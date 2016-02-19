Infrared and Millimeter Waves V8 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121477080, 9780323149730

Infrared and Millimeter Waves V8

1st Edition

Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part I

Editors: Kenneth J. Button
eBook ISBN: 9780323149730
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 1983
Page Count: 456
Description

Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 8: Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part I compiles the work of several authors while focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This volume discusses electromagnetic waves in matter. The first chapter covers the properties of the dielectric materials, which is then followed by a discussion of far-infrared spectroscopy on high polymers. Chapter 3 tackles submillimeter solid-state physics, and Chapter 4 reviews the theory of infrared and far-infrared free-carrier behavior in semiconductors. The improvements in pyroelectric detectors are then reviewed. The sixth chapter discusses cyclotron and Zeeman transitions in photoexcited semiconductors at far infrared, while the seventh chapter discusses high temperature infrared reflectivity spectroscopy. Chapter 8 covers millimeter and submillimeter waves' interaction with giant atoms. The last chapter is about spectroscopy of InAs-GaSb layered structures. This book will be of great use to researchers or professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

Chapter 1 Properties of Dielectric Materials

I. Introduction

II. The Macroscopic Theory

III. The Microscopic Theory

IV. Experimental Methods

V. Some Illustrative Examples of Submillimeter Dielectric Measurements

References

Chapter 2 Far-Infrared Spectroscopy on High Polymers

I. Introduction

II. High Polymers

III. Dispersion Relations

IV. Applications

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 3 Submillimeter Solid-State Physics

I. Introduction

II. Survey of Experimental Methods

III. Submillimeter Semiconductor Physics

IV. Submillimeter Superconductor Physics

V. Submillimeter Semiconductor Characterization

VI. Summary: Recent Work and Future Projections

References

Chapter 4 Review of the Theory of Infrared and Far-Infrared Free-Carrier Behavior in Semiconductors

I. Introduction

II. Theoretical Results

III. Polar Scattering

IV. Formulation in Terms of a Cross Section

V. Formulation in Terms of a Relaxation Time

VI. Impurity Scattering

VII. Impurity Scattering at High Concentrations and Low Temperatures

VIII. Comparison with Experimental Results

Appendix A. Theory

Appendix B. Summary of Theoretical Results

Appendix C. The Angle Averaged Matrix Element for Polar Scattering

Appendix D. Angle-Averaged Matrix Element for Impurity Scattering

References

Chapter 5 Review of Recent Improvements in Pyroelectric Detectors

I. Introduction

II. Epitaxial Face-Electrode Detectors

III. Edge-Electrode Detectors

IV. New Ferroelectrics

V. Better Use of Pyroelectric Materials

VI. Comparison with Quantum Detectors

VII. Conclusion

References

Chapter 6 Cyclotron and Zeeman Transitions in Photoexcited Semiconductors at Far Infrared

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Arrangements

III. Hot Carrier Experiments in InSb

IV. Carrier Dynamics in GaAs

V. Exciton Dynamics in Si

VI. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 7 High-Temperature Infrared Reflectivity Spectroscopy by Scanning Interferometry

I. Introduction

II. Interaction of Infrared Electromagnetic Field and Crystalline Solids

III. Phonon Self-Energy, Theory and Practice

IV. Dielectric Function Models

V. Reflectivity Spectroscopy with a Scanning Interferometer

VI. Examples of Applications

References

Chapter 8 Millimeter and Submillimeter Waves Interacting with Giant Atoms (Rydberg States)

I. Introduction

II. One-Electron Rydberg Atoms

III. Experimental Aspects

IV. Millimeter Spectroscopy in Rydberg States of Sodium and Cesium

V. Blackbody Detection

VI. The Rydberg Maser

References

Chapter 9 Far-Infrared Spectroscopy of InAs-GaSb Layered Structures

I. Introduction

II. InAs-GaSb Superlattices

III. Experimental Results of InAs-GaSb Superlattices

IV. The InAs-GaSb Heterojunction

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

Index


