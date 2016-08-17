Infection Prevention and Control in Healthcare, Part I: Facility Planning and Management, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323462587, 9780323462792

Infection Prevention and Control in Healthcare, Part I: Facility Planning and Management, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Authors: Keith Kaye Sorabh Dhar
eBook ISBN: 9780323462792
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323462587
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 17th August 2016
Description

Dr. Kaye and Dr. Dhor have assembled top experts to write about facility planning and management in Part I of their two issues devoted to Infection Prevention and Control in Healthcare. Articles in this issue are devoted to: Building a Successful Infection Control Program: Key Components, Processes and Economics; Hand Hygiene Sterilization; High Level Disinfection and Environmental Cleaning; Environement of Care; Infection Control in Alternative Healthcare Settings (Long Term Care and Ambulatory); Antibiotic Stewardship; Outbreak Investigations
Water Safety in Healthcare/Legionella in the Healthcare Setting; Construction and Renovation; Bloodborne and Body Fluid Exposures - prevention and management of Occupational Health Issues; and Informatics and Statistics in Infection Control. Part II is devoted to clinical management of infections.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323462792
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323462587

About the Authors

Keith Kaye Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University, Detroit, MI

Sorabh Dhar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Wayne State University, Detroit, MI

