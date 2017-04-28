Infection, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323524179, 9780323524186

Infection, An Issue of Orthopedic Clinics, Volume 48-2

1st Edition

Authors: James Calandruccio Benjamin Grear Benjamin Mauck Jeffrey Sawyer Patrick Toy John Weinlein
eBook ISBN: 9780323524186
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323524179
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2017
Description

This issue of Orthopaedic Clinics will focus on infection. This issue will include articles on: Charcot Arthropathy versus Osteomyelitis: Evaluation and Management; Physical function, and physical activity in obese adults after total knee arthroplasty; DVT and PE Considerations in Orthopaedic Surgery; The Impact of Negative Pressure Wound Therapy on Orthopaedic Infection; Role of Systemic and Local Antibiotics in the Treatment of Open Fractures; Acute Hematogenous Osteomyelitis in Children; and many more!

Details

About the Authors

James Calandruccio Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Benjamin Grear Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Benjamin Mauck Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Jeffrey Sawyer Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

Patrick Toy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

John Weinlein Author

Affiliations and Expertise

The Campbell Foundation

