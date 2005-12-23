Industrial Waste Treatment Handbook
2nd Edition
Description
Industrial Waste Treatment Handbook provides the most reliable methodology for identifying which waste types are produced from particular industrial processes and how they can be treated. There is a thorough explanation of the fundamental mechanisms by which pollutants become dissolved or become suspended in water or air. Building on this knowledge, the reader will learn how different treatment processes work, how they can be optimized, and the most efficient method for selecting candidate treatment processes.
Utilizing the most up-to-date examples from recent work at one of the leading environmental and science consulting firms, this book also illustrates approaches to solve various environmental quality problems and the step-by-step design of facilities.
Key Features
- Practical applications to assist with the selection of appropriate treatment technology for target pollutants
- Includes case studies based on current work by experts in waste treatment, disposal, management, environmental law and data management
- Provides glossary and table of acronyms for easy reference
Readership
Environmental professionals, plant managers, engineers and consultants
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Evaluating and Selecting Industrial Waste Treatment Systems
- Publisher Summary
- Treatment Evaluation Process: Industrial Wastewater
- Step 1: Analysis of Manufacturing Processes
- Step 2: Wastes Minimization and Wastes Characterization Study
- Step 3: Determine Treatment Objectives
- Step 4: Select Candidate Technologies
- Step 5: Bench-Scale Investigations
- Step 6: Pilot-Scale Investigations
- Step 7: Prepare Preliminary Designs
- Step 8: Conduct Economic Comparisons
- Step 9: Final Design
- Step 10: Solicitation of Competitive Bids for Construction
- Treatment Evaluation Process: Air Emissions
- Analysis of Manufacturing Process
- Wastes Minimization and Characterization Study
- Treatment Objectives
- Selection of Candidate Technologies
- Bench-Scale Investigations
- Pilot-Scale Investigations
- Preliminary Design
- Economic Comparisons
- Conclusion
- Treatment Evaluation Process: Solid Wastes
Chapter 2: Fundamentals
- Publisher Summary
- Electron Configurations and Energy Levels
- Electrical and Thermodynamic Stability
- Chemical Structure and Polarity of Water
- Hydrogen Bonding
- Solutions and Mixtures
- Second Law of Thermodynamics
- Solutions
- Emulsions
- Colloidal Suspensions
- Mixtures Made Stable by Chelating Agents
- Summary
- Examples
- Poultry Processing Wastewater
- Wastewater from Metal Galvanizing
- Removal of Heavy Metals from Industrial Wastewater Containing Dissolved Iron
- Wastewater from a Parts Cleaning Process
- Air Pollution from a Trash Incinerator
Chapter 3: Laws and Regulations
- Publisher Summary
- Introduction
- History of Permitting and Reporting Requirements
- Water Pollution Control Laws
- Groundwater Pollution Control Laws
- Air Pollution Control Laws
Chapter 4: Pollution Prevention
- Publisher Summary
- Pollution Prevention Pays
- National Pollution Prevention Policy
- General Approach
- Secure Unequivocal Support from Management
- Clearly Establish Objectives and Targets
- Establish a Baseline and Ways to Measure Progress
- Accurate Cost Accounting System
- Companywide Philosophy of Waste Minimization
- Implement Environmental Policy
- Continual Improvement and Education
- Pollution Prevention Assessment
- Hierarchy of Potential Implementation Strategies
Chapter 5: Waste Characterization
- Publisher Summary
- Waste Characterization Study
- Waste Audit
- Environmental Audit
- Characteristics of Industrial Wastewater
- Characteristics of Solid Waste Streams from Industries
Chapter 6: Industrial Stormwater Management
- Publisher Summary
- General
- Federal Stormwater Program
- State Stormwater Permitting Programs
- Prevention of Groundwater Contamination
- Stormwater Treatment System Design Considerations
- Stormwater as a Source of Process Water Makeup
- Summary
Chapter 7: Methods for Treating Wastewaters from Industry
- Publisher Summary
- General
- Principle and Nonprinciple Treatment Mechanisms
- Waste Equalization
- Chemical Methods of Wastewater Treatment
- Biological Methods of Wastewater Treatment
- Organic Matter
- Development of Design Equations for Biological Treatment of Industrial Wastes
- Treatment of Industrial Wastewaters Using Aerobic Technologies
- Physical Methods of Wastewater Treatment
Chapter 8: Treatment of Air Discharges from Industry
- Publisher Summary
- Air Discharges
- Air Pollution Control Laws
- Air Pollution Control
- Treatment Objectives
Chapter 9: Solid Waste Treatment and Disposal
- Publisher Summary
- Background
- Categories of Wastes
- Characterization of Solid Wastes
- The Solid Waste Landfill
- Landfill Cover and Cap Systems
- Solid Waste Incineration
- The Process of Composting Industrial Wastes
Chapter 10: Wastes from Industries (Case Studies)
- Publisher Summary
- General
- Electroplating of Tin
- The Copper Forming Industry
- Prepared Frozen Foods
- Wastepaper De-inking
- Die Casting: Aluminum, Zinc, and Magnesium
- Anodizing and Alodizing
- Production and Processing of Coke
- The Wine Making Industry
- The Synthetic Rubber Industry
- The Soft Drink Bottling Industry
- Production and Processing of Beef, Pork, and Other Sources of Red Meat
- Rendering of By-Products from the Processing of Meat, Poultry, and Fish
- The Manufacture of Lead Acid Batteries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 532
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 23rd December 2005
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080459868
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750679633
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303199
About the Author
Reviews
"...a fine reference for anyone needing essential information on the sources of, and methods for treating, industrial wastewater." --Chemical Engineering
"This book motivates readers to handle pollution control both prudently and creatively. It is an essential reference for managers, engineers, scientists, and operators." --Sandeep Y. Bodkhe, in Water Environment and Technology
"Waste treatment engineers can now stop tearing their hair, or at least tug at it less violently. This guide takes them step by step through the complex and various stages of their tasks … The chapter on laws and regulations, that pesky, ever changing plethora of demands often the cause of the engineer’s grief. This is laid out clearly and with avuncular understanding. With the experience of Woodard and Curran behind the book, we can rest assured that the guidance in this huge reference guide is timely." --U.S. Water News, October 1, 2006