Inflammation and Immunity in Depression

Prof. Bernhard Baune (PhD, MD, MPH, FRANZCP) is the Director of the University Hospital Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, University of Münster, Germany. He also leads the newly established Laboratory Division of Molecular Neurobiology of Mental Health at the University. Prof. Baune has been the Cato Chair and Head of Department of Psychiatry at the University of Melbourne, Australia prior to being awarded the Director position at the University of Münster. Prof. Baune is a Fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrist (FRANZCP), he is a Professorial Fellow of the Department of Psychiatry, University of Melbourne and also at the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, The University of Melbourne, Australia. Prof. Baune is known for his extensive research program into depression and cognitive dysfunction, personalised psychiatry, molecular psychiatry, prediction and biomarker research and treatment response research as well as for key research achievements in the field of immune-neurobiology of psychiatric disorders. Prof. Baune’s translational work at the University of Münster is designed to make real-world differences to the lives of people with mental illness by integrating neurobiological and clinical information, by personalising treatments and by targeting the mechanisms of functional recovery. Other related work include the leadership of an international consortium on the genomics of severe depression and response to ECT in affective disorders (GenECT-ic), leading an international study on the genomics of cognitive function in depression and directing the ECNP network on trans- diagnostic pharmacogenomics and transcriptomics in psychiatric disorders. His research is nationally and internationally recognised and he has published more than 500 peer-reviewed articles, reviews and book chapters, and he edited several text books in Psychiatry, and most recently the books “Personalised Psychiatry” (Elsevier), “Inflammation and Immunity of Depression” (Elsevier) and “Cognitive Dimensions of Major Depressive Disorder” (Oxford University Press).