Industrial Ventilation Design Guidebook: Volume 1 - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780128167809

Industrial Ventilation Design Guidebook: Volume 1

2nd Edition

Fundamentals

Editors: Howard Goodfellow Risto Kosonen
Paperback ISBN: 9780128167809
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st July 2020
Page Count: 598
Description

Industrial Ventilation Design Guidebook, Second Edition, Volume One: Fundamentals features the latest research technology in the broad field of ventilation for contaminant control, including extensive updates on foundational chapters. This is a valuable reference for consulting engineers working in the design of air pollution and sustainability for their industrial clients (processing and manufacturing), as well as mechanical, process and plant engineers looking for design methodologies and advice on sensors and control algorithms for specific industrial operations so they can meet challenging targets in the low carbon economy.

Key Features

  • Features a new and expanded section on sensor technology and how to select the best sensor for each unique application
  • Brings together global researchers and engineers to solve complex ventilation problems using state-of-the-art design equations
  • Presents current ventilation technology and developments for energy optimization and environmental benefits

Readership

HVAC consultants; Researchers; Ventilation manufacturers; Policy makers; Mechanical engineers; Designers of ventilation systems; Industrial hygienists; Environmental specialists; Occupational and environment sciences

Table of Contents

1. Industrial Air Technology Description
2. Terminology
3. Design Methodology of Industrial Air Technology
4. Target Levels
5. Principles of Air and Contaminant Movement Inside and Around Buildings
6. Room Air Conditioning
7. Air Handling Processes
8. Local Ventilation
9. Design with Modeling Techniques
10. Experimental Techniques
11. Best Practices – Selected Industrial Sectors

Appendix Index Color Plate Selection

About the Editors

Howard Goodfellow

Howard Goodfellow graduated with a Ph.D. from the Department of Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry from the University of Toronto and has been responsible for specialized consulting and engineering design services for over 1000 industrial and government clients in the environmental field. He has provided litigation support and expert testimony for numerous legal clients in the industrial clean air technology field. For over 25 years, Dr. Goodfellow has been a recognized expert in the field of ventilation, air pollution and air quality control. His affiliation with the University of Toronto as Adjunct Professor and his association with TEKES and INVENT teams in Finland has led to teaching opportunities in various countries in the area of industrial ventilation as well as the publication of the first edition of the Industrial Ventilation Design Guidebook. He has presented over 100 technical papers and is the author of the scientific textbook entitled: “Advanced Design of Ventilation Systems for Contaminant Control.” Dr. Goodfellow is a named Fellow of Engineers from the Professional Engineers Ontario and the Canadian Academy of Engineering as well as Hall of Distinction, University of Toronto, Engineering Alumni Association and recipient of The Engineering Medal, Entrepreneurship Category, Ontario Professional Engineers, and the Canada Award, Society of Chemical Industry.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering and Applied Chemistry, University of Toronto, ON, Canada

Risto Kosonen

Dr. Risto Kosonen is a professor in the area of HVAC technology with focus on indoor climate, high performing building services and as well as energy efficiency in buildings. He has 20 years’ experience in industry and is the author of over 320 international publications, as well as leadership experience in several research projects with industry over a period of 25 years. Dr. Kosonen is the President of Federation of Finnish HVAC associations and Chair of the Indoor Climate Association in Finland. He is a Board and committee member of both Air Infiltration and Ventilation Centre (AIVC) and the Federation of European Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning Associations (REHVA) organizations. Dr. Kosonen is responsible for the development of new solutions to improve energy efficiency, thermal comfort and indoor climate including research on displacement ventilation and chilled beams technologies using a thermal chamber and field environment chamber for the analysis of system performance. He holds nine European patents (EPO) of indoor climate and energy systems and has received several awards for his writings and research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Technology, Department of Mechanical Engineering, Aalto University, Finland

