Information Architecture for Information Professionals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843342328, 9781780631073

Information Architecture for Information Professionals

1st Edition

Authors: Susan Batley
eBook ISBN: 9781780631073
Hardcover ISBN: 9781843342335
Paperback ISBN: 9781843342328
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 28th February 2007
Page Count: 236
Table of Contents

Information architecture: An introduction; The preliminaries; Searching and finding; Documents and document description; Interface and display design; Management and maintenance; Evaluation.

Description

This book covers the key aspects of information architecture: core elements of information management, indexing, cataloguing and classification - organising and recording information in the digital environment. Information Architecture for Information Professionals also focuses on design, specifically user-centred design: designing information systems that support the needs of users, by providing attractive, intuitive interfaces that support a range of information tasks and accommodate a range of individual resources.

Key Features

  • Aimed at information professionals - existing texts in this emerging area are primarily aimed at web managers
  • A straight forward introduction to the area

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780631073
Hardcover ISBN:
9781843342335
Paperback ISBN:
9781843342328

The pedagogical merit of the text is heightened by examples, figures, cases, lists of further readings, and ideas for exercises., Information Research

About the Authors

Susan Batley Author

Dr Susan Batley is a senior lecturer at the London Metropolitan University with teaching and research in the areas of organisation and retrieval of information and knowledge resources. Having completed a PhD on factors affecting the retrieval of information from picture databases in 1989, she worked as a subject librarian at the University of East London, before taking up her current post in 1996. Dr Batley is the author of another Chandos book, Classification in Theory and Practice.

Affiliations and Expertise

London Metropolitan University, UK

