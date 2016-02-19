Industrial Tribology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444421616, 9780080875729

Industrial Tribology

1st Edition

The Practical Aspects of Friction, Lubrication and Wear

Editors: M.H. Jones D. Scott
eBook ISBN: 9780080875729
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st March 1983
Page Count: 515
515
English
© North Holland 1983
North Holland
9780080875729

M.H. Jones

D. Scott

@qu:It is an excellent and highly readable treatise on practical lubrication... particularly rich in charts, graphs and tables which are useful to lubrication engineers and managers. @source:Applied Mechanics Reviews

