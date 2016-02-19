Infrared and Millimeter Waves - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121477011, 9780323140881

Infrared and Millimeter Waves

1st Edition

Editors: Kenneth Button
Description

Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 1: Sources of Radiation explores modern sources of radiation available for use in the far-infrared and near-millimeter wavelength range of the spectrum. This book describes the operating principles and comparative performances of all three types of device: electron tubes, solid state devices, and optically pumped lasers. This volume is comprised of seven chapters; the first of which reviews the developments in the design and construction of high-power, high-efficiency millimeter sources and in the nonlinear theory for cyclotron masers. The second chapter deals with IMPATT devices for millimeter-wave power generation, with emphasis on device physics design considerations as well as cw and pulsed operations of IMPATT oscillators and amplifiers at millimeter frequencies. The chapters that follow focus on optically pumped lasers, backward wave oscillators, the Ledatron, and infrared and submillimeter-wave waveguides. This book concludes with a discussion on free electron lasers based on stimulated scattering from relativistic electron beams. An original reformulation of stimulated scattering theory that attempts to encompass all previous treatments is described and compared with available experimental data. This text also presents a semi-qualitative analysis of nonlinear saturation. This book will appeal to scientists and professional engineers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Volume 2

Chapter 1 Gyrotrons

I. Introduction

II. The Linear Cyclotron Maser Gain Mechanism

III. Nonlinear Considerations

IV. Summary of Soviet Gyrotron Development

V. Recent Device Results in the U.S.A.

VI. Prospectus

References

Chapter 2 IMPATT Devices for Generation of Millimeter Waves

I. Introduction

II. Device Physics

III. CW Oscillators

IV. Pulsed Oscillators

V. Power Amplifiers

VI. AM and FM Noise Characteristics

VII. Frequency and Phase Stabilization

VIII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 3 Pulsed Optically Pumped Far Infrared Lasers

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Considerations

III. Specific Molecular Systems

IV. Operational Configurations

V. Additional Effects

VI. Summary

References

Chapter 4 Backward Wave Oscillators

I. Electron Tubes for Millimeter or Far-Infrared Wavelengths

II. The Backward Wave Oscillator: Principle and Design

III. Millimeter Wave and Far-Infrared BWO's

IV. Conclusion

References

Chapter 5 The Ledatron

I. Introduction

II. Operational Principle

III. Fabry-Perot Mode Operation

IV. Surface-Wave Mode Operation

V. Summary and Conclusion

References

Chapter 6 Infrared and Submillimeter-Wave Waveguides

I. Introduction

II. Leaky Modes in Hollow Waveguides

III. Hollow Waveguides with Constant Cross Section

IV. Periodic Waveguide Structures

V. Waveguide-Laser Feedback

VI. Infrared and Submillimeter-Wave Lasers with Hollow Waveguides

VII. Future Aspects

References

Chapter 7 Free Electron Lasers and Stimulated Scattering from Relativistic Electron Beams

I. Introduction

II. Physical Model and Analysis

III. Gain and Saturation Level in Various FEL Regimes

IV. Discussion: A Visible Light Free Electron Laser

V. Laboratory Experiments

VI. Conclusions

Appendix

References

Index


