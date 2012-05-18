Information Visualization
Table of Contents
Chapter One. Foundations for an Applied Science of Data Visualization
Visualization Stages
Experimental Semiotics Based on Perception
Semiotics of Graphics
Sensory versus Arbitrary Symbols
Gibson’s Affordance Theory
A Model of Perceptual Processing
Costs and Benefits of Visualization
Types of Data
Metadata
Conclusion
Chapter Two. The Environment, Optics, Resolution, and the Display
The Environment
The Eye
The Optimal Display
Conclusion
Chapter Three. Lightness, Brightness, Contrast, and Constancy
Neurons, Receptive Fields, and Brightness Illusions
Luminance, Brightness, Lightness, and Gamma
Perception of Surface Lightness
Monitor Illumination and Monitor Surrounds
Conclusion
Chapter Four. Color
Trichromacy Theory
Color Measurement
Opponent Process Theory
Properties of Color Channels
Color Appearance
Applications of Color in Visualization
Application 1: Color Specification Interfaces and Color Spaces
Application 2: Color for Labeling (Nominal Codes)
Application 3: Color Sequences for Data Maps
Application 4: Color Reproduction
Conclusion
Chapter Five. Visual Salience and Finding Information
Eye Movements
V1, Channels, and Tuned Receptors
Preattentive Processing and Ease of Search
Integral and Separable Dimensions: Glyph Design
Representing Quantity
The Searchlight Metaphor and Cortical Magnification
Conclusion
Chapter Six. Static and Moving Patterns
Gestalt Laws
Texture: Theory and Data Mapping
Perception of Transparency: Overlapping Data
Perceiving Patterns in Multidimensional Discrete Data
Pattern Learning
The Visual Grammar of Node–Link Diagrams
The Visual Grammar of Maps
Patterns in Motion
Perception of Animated Motion
The Processes of Pattern Finding
Chapter Seven. Space Perception
Depth Cue Theory
Depth Cues in Combination
Task-Based Space Perception
Tracing Data Paths in 3D Graphs
Judging the Morphology of Surfaces
Patterns of Points in 3D Space
Perceiving Patterns in 3D Trajectories
Judging Relative Positions of Objects in Space
Judging the Relative Movements of Self within the Environment
Selecting and Positioning Objects in 3D
Judging the “Up” Direction
The Aesthetic Impression of 3D Space (Presence)
Conclusion
Chapter Eight. Visual Objects and Data Objects
Image-Based Object Recognition
Structure-Based Object Recognition
The Object Display and Object-Based Diagrams
Faces
Coding Words and Images
Labels and Concepts
Concept Mapping
Iconic Images versus Words versus Abstract Symbols
Scenes and Scene Gist
Conclusion
Chapter Nine. Images, Narrative, and Gestures for Explanation
The Nature of Language
Integrating Visual and Verbal and the Narrative Thread
Animated versus Static Presentations
Visual Narrative
Conclusion
Chapter Ten. Interacting with Visualizations
Data Selection and Manipulation Loop
Exploration and Navigation Loop
Focus, Context, and Scale in Nonmetaphoric Interfaces
Conclusion
Chapter Eleven. Visual Thinking Processes
The Cognitive System
Memory and Attention
Long-Term Memory
Knowledge Formation and Creative Thinking
Visualizations and Mental Images
Review of Visual Cognitive System Components
Visual Thinking Algorithms
Algorithm 1: Visual Queries
Algorithm 2: Pathfinding on a Map or Diagram
Algorithm 3: Reasoning with a Hybrid of a Visual Display and Mental Imagery
Algorithm 4: Design Sketching
Algorithm 5: Brushing
Algorithm 6: Small Pattern Comparisons in a Large Information Space
Algorithm 7: Degree-of-Relevance Highlighting
Algorithm 8: Generalized Fisheye Views
Algorithm 9: Multidimensional Dynamic Queries with Scatter Plot
Algorithm 10: Visual Monitoring Strategies
Conclusion
APPENDIX A. Changing Primaries
APPENDIX B. CIE Color Measurement System
APPENDIX C. The Perceptual Evaluation of Visualization Techniques and Systems
Research Goals
Psychophysics
Cognitive Psychology
Structural Analysis
Statistical Exploration
Cross-Cultural Studies
Child Studies
Practical Problems in Conducting User Studies
APPENDIX D. Guidelines
Description
Most designers know that yellow text presented against a blue background reads clearly and easily, but how many can explain why, and what really are the best ways to help others and ourselves clearly see key patterns in a bunch of data? When we use software, access a website, or view business or scientific graphics, our understanding is greatly enhanced or impeded by the way the information is presented.
This book explores the art and science of why we see objects the way we do. Based on the science of perception and vision, the author presents the key principles at work for a wide range of applications--resulting in visualization of improved clarity, utility, and persuasiveness. The book offers practical guidelines that can be applied by anyone: interaction designers, graphic designers of all kinds (including web designers), data miners, and financial analysts.
Key Features
- Complete update of the recognized source in industry, research, and academic for applicable guidance on information visualizing
- Includes the latest research and state of the art information on multimedia presentation
- More than 160 explicit design guidelines based on vision science
- A new final chapter that explains the process of visual thinking and how visualizations help us to think about problems
- Packed with over 400 informative full color illustrations, which are key to understanding of the subject
Readership
Professionals in user interface/user interaction designer; computer graphics, including those who are the techie type as well as those who are graphics designers; financial analysts; research scientists and engineers; data miners; and managers faced with information-intensive challenges
Reviews
"Oh my God, the Bible just got better. There is no book that I rely on more in my work than Information Visualization: Perception for Design, and with this third edition Colin Ware has made it more indispensible and easier to apply than ever." --Stephen Few, Principal, Perceptual Edge
"Drawing on his background in both computer science and the psychology of perception, Ware (coastal and ocean mapping, U. of New Hampshire) has become a leader in three-dimensional visualization systems, such as ocean currents and the movement of whales. For this third edition of his reference on what the science of perception reveals about visualization, he has clarified the design implications of research in perception, and increased the emphasis on the process of visual thinking. The topics include foundations for an applied science of data visualization, color, static and moving pictures, visual objects and data objects, and interacting with visualization." --Reference and Research Book News, August 2012
About the Authors
Colin Ware Author
The author takes the "visual" in visualization very seriously. Colin Ware has advanced degrees in both computer science (MMath, Waterloo) and the psychology of perception (Ph.D., Toronto). He has published over a hundred articles in scientific and technical journals and at leading conferences, many of which relate to the use of color, texture, motion, and 3D in information visualization. In addition to his research, Professor Ware also builds useful visualization software systems. He has been involved in developing 3D interactive visualization systems for ocean mapping for over twelve years, and he directed the development of the NestedVision3D system for visualizing very large networks of information. Both of these projects led to commercial spin-offs. Professor. Ware recently moved from the University of New Brunswick in Canada to direct the Data Visualization Research Laboratory at the University of New Hampshire.
Affiliations and Expertise
Data Visualization Research Lab, University of New Hampshire, Durham, USA