Infectious Disease, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 40-3
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Malone
eBook ISBN: 9780323188692
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323188685
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th September 2013
Description
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice features expert clinical reviews on Infectious Disease which includes current information on Viral Hepatitis, Sexually Transmitted Disease, HIV/AIDS, Tick-borne Illness, MRSA, Pneumonia, Ear Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Meningitis, Gastroenteritis, Tuberculosis, and Upper Respiratory Infections.
About the Authors
Michael Malone Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Penn State College of Medicine
