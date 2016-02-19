Information Technology Research and Development: Critical Trends and Issues is a report of the Office of Technology Assessment of the United States Government on the research and development in the area of information technology. The report discusses information technology research and development - its goals, nature, issues, and strategies; environment and its changes; the roles of the participants; and the health of its field. The book then goes on to four selected case studies in information technology: advanced computer architecture; fiber optic communications; software engineering; and artificial intelligence. The text also talks about the effects of divestiture and deregulation on research; education and human resources for research and development; foreign information technology research and development; and technology and industry. The text is recommended for students and researchers of information technology who wish to know more about the state of research and development in this field and the applications of this research in different areas.