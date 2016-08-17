Infection Prevention and Control in Healthcare, Part I: Facility Planning and Management, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3
1st Edition
Dr. Kaye and Dr. Dhor have assembled top experts to write about facility planning and management in Part I of their two issues devoted to Infection Prevention and Control in Healthcare. Articles in this issue are devoted to: Building a Successful Infection Control Program: Key Components, Processes and Economics; Hand Hygiene Sterilization; High Level Disinfection and Environmental Cleaning; Environement of Care; Infection Control in Alternative Healthcare Settings (Long Term Care and Ambulatory); Antibiotic Stewardship; Outbreak Investigations
Water Safety in Healthcare/Legionella in the Healthcare Setting; Construction and Renovation; Bloodborne and Body Fluid Exposures - prevention and management of Occupational Health Issues; and Informatics and Statistics in Infection Control. Part II is devoted to clinical management of infections.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 17th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323462792
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323462587
About the Authors
Keith Kaye Author
Detroit Medical Center and Wayne State University, Detroit, MI
Sorabh Dhar Author
Wayne State University, Detroit, MI