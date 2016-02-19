Industrial Tribology
1st Edition
The Practical Aspects of Friction, Lubrication and Wear
Editors: M.H. Jones D. Scott
eBook ISBN: 9780080875729
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st March 1983
Page Count: 515
Details
- No. of pages:
- 515
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © North Holland 1983
- Published:
- 1st March 1983
- Imprint:
- North Holland
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080875729
About the Editor
M.H. Jones
D. Scott
Reviews
@qu:It is an excellent and highly readable treatise on practical lubrication... particularly rich in charts, graphs and tables which are useful to lubrication engineers and managers. @source:Applied Mechanics Reviews
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.