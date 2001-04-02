Information Modeling and Relational Databases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558606722, 9780080508665

Information Modeling and Relational Databases

1st Edition

From Conceptual Analysis to Logical Design

Authors: Terry Halpin
eBook ISBN: 9780080508665
Paperback ISBN: 9781558606722
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 2nd April 2001
Page Count: 761
Table of Contents

Industrial foreword

Academic foreword

Preface

1 Introduction

1.1 Information modeling

1.2 Modeling approaches

1.3 Some historical background

1.4 The relevant skills

1.5 Summary

2 Information levels and frameworks

2.1 Four information levels

2.2 The conceptual level

2.3 From external to conceptual to relational

2.4 Development frameworks

2.5 Summary

3 Conceptual modeling: first steps

3.1 Conceptual modeling language criteria

3.2 ORM's conceptual schema design procedure

3.3 CSDP step 1: from examples to elementary facts

3.4 CSDP step 2: draw fact types, and populate

3.5 CSDP step 3: trim schema; note basic derivations

3.6 Summary

4 Uniqueness constraints

4.1 CSDP step 4: uniqueness constraints; rarity check

4.2 Uniqueness constraints on unaries and binaries

4.3 Uniqueness constraints on longer fact types

4.4 External uniqueness constraints

4.5 Key length check

4.6 Projection-join check

4.7 Summary

5 Mandatory roles

5.1 Introduction to CSDP step 5

5.2 Mandatory and optional roles

5.3 Logical derivation check

5.4 Reference schemes

5.5 Case study: a compact disk retailer

5.6 Summary

6 Value, set comparison and subtype constraints

6.1 CSDP step 6: value, set and subtype constraints

6.2 Basic set theory

6.3 Value constraints and independent objects

6.4 Subset, equality and exclusion constraints

6.5 Subtyping

6.6 Generalization of object types

6.7 Summary

7 Other constraints and final checks

7.1 CSDP step 7: other constraints; final checks

7.2 Occurrence frequencies

7.3 Ring constraints

7.4 Other constraints

7.5 Final checks

7.6 Summary

8 Entity relationship modeling

8.1 Overview of ER

8.2 Barker notation

8.3 Information Engineering notation

8.4 IDEF1X

8.5 Mapping from ORM to ER

8.6 Summary

9 Data modeling in UML

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Object reference and single-valued attributes

9.3 Multi-valued attributes

9.4 Associations

9.5 Set comparison constraints

9.6 Subtyping

9.7 Other constraints and derivation rules

9.8 Mapping from ORM to UML

9.9 Summary

10 Relational mapping

10.1 Implementing a conceptual schema

10.2 Relational schemas

10.3 Relational mapping procedure

10.4 Advanced mapping aspects

10.5 Summary

11 Relational languages

11.1 Relational algebra

11.2 Relational database systems

11.3 SQL: historical and structural overview

11.4 SQL: identifiers and data types

11.5 SQL: choosing columns, rows and order

11.6 SQL: joins

11.7 SQL: in, between, like and null operators

11.8 SQL: union and simple subqueries

11.9 SQL: scalar operators and bag functions

11.10 SQL: grouping

11.11 SQL: correlated and existential subqueries

11.12 SQL: data definition

11.13 SQL: updating table populations

11.14 SQL: security and meta-data

11.15 Summary

12 Schema transformations

12.1 Schema equivalence and optimization

12.2 Predicate specialization and generalization

12.3 Nesting, co-referencing and flattening

12.4 Other conceptual transformations

12.5 Conceptual schema optimization

12.6 Normalization

12.7 Denormalization and low level optimization

12.8 Re-engineering

12.9 Summary

13 Other modeling aspects and trends

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Data warehousing and OLAP

13.3 Conceptual query languages

13.4 Schema abstraction mechanisms

13.5 Process modeling and external design

13.6 Post-relational databases and other trends

13.7 Meta-modeling

13.8 Summary

Answers

Bibliography

ORM glossary

ER glossary

UML glossary

Index

Description

Information Modeling and Relational Databases provides an introduction to ORM (Object Role Modeling)-and much more. In fact, it's the only book to go beyond introductory coverage and provide all of the in-depth instruction you need to transform knowledge from domain experts into a sound database design.

Inside, ORM authority Terry Halpin blends conceptual information with practical instruction that will let you begin using ORM effectively as soon as possible. Supported by examples, exercises, and useful background information, his step-by-step approach teaches you to develop a natural-language-based ORM model and then, where needed, abstract ER and UML models from it. This book will quickly make you proficient in the modeling technique that is proving vital to the development of accurate and efficient databases that best meet real business objectives.

Key Features

  • The most in-depth coverage of Object Role Modeling available anywhere-written by a pioneer in the development of ORM.
  • Provides additional coverage of Entity Relationship (ER) modeling and the Unified Modeling Language-all from an ORM perspective.
  • Intended for anyone with a stake in the accuracy and efficacy of databases: systems analysts, information modelers, database designers and administrators, instructors, managers, and programmers.
  • Explains and illustrates required concepts from mathematics and set theory.

Readership

Systems analysts, information modelers, database designers and administrators, instructors, managers, and programmers.

About the Authors

Terry Halpin Author

Dr. Terry Halpin is a professor at Northface University. He has led database research teams at several companies including Visio Corporation and Microsoft Corporation, where he worked on the conceptual and logical database modeling technology in Microsoft Visio for Enterprise Architects. His publications include over 100 technical papers and five books.

Affiliations and Expertise

Neumont University, Utah

