The extractionof heavy metals from vegetable samples
Amra Odobašić, Indira Šestan, Amra Bratovčić
7. Extraction and use of functional plant ingredients for the development functional foods
Rudi Radrigán, Pedro Aqueveque, Margarita Ocampo
8. Extracting bioactive compounds from natural sources using green high energy approaches: Trends and opportunities in lab- and large-scale applications
Thalia Tsiaka, Vassilia J. Sinanoglou and Panagiotis Zoumpoulakis
9. Assessment of the state-of the-art developments in the extraction of antioxidants from marine algal species
Mayyada El-Sayed , Daisy Fleita, Dalia Rifaat, Hanaa Essa
10. The use of ultrasound as an enhancement aid to food extraction
L. Paniwnyk, A. Alarcon-Rojo, J. C. Rodriguez-Figueroa, M. Toma
11. Extraction of bioactive compounds from olive leaves using emerging technologies
Rui M. S. Cruz, Romilson Brito, Petros Smirniotis, Zoe Nikolaidou and Margarida C. Vieira
12. Separation of bioactive whey proteins and peptides
M.H.Abd El-Salam and S.El-Shibiny
13. Phytochemicals: An insight to modern extraction technologies and their applications
Priyanka Rao, Virendra Rathod
14. Extraction Technologies and Solvents of Phytocompounds from Plant Materials: Physico-chemical Characterization and Identification of Ingredients and Bioactive Compounds from Plant extract using Various Instrumentations
Ida Idayu Muhamad, Nor Diana Hassan, Siti Nur Hana Mamat, Norazlina Mohd Nawi, Wahida Abd Rashid, Nuraimi Azlan Tan
15. An energy-based approach to scale up microwave-assisted extraction of plant bioactives
Chung-Hung Chan, Rozita Yusoff , Gek Cheng Ngoh
Description
Ingredients Extraction by Physico-chemical Methods, Volume Four, the latest release in the Handbook of Food Bioengineering series, reveals the most investigated extraction methods of ingredients and their impact on the food industry. This resource describes types of ingredients that may be extracted through physico-chemical methods (i.e. specific plants, fruits, spices, etc.), along with their particularities to help readers understand their biological effect and solve research problems. The extraction methods of bioactive compounds and functional ingredients are discussed, along with information on green ingredient extraction strategies to help reduce harmful environmental and health effects.
Extraction methods in this book can be applied for multiple purposes within the food industry, such as ingredients separation for food development, the purification and separation of toxic compounds from a food mixture, and the recovery of natural bioactive compounds.
Key Features
- Offers advanced knowledge and skills of physiochemical analysis for ingredient extraction
- Presents various methods for food component analysis to evaluate structure function relations in changing environments
- Discusses the importance of enzymes during processing and storage of foods
- Includes methods to evaluate and enhance extraction, such as ultrasound, to produce novel foods more efficiently
Readership
Researchers, academic staff, postdocs and graduate students in Food Science and Technology/Engineering, also practitioners in subareas including fish and meat processing industries, vegetable transformation and preserving. Food Science and Technology/Engineering students/staff in Universities, Chemistry departments, technical personnel in food processing and pharmaceutical companies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 638
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 8th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128112021
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128115213
About the Editors
Alexandru Grumezescu Editor
Dr. Grumezescu is Assistant Professor at the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, in the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, with a second affiliation to the Faculty of Medical Engineering, at the Politehnica University of Bucharest in Romania. He is an experienced and oft-published researcher and editor in the field of nano and biomaterials, and he is the Editor-in-Chief of three journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience, and Biomaterials and Tissue Engineering Bulletin. He also serves as editor or guest editor for several notable journals. Dr. Grumezescu has published 150 peer-reviewed papers, 20 book chapters, 6 co-authored books and 11 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban Editor
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania