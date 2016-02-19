Infrared and Millimeter Waves V8
1st Edition
Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part I
Description
Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 8: Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part I compiles the work of several authors while focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This volume discusses electromagnetic waves in matter. The first chapter covers the properties of the dielectric materials, which is then followed by a discussion of far-infrared spectroscopy on high polymers. Chapter 3 tackles submillimeter solid-state physics, and Chapter 4 reviews the theory of infrared and far-infrared free-carrier behavior in semiconductors. The improvements in pyroelectric detectors are then reviewed. The sixth chapter discusses cyclotron and Zeeman transitions in photoexcited semiconductors at far infrared, while the seventh chapter discusses high temperature infrared reflectivity spectroscopy. Chapter 8 covers millimeter and submillimeter waves' interaction with giant atoms. The last chapter is about spectroscopy of InAs-GaSb layered structures. This book will be of great use to researchers or professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
Chapter 1 Properties of Dielectric Materials
I. Introduction
II. The Macroscopic Theory
III. The Microscopic Theory
IV. Experimental Methods
V. Some Illustrative Examples of Submillimeter Dielectric Measurements
References
Chapter 2 Far-Infrared Spectroscopy on High Polymers
I. Introduction
II. High Polymers
III. Dispersion Relations
IV. Applications
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 3 Submillimeter Solid-State Physics
I. Introduction
II. Survey of Experimental Methods
III. Submillimeter Semiconductor Physics
IV. Submillimeter Superconductor Physics
V. Submillimeter Semiconductor Characterization
VI. Summary: Recent Work and Future Projections
References
Chapter 4 Review of the Theory of Infrared and Far-Infrared Free-Carrier Behavior in Semiconductors
I. Introduction
II. Theoretical Results
III. Polar Scattering
IV. Formulation in Terms of a Cross Section
V. Formulation in Terms of a Relaxation Time
VI. Impurity Scattering
VII. Impurity Scattering at High Concentrations and Low Temperatures
VIII. Comparison with Experimental Results
Appendix A. Theory
Appendix B. Summary of Theoretical Results
Appendix C. The Angle Averaged Matrix Element for Polar Scattering
Appendix D. Angle-Averaged Matrix Element for Impurity Scattering
References
Chapter 5 Review of Recent Improvements in Pyroelectric Detectors
I. Introduction
II. Epitaxial Face-Electrode Detectors
III. Edge-Electrode Detectors
IV. New Ferroelectrics
V. Better Use of Pyroelectric Materials
VI. Comparison with Quantum Detectors
VII. Conclusion
References
Chapter 6 Cyclotron and Zeeman Transitions in Photoexcited Semiconductors at Far Infrared
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Arrangements
III. Hot Carrier Experiments in InSb
IV. Carrier Dynamics in GaAs
V. Exciton Dynamics in Si
VI. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 7 High-Temperature Infrared Reflectivity Spectroscopy by Scanning Interferometry
I. Introduction
II. Interaction of Infrared Electromagnetic Field and Crystalline Solids
III. Phonon Self-Energy, Theory and Practice
IV. Dielectric Function Models
V. Reflectivity Spectroscopy with a Scanning Interferometer
VI. Examples of Applications
References
Chapter 8 Millimeter and Submillimeter Waves Interacting with Giant Atoms (Rydberg States)
I. Introduction
II. One-Electron Rydberg Atoms
III. Experimental Aspects
IV. Millimeter Spectroscopy in Rydberg States of Sodium and Cesium
V. Blackbody Detection
VI. The Rydberg Maser
References
Chapter 9 Far-Infrared Spectroscopy of InAs-GaSb Layered Structures
I. Introduction
II. InAs-GaSb Superlattices
III. Experimental Results of InAs-GaSb Superlattices
IV. The InAs-GaSb Heterojunction
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 1st October 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323149730