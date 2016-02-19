Inflation! A Study in Stability focuses on the processes, factors, methodologies, and principles employed in the study of inflation.

The book first underscores the constantly changing context of economic theories and policies as they apply to various facets of economy. The manuscript then examines estate management by the rich and the balance of production. The text takes a look at the influence of industrial revolution in uplifting economy, particularly noting the material achievements it has given to humanity. The book then underscores the value of exchange and interest in shaping economy, wherein it is emphasized that these factors are the visible measures by which economy can be gauged.

The manuscript is a vital source of information for researchers and economists interested in studying the factors, conditions, and issues involved in inflation.