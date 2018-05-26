Inflammation and Immunity in Depression
1st Edition
Basic Science and Clinical Applications
Description
Inflammation and Immunity in Depression: Basic Science and Clinical Applications is the first book to move beyond the established theory of cytokine-induced depression and explore the broader role the immune system plays in this devastating mood disorder. The book fully explores the most recent lines of research into this rapidly advancing field, including alterations of T-cells, the neurobiological implications of neuroinflammation and immune alterations for brain development and function, and the genetic components of neuroinflammation in depression, including the relationships between stress and inflammation that are revealing gene-environment interactions in the disorder.
Combining contributions from researchers worldwide, this book provides the most comprehensive discussion available today on the involvement of the innate immune and adaptive immune systems in depressive disorder. Chapters span neuroscience, psychology, clinical applications and future directions, making this book an invaluable resource for advanced students, researchers and practitioners who need to understand the complex and varied role of inflammation and immune responses in depression.
Key Features
- Synthesizes current knowledge of inflammation and immunity in depression, ranging from basic neuroscience research, to clinical applications in psychiatry
- Expands on the long-established theory of cytokine-induced depression to discuss broader involvement of the immune system
- Explores translational potential of targeting immune dysfunction for clinical interventions
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in neuroscience, neuroimmunology, psychoneuroimmunology, affective neuroscience, psychiatry, and psychology, as well as clinicians treating depression and depressive disorder
Table of Contents
7. The Roles of T Cells in Clinical Depression
CATHERINE TOBEN, BERNHARD T. BAUNE
8. Do Chemokines Have a Role in the Pathophysiology of Depression?
GAURAV SINGHAL, BERNHARD T. BAUNE
9. Inflammasomes Action as an Important Mechanism in Experimental and Clinical Depression
GAURAV SINGHAL, BERNHARD T. BAUNE
10. Pathways Driving Neuroprogression in Depression: The Role of Immune Activation
GIOVANNI ORIOLO, IRIA GRANDE, ROCI´O MARTIN-SANTOS, EDUARD VIETA, ANDR
11. Gene Expression of Inflammation Markers in Depression
LILIANA G. CIOBANU, BERNHARD T. BAUNE
12. Neuroimmunopharmacology at the Interface of Inflammation and Pharmacology Relevant to Depression
JOSHUA HOLMES, FRANCES CORRIGAN, MARK HUTCHINSON
13. The Gut-Brain-Microbe Interaction: Relevance in Inflammation and Depression
NATALIE PARLETTA
14. Childhood Trauma and Adulthood Immune Activation
MARIA A. NETTIS, VALERIA MONDELLI
15. Stress, Maltreatment, Inflammation, and Functional Brain Changes in Depression
KELLY DOOLIN, LEONARDO TOZZI, JOHANN STEINER, THOMAS FRODL
16. Structural Neuroimaging of Maltreatment and Inflammation in Depression
RONNY REDLICH, NILS OPEL, KATHARINA F FÖRSTER, JENNIFER ENGELEN, UDO DANNLOWSKI
17. Biological Embedding of Childhood Maltreatment in Adult Depression
MAGDALENE C. JAWAHAR, BERNHARD T. BAUNE
18. Epigenetic Changes in the Immune Systems Following Early-Life Stress
CHRIS MURGATROYD
19. Mechanisms Linking Depression, Immune System and Epigenetics During Aging
STEVEN BRADBURN
20. Role of Inflammation in Neuropsychiatric Comorbidity of Obesity: Experimental and Clinical Evidence
C
21. Inflammation and Depression in Patients With Autoimmune Disease, Diabetes, and Obesity
JONATHAN M. GREGORY, MICHAEL MAK, ROGER S. MCINTYRE
22. Does Inflammation Link Clinical Depression and Coronary Artery Disease?
SILKE J JÖRGENS, VOLKER AROLT
23. Inflammation Genetics of Depression
MICHAEL MUSKER, JULIO LICINIO, MA-LI WONG
24. Adolescent-Onset Depressive Disorders and Inflammation
IAN HICKIE, JOANNE CARPENTER, ELIZABETH SCOTT
25. Inflammation in Bipolar Disorder
JOSHUA D. ROSENBLAT, JONATHAN M. GREGORY, SOPHIE FLOR-HENRY, ROGER S. MCINTYRE
26. Depression Subtypes and Inflammation: Atypical Rather Than Melancholic Depression Is Linked With Immunometabolic Dysregulations
FEMKE LAMERS, YURI MILANESCHI, BRENDA W.J.H. PENNINX
27. Inflammation as a Marker of Clinical Response to Treatment: A Focus on Treatment-Resistant Depression
REBECCA STRAWBRIDGE, ALLAN H. YOUNG, ANTHONY J. CLEARE
28. Clinical Trials of Anti-Inflammatory Treatments of Major Depression?
NORBERT MÜLLER
29. Alcohol, Inflammation, and Depression: The Gut-Brain Axis
ABIGAIL R. CANNON, ADAM M. HAMMER, MASHKOOR A. CHOUDHRY
30. Efficacy of Anti-Inflammatory Treatment in Depression
OLE KÖHLER-FORSBERG, MICHAEL ERIKSEN BENROS
31. Modulation of Inflammation by Antidepressants
BERNHARD T. BAUNE
32. The Biological Underpinnings of Mood Disorders Interact With Early Trauma, Sexual Abuse and Neuroticism: Implications for Psychiatric Classification and Treatment
GEORGE ANDERSON, MICHAEL MAES
33. Is There Still Hope for Treating Depression With Antiinflammatories?
BERNHARD T. BAUNE
34. Effects of Physical Exercise on Inflammation in Depression
HARRIS A. EYRE, KATARINA ARANDJELOVIC, DAVID A MERRILL, AJEET B SINGH, HELEN LAVRETSKY
35. Future Perspectives on Immune-Related Treatments
BERNHARD T. BAUNE
Details
- No. of pages:
- 636
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 26th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110744
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128110737
About the Editor
Bernhard Baune
Prof. Bernhard Baune (PhD, MD, MPH, FRANZCP) is the Director of the University Hospital Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, University of Münster, Germany. He also leads the newly established Laboratory Division of Molecular Neurobiology of Mental Health at the University. Prof. Baune has been the Cato Chair and Head of Department of Psychiatry at the University of Melbourne, Australia prior to being awarded the Director position at the University of Münster. Prof. Baune is a Fellow of the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Psychiatrist (FRANZCP), he is a Professorial Fellow of the Department of Psychiatry, University of Melbourne and also at the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, The University of Melbourne, Australia. Prof. Baune is known for his extensive research program into depression and cognitive dysfunction, personalised psychiatry, molecular psychiatry, prediction and biomarker research and treatment response research as well as for key research achievements in the field of immune-neurobiology of psychiatric disorders. Prof. Baune’s translational work at the University of Münster is designed to make real-world differences to the lives of people with mental illness by integrating neurobiological and clinical information, by personalising treatments and by targeting the mechanisms of functional recovery. Other related work include the leadership of an international consortium on the genomics of severe depression and response to ECT in affective disorders (GenECT-ic), leading an international study on the genomics of cognitive function in depression and directing the ECNP network on trans- diagnostic pharmacogenomics and transcriptomics in psychiatric disorders. His research is nationally and internationally recognised and he has published more than 500 peer-reviewed articles, reviews and book chapters, and he edited several text books in Psychiatry, and most recently the books “Personalised Psychiatry” (Elsevier), “Inflammation and Immunity of Depression” (Elsevier) and “Cognitive Dimensions of Major Depressive Disorder” (Oxford University Press).
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the University Hospital Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy, University of Münster, Germany