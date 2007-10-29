InfoSecurity 2008 Threat Analysis

Colby DeRodeff, GCIA, GCNA; Manager, Technical Marketing, ArcSight, has spent nearly a decade working with global organizations guiding best practices and empowering the use of ArcSight products across all business verticals including government, finance and healthcare. In this capacity he has been exposed to countless security and organizational challenges giving him a unique perspective on today’s information security challenges.

Recognized as an expert in the field of IT security, Colby’s primary areas of focus are insider threat, the convergence of physical and logical security, as well as enterprise security and information management. As the leader of ArcSight’s Technical Marketing team, Colby drives content for customers to more easily identify and solve complex real-world issues. He has helped ArcSight grow from the earliest days as a sales consultant and implementation engineer, to joining the development organization where he was one of the founders of ArcSight’s Strategic Application Solutions team delivering content solutions to solve real world problems such as compliance and insider threat.

Colby has held several consulting positions at companies; such as Veritas where he was responsible for deploying their global IDS infrastructure and ThinkLink Inc, where he maintained an enterprise VoIP network.

Colby attended San Francisco State University and holds both the SANS Intrusion Analyst (GCIA) and Network Auditor (GCNA) certifications