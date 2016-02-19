Information Technology Research and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080336480, 9781483146850

Information Technology Research and Development

1st Edition

Critical Trends and Issues

Authors: Sam Stuart
eBook ISBN: 9781483146850
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1985
Page Count: 360
Description

Information Technology Research and Development: Critical Trends and Issues is a report of the Office of Technology Assessment of the United States Government on the research and development in the area of information technology. The report discusses information technology research and development - its goals, nature, issues, and strategies; environment and its changes; the roles of the participants; and the health of its field. The book then goes on to four selected case studies in information technology: advanced computer architecture; fiber optic communications; software engineering; and artificial intelligence. The text also talks about the effects of divestiture and deregulation on research; education and human resources for research and development; foreign information technology research and development; and technology and industry. The text is recommended for students and researchers of information technology who wish to know more about the state of research and development in this field and the applications of this research in different areas.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1. Introduction and Summary

Chapter 2. The Environment for R&D in Information Technology in the United States

Chapter 3. Selected Case Studies in Information Technology Research and Development

Chapter 4. Effects of Deregulation and Divestiture on Research

Chapter 5. Education and Human Resources for Research and Development

Chapter 6. New Roles for Universities in Information Technology R&D

Chapter 7. Foreign Information Technology Research and Development

Chapter 8. Information Technology R&D in the Context of U.S. Science and Technology Policy

Chapter 9. Technology and Industry

Index


No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1985
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483146850

Sam Stuart

