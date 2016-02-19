Information Technology Research and Development
1st Edition
Critical Trends and Issues
Description
Information Technology Research and Development: Critical Trends and Issues is a report of the Office of Technology Assessment of the United States Government on the research and development in the area of information technology. The report discusses information technology research and development - its goals, nature, issues, and strategies; environment and its changes; the roles of the participants; and the health of its field. The book then goes on to four selected case studies in information technology: advanced computer architecture; fiber optic communications; software engineering; and artificial intelligence. The text also talks about the effects of divestiture and deregulation on research; education and human resources for research and development; foreign information technology research and development; and technology and industry. The text is recommended for students and researchers of information technology who wish to know more about the state of research and development in this field and the applications of this research in different areas.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction and Summary
Chapter 2. The Environment for R&D in Information Technology in the United States
Chapter 3. Selected Case Studies in Information Technology Research and Development
Chapter 4. Effects of Deregulation and Divestiture on Research
Chapter 5. Education and Human Resources for Research and Development
Chapter 6. New Roles for Universities in Information Technology R&D
Chapter 7. Foreign Information Technology Research and Development
Chapter 8. Information Technology R&D in the Context of U.S. Science and Technology Policy
Chapter 9. Technology and Industry
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1985
- Published:
- 1st January 1985
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483146850