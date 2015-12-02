Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323402729, 9780323402736

Inflammatory Bowel Disease, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 95-6

1st Edition

Authors: Kerry Hammond
eBook ISBN: 9780323402736
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323402729
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2015
Description

Inflammatory Bowel Disease is reviewed extensively in this important Surgical Clinics of North America issue. Articles include: Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Historical Perspective, Epidemiology and Risk Factors; Diagnostic Modalities for Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Serologic Markers and Endoscopy; Diagnostic Modalities for Inflammatory Bowel Disease: Radiologic Imaging; Medical Therapy for Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Crohn's Disease of the Foregut and Small Intestine; Crohn's Disease of the Colon, Rectum and Anus; Indications and Options for Surgery in Ulcerative Colitis; Challenges in the Medical and Surgical Management of Chronic Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Extraintestinal Manifestations of Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Colorectal Neoplasia and Inflammatory Bowel Disease; Nutritional Support of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patient; Psychosocial Support of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Patient; Genetics and Pathogenesis of Inflammatory Bowel Disease; and more!

Details

About the Authors

Kerry Hammond Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of GI and Laparoscopic Surgery Medical University of South Carolina

