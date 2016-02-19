Infrared and Millimeter Waves
1st Edition
Description
Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 1: Sources of Radiation explores modern sources of radiation available for use in the far-infrared and near-millimeter wavelength range of the spectrum. This book describes the operating principles and comparative performances of all three types of device: electron tubes, solid state devices, and optically pumped lasers. This volume is comprised of seven chapters; the first of which reviews the developments in the design and construction of high-power, high-efficiency millimeter sources and in the nonlinear theory for cyclotron masers. The second chapter deals with IMPATT devices for millimeter-wave power generation, with emphasis on device physics design considerations as well as cw and pulsed operations of IMPATT oscillators and amplifiers at millimeter frequencies. The chapters that follow focus on optically pumped lasers, backward wave oscillators, the Ledatron, and infrared and submillimeter-wave waveguides. This book concludes with a discussion on free electron lasers based on stimulated scattering from relativistic electron beams. An original reformulation of stimulated scattering theory that attempts to encompass all previous treatments is described and compared with available experimental data. This text also presents a semi-qualitative analysis of nonlinear saturation. This book will appeal to scientists and professional engineers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Gyrotrons
I. Introduction
II. The Linear Cyclotron Maser Gain Mechanism
III. Nonlinear Considerations
IV. Summary of Soviet Gyrotron Development
V. Recent Device Results in the U.S.A.
VI. Prospectus
References
Chapter 2 IMPATT Devices for Generation of Millimeter Waves
I. Introduction
II. Device Physics
III. CW Oscillators
IV. Pulsed Oscillators
V. Power Amplifiers
VI. AM and FM Noise Characteristics
VII. Frequency and Phase Stabilization
VIII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 3 Pulsed Optically Pumped Far Infrared Lasers
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Considerations
III. Specific Molecular Systems
IV. Operational Configurations
V. Additional Effects
VI. Summary
References
Chapter 4 Backward Wave Oscillators
I. Electron Tubes for Millimeter or Far-Infrared Wavelengths
II. The Backward Wave Oscillator: Principle and Design
III. Millimeter Wave and Far-Infrared BWO's
IV. Conclusion
References
Chapter 5 The Ledatron
I. Introduction
II. Operational Principle
III. Fabry-Perot Mode Operation
IV. Surface-Wave Mode Operation
V. Summary and Conclusion
References
Chapter 6 Infrared and Submillimeter-Wave Waveguides
I. Introduction
II. Leaky Modes in Hollow Waveguides
III. Hollow Waveguides with Constant Cross Section
IV. Periodic Waveguide Structures
V. Waveguide-Laser Feedback
VI. Infrared and Submillimeter-Wave Lasers with Hollow Waveguides
VII. Future Aspects
References
Chapter 7 Free Electron Lasers and Stimulated Scattering from Relativistic Electron Beams
I. Introduction
II. Physical Model and Analysis
III. Gain and Saturation Level in Various FEL Regimes
IV. Discussion: A Visible Light Free Electron Laser
V. Laboratory Experiments
VI. Conclusions
Appendix
References
Index
