Infrared and Millimeter Waves V16 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121477165, 9780323159371

Infrared and Millimeter Waves V16

1st Edition

Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part III

Editors: Kenneth J. Button
eBook ISBN: 9780323159371
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th May 1986
Page Count: 242
Description

Infrared and Millimeter Waves, Volume 16: Electromagnetic Waves in Matter, Part III deals with electromagnetic devices based on infrared and millimeter waves. This book covers infrared optoacoustics; freestanding fine-wire grids for use in millimeter- and submillimeter-wave spectroscopy; and population inversion and far-infrared (FIR) emission of hot electrons in semiconductors. The theory on distributed feedback lasers with weak and strong modulations is also considered. This monograph is comprised of six chapters and begins with a discussion on the optoacoustic effect in the infrared, with emphasis on where optoacoustics and infrared physics combine in the areas of Fourier spectroscopy, optically pumped FIR lasers, and photothermal non-destructive remote material evaluation. The next chapter presents the basic principles of the theory on distributed feedback lasers with weak and strong modulations, together with results of analytical and numerical calculations. The following chapters focus on the construction of freestanding fine-wire grids for use in millimeter- and submillimeter-wave spectroscopy; general equations for the mean distance between impurity ions in solid-state devices, signal vectors in communication theory, and stars in the solar neighborhood; and prospects for hot-carrier systems in active FIR solid-state devices. The final chapter is devoted to quenched germanium and its FIR optical properties.
This text will be a valuable resource for physicists and electronics and electrical engineers.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Chapter 1 Infrared Optoacoustics

I. Introduction

II. Optoacoustics and Infrared Fourier Spectroscopy

III. Optoacoustics and Optically Pumped Far-Infrared Gas Lasers

IV. Remote Optoacoustic Detection: Photothermal Infrared Radiometry

V. Future Trends in Infrared Optoacoustics

References

Chapter 2 Theory on Distributed Feedback Lasers with Weak and Strong Modulations

I. Introduction

II. Wave Equation

III. Infinite DFB Structures

IV. Semi-Infinite DFB Structures

V. Finite DFB Structures

VI. Conclusions

Appendix A: Identities of Reflection and Transmission Coefficients

Appendix B: Derivation of the Resonance Condition

References

Chapter 3 Freestanding Fine-Wire Grids for Use in Millimeter and Submillimeter-Wave Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Theories of Scattering

III. Construction of Wire Grids

IV. Comparison of Calculated and Measured Performance

V. Applications

VI. Future Developments

Appendix: Calculated Characteristic Curves for Grid Performance in Various Configurations

References

Chapter 4 Mean Distance between Impurity Ions in Solid-State Devices, Signal Vectors in Communication Theory, and Stars in the Solar Neighborhood

I. Introduction

II. Probability Calculation

III. Monte Carlo Method

IV. Spacing of Impurities in Solid-State Devices

V. Application to Communication Theory

VI. Application to Stellar Statistics

VII. Conclusions

Appendix A: The lth Nearest Neighbor in an M-Dimensional Space

Appendix B: "NEWSTAR3"

Appendix C: "NEIGHBORS7"

References

Chapter 5 Population Inversion and Far-Infrared Emission of Hot Electrons in Semiconductors

I. Introduction

II. Bulk Ballistic Heating and Population Inversion of Hot Carriers in Semiconductors

III. Processes of FIR Emission by Hot Carriers

IV. Investigation of Hot Carriers in Germanium by Spontaneous FIR Emission

V. Tunable Stimulated Millimeter and FIR Emission by Hot Carriers in Germanium

VI. Hot-Electron Intervalley Transfer and Submillimeter Waves

VII. Concluding Remarks

References

Chapter 6 Far-Infrared Optical Properties of Quenched Germanium

I. Introduction

II. Acceptor in Germanium

III. Photothermal Ionization Spectroscopy

IV. Sample Preparation and Results of Hall-Effect Measurement

V. Far-Infrared Optical Properties

VI. Model

VII. Application

VIII. Summary and Conclusion

References

Index

About the Editor

Kenneth J. Button

Ratings and Reviews

