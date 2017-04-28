Infection, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 48-2
1st Edition
Authors: James Calandruccio Benjamin Grear Benjamin Mauck Jeffrey Sawyer Patrick Toy John Weinlein
eBook ISBN: 9780323524186
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524179
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2017
Description
This issue of Orthopaedic Clinics will focus on infection. This issue will include articles on: Charcot Arthropathy versus Osteomyelitis: Evaluation and Management; Physical function, and physical activity in obese adults after total knee arthroplasty; DVT and PE Considerations in Orthopaedic Surgery; The Impact of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy on Orthopaedic Infection; Role of Systemic and Local Antibiotics in the Treatment of Open Fractures; Acute Hematogenous Osteomyelitis in Children; and many more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th April 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323524186
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323524179
About the Authors
James Calandruccio Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Foundation
Benjamin Grear Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Foundation
Benjamin Mauck Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Foundation
Jeffrey Sawyer Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Foundation
Patrick Toy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Foundation
John Weinlein Author
Affiliations and Expertise
The Campbell Foundation
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.