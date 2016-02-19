Infrared and Millimeter Waves V8

Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 8: Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part I compiles the work of several authors while focusing on certain aspects of infrared and millimeter waves, such as sources of radiation, instrumentation, and millimeter systems. This volume discusses electromagnetic waves in matter. The first chapter covers the properties of the dielectric materials, which is then followed by a discussion of far-infrared spectroscopy on high polymers. Chapter 3 tackles submillimeter solid-state physics, and Chapter 4 reviews the theory of infrared and far-infrared free-carrier behavior in semiconductors. The improvements in pyroelectric detectors are then reviewed. The sixth chapter discusses cyclotron and Zeeman transitions in photoexcited semiconductors at far infrared, while the seventh chapter discusses high temperature infrared reflectivity spectroscopy. Chapter 8 covers millimeter and submillimeter waves' interaction with giant atoms. The last chapter is about spectroscopy of InAs-GaSb layered structures. This book will be of great use to researchers or professionals whose work involves infrared and millimeter waves.