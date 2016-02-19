Inflation! - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080181677, 9781483187426

Inflation!

1st Edition

A Study in Stability

Authors: J.W.C. Cumes
eBook ISBN: 9781483187426
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 208
Description

Inflation! A Study in Stability focuses on the processes, factors, methodologies, and principles employed in the study of inflation.

The book first underscores the constantly changing context of economic theories and policies as they apply to various facets of economy. The manuscript then examines estate management by the rich and the balance of production. The text takes a look at the influence of industrial revolution in uplifting economy, particularly noting the material achievements it has given to humanity. The book then underscores the value of exchange and interest in shaping economy, wherein it is emphasized that these factors are the visible measures by which economy can be gauged.

The manuscript is a vital source of information for researchers and economists interested in studying the factors, conditions, and issues involved in inflation.

Table of Contents


I Introduction

II Estate Management by the Rich

III The Balance of Production

IV The Service Revolution

V The Pressure of Expectations

VI The Myth of Heavenly Leisure

VII The Two Rates: (1) Exchange

VIII The Two Rates: (2) Interest

IX Conclusion

Index

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483187426

About the Author

J.W.C. Cumes

Ratings and Reviews

