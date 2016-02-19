Infrared and Millimeter Waves V16
1st Edition
Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part III
Description
Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 16: Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part III deals with electromagnetic devices based on infrared and millimeter waves. This book covers infrared optoacoustics; freestanding fine-wire grids for use in millimeter- and submillimeter-wave spectroscopy; and population inversion and far-infrared (FIR) emission of hot electrons in semiconductors. The theory on distributed feedback lasers with weak and strong modulations is also considered.
This monograph is comprised of six chapters and begins with a discussion on the optoacoustic effect in the infrared, with emphasis on where optoacoustics and infrared physics combine in the areas of Fourier spectroscopy, optically pumped FIR lasers, and photothermal non-destructive remote material evaluation. The next chapter presents the basic principles of the theory on distributed feedback lasers with weak and strong modulations, together with results of analytical and numerical calculations. The following chapters focus on the construction of freestanding fine-wire grids for use in millimeter- and submillimeter-wave spectroscopy; general equations for the mean distance between impurity ions in solid-state devices, signal vectors in communication theory, and stars in the solar neighborhood; and prospects for hot-carrier systems in active FIR solid-state devices. The final chapter is devoted to quenched germanium and its FIR optical properties.
This text will be a valuable resource for physicists and electronics and electrical engineers.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Chapter 1 Infrared Optoacoustics
I. Introduction
II. Optoacoustics and Infrared Fourier Spectroscopy
III. Optoacoustics and Optically Pumped Far-Infrared Gas Lasers
IV. Remote Optoacoustic Detection: Photothermal Infrared Radiometry
V. Future Trends in Infrared Optoacoustics
References
Chapter 2 Theory on Distributed Feedback Lasers with Weak and Strong Modulations
I. Introduction
II. Wave Equation
III. Infinite DFB Structures
IV. Semi-Infinite DFB Structures
V. Finite DFB Structures
VI. Conclusions
Appendix A: Identities of Reflection and Transmission Coefficients
Appendix B: Derivation of the Resonance Condition
References
Chapter 3 Freestanding Fine-Wire Grids for Use in Millimeter and Submillimeter-Wave Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Theories of Scattering
III. Construction of Wire Grids
IV. Comparison of Calculated and Measured Performance
V. Applications
VI. Future Developments
Appendix: Calculated Characteristic Curves for Grid Performance in Various Configurations
References
Chapter 4 Mean Distance between Impurity Ions in Solid-State Devices, Signal Vectors in Communication Theory, and Stars in the Solar Neighborhood
I. Introduction
II. Probability Calculation
III. Monte Carlo Method
IV. Spacing of Impurities in Solid-State Devices
V. Application to Communication Theory
VI. Application to Stellar Statistics
VII. Conclusions
Appendix A: The lth Nearest Neighbor in an M-Dimensional Space
Appendix B: "NEWSTAR3"
Appendix C: "NEIGHBORS7"
References
Chapter 5 Population Inversion and Far-Infrared Emission of Hot Electrons in Semiconductors
I. Introduction
II. Bulk Ballistic Heating and Population Inversion of Hot Carriers in Semiconductors
III. Processes of FIR Emission by Hot Carriers
IV. Investigation of Hot Carriers in Germanium by Spontaneous FIR Emission
V. Tunable Stimulated Millimeter and FIR Emission by Hot Carriers in Germanium
VI. Hot-Electron Intervalley Transfer and Submillimeter Waves
VII. Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 6 Far-Infrared Optical Properties of Quenched Germanium
I. Introduction
II. Acceptor in Germanium
III. Photothermal Ionization Spectroscopy
IV. Sample Preparation and Results of Hall-Effect Measurement
V. Far-Infrared Optical Properties
VI. Model
VII. Application
VIII. Summary and Conclusion
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 27th May 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323159371