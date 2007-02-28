Information Architecture for Information Professionals
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Information architecture: An introduction; The preliminaries; Searching and finding; Documents and document description; Interface and display design; Management and maintenance; Evaluation.
Description
This book covers the key aspects of information architecture: core elements of information management, indexing, cataloguing and classification - organising and recording information in the digital environment. Information Architecture for Information Professionals also focuses on design, specifically user-centred design: designing information systems that support the needs of users, by providing attractive, intuitive interfaces that support a range of information tasks and accommodate a range of individual resources.
Key Features
- Aimed at information professionals - existing texts in this emerging area are primarily aimed at web managers
- A straight forward introduction to the area
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 236
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2007
- Published:
- 28th February 2007
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780631073
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342335
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843342328
Reviews
The pedagogical merit of the text is heightened by examples, figures, cases, lists of further readings, and ideas for exercises., Information Research
About the Authors
Susan Batley Author
Dr Susan Batley is a senior lecturer at the London Metropolitan University with teaching and research in the areas of organisation and retrieval of information and knowledge resources. Having completed a PhD on factors affecting the retrieval of information from picture databases in 1989, she worked as a subject librarian at the University of East London, before taking up her current post in 1996. Dr Batley is the author of another Chandos book, Classification in Theory and Practice.
Affiliations and Expertise
London Metropolitan University, UK